

The Redskins will be without running back Rob Kelley for the forseeable future. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins placed running back Rob Kelley on injured reserve Tuesday with a toe injury. The move was not unexpected. Coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Kelley might need surgery — a procedure that would leave him out for four to six weeks. Moving Kelley to IR means he will not be eligible to play until after Week 8, but he will not count against the Redskins’ 53-man roster during his absence.

Kelley is the latest Washington running back to go down in a unit that has been hit by injuries. Second-round draft pick Derrius Guice and third-year veteran Byron Marshall were both placed on IR before the start of the season with knee injuries. Kelley, who has rushed for 906 yards in parts of three seasons with the Redskins, has only run four times for eight yards this season as Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson have emerged as the team’s most-used backs. Kelley will likely be replaced by Samaje Perine, the lone healthy running back the team has not activated in the first two weeks.

Putting Kelley on injured reserve opens a roster spot for newly signed wide receivers Michael Floyd and Breshad Perriman. Receiver Jehu Chesson was released Monday to create the other opening. Chesson was signed to the practice squad Tuesday along with tackle Chris Durant. Defensive back Jeremy Reaves and receiver Teo Redding were cut from the practice squad.

Read more on the Redskins:

Washington’s passing game has been sluggish. It’s unclear if Perriman, Floyd can help ignite it.

Tony Kornheiser on Redskins’ crowd: ‘This is beginning to feel like the beginning of a revolution’

Boswell: With a shot at 2-0, Redskins’ loss was a miserable missed opportunity

Offensive line mangled in ugly loss to the Colts

The Redskins are now honest about their attendance. And it’s not pretty.

The Redskins’ pass rush, including Ryan Kerrigan, is off to a slow start in 2018