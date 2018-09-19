

Quarterback Alex Smith and the Redskins are looking into the reasons for the team’s subpar passing game last Sunday. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Alex Smith’s patience is well known from his previous 13 years in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler won’t force the ball into spots and risk unnecessary turnovers. He hasn’t thrown more than eight interceptions in a season since 2010. However, there are days like last Sunday where the Colts welcomed the Redskins to take the safe, underneath throw as part of their game plan. That worked in Indianapolis’ favor with a 21-9 victory, raising questions about whether Washington was aggressive enough through the air.

“Yeah, you do look back at that and are like, maybe this one play in the first half, should I have held it a tick longer and taken a shot,” Smith said. “Or could I have looked this off and gone here?

“That’s kind of the game you play with the what-ifs in a situation like that. It’s hard though when you have limited opportunities. You expect to have more opportunities and we didn’t have them. Then . . . the second half kind of got one dimensional.”

[Washington’s passing game has been sluggish. It’s unclear if Perriman, Floyd can help ignite it.]

Smith explained that staying patient was part of the Redskins’ game plan as they expected the Colts to play a lot of zone with two deep safeties preventing big plays. The Redskins missed a few chances, with drops by Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson and a fumble by Jordan Reed. There were downfield options that Smith decided to pass up on and go elsewhere. The Redskins also could have called more longer passing plays.

Smith and Coach Jay Gruden also pointed to the team’s 33 percent conversion rate on third downs, which limited the Redskins’ possessions and prevented the offense from getting into any kind of rhythm.

“Anytime something doesn’t work or you’re out of rhythm, out of sync, the next day you’re kicking yourself,” Smith said. “Could we have done things differently? Yeah, maybe. Could have executed a lot better, too. Combination of all those things put together.

“It’s a fine line. You fight that battle, right? Should we stay patient with this? We want to stay patient with this. Then the next day maybe you are saying, maybe I should have gone a different direction quicker.”

The new Redskins quarterback calls it all a process. Developing chemistry with the receivers. Shoring up the protection calls with center Chase Roullier. And now he has two new receivers after Washington signed former first-rounders Michael Floyd and Breshad Perriman on Tuesday.

There’s also a showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers coming this weekend, when the Redskins will likely need to keep up in the scoring department.

“It’s a process that never ends,” Smith said.

