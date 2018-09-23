

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith drops back to pass last week. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins (1-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (1-0-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., FedEx Field

TV: Fox | Radio: 630, 980 AM; 92.7, 94.3, 105.9 FM | Line: Packers by 3

After being limited to three field goals in last week’s loss to the Colts, the Redskins’ offense will look to rebound at home against the Packers. Washington’s running game, which was dominant in Week 1 at Arizona, was non-existent in Week 2, with Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson combining for 21 yards on 15 carries. Meanwhile, Alex Smith passed for fewer than 300 yards and no touchdowns on 46 attempts, many of them of the dump-off variety to Thompson and tight end Jordan Reed.

The last time the Packers visited FedEx Field, on Nov. 20, 2016, Kirk Cousins threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-24 Redskins win on “Sunday Night Football.” Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in that game as well, and while Rodgers is dealing with a sprained MCL suffered in the season opener, he looked sharp in last week’s tie against the Vikings. If the Redskins are to improve to 2-1 for the first time since 2008, it will likely require getting more pressure on Rodgers than they managed against Andrew Luck, who was sacked only once.

This post will be updated throughout the game.

Pregame reading:

Redskins-Packers matchups: Five potential keys to Sunday’s game

Redskins guard Shawn Lauvao is ruled out of Sunday’s game with calf injury

Alex Smith is a patient QB. He may look to be more aggressive vs. the Packers.

What’s it feel like to play defense against Aaron Rodgers? ‘No. 12 is a different species’

‘Today has definitely been a good day’: Derrius Guice made a Virginia college student’s week

Redskins look to rebound as they enter a stretch of games against elite quarterbacks

Redskins release WR Breshad Perriman, promote RB Kapri Bibbs

Four reasons Redskins fans shouldn’t panic about the team just yet

The Redskins were good; then, they were bad. And recent history makes it all feel bigger.