The Pentagon had been going after thousands of soldiers who had received overpayments of $15,000 or more as an incentive to reenlist during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Los Angeles Times’ David. S. Cloud reported, “Nearly 10,000 soldiers, many of whom served multiple combat tours, have been ordered to repay large enlistment bonuses — and slapped with interest charges, wage garnishments and tax liens if they refuse — after audits revealed the overpayments.”

In some cases, recruiters, who weren’t authorized to do so, offered the large bonuses.

Susan Haley, a former Army master sergeant who deployed to Afghanistan in 2008, told Cloud that she has to send the Pentagon $650 a month as part of her repayment of a $20,500 bonus.

Some soldiers have had to file bankruptcy or saw their credit ruined because of the collection efforts.

This week Washington Post reporters Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Dan Lamothe reported Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter ordered the Pentagon to stop trying to collect the payments so that soldiers could appeal the clawback.

In a statement Carter said: “I am ordering a series of steps to ensure fair treatment for thousands of California National Guard soldiers who may have received incentive bonuses and tuition assistance improperly as a result of errors and in some cases criminal behavior by members of the California National Guard. While some soldiers knew or should have known they were ineligible for benefits they were claiming, many others did not.”

He continued: “Ultimately, we will provide for a process that puts as little burden as possible on any soldier who received an improper payment through no fault of his or her own. At the same time, it will respect our important obligation to the taxpayer.”

I’m a taxpayer, and I think, given the sacrifices soldiers make, those who didn’t know they were being overpaid shouldn’t have to pay back the money. They reenlisted to serve in some dangerous areas. And, yes, a five-figures bonus is a lot of money, but it still doesn’t begin to cover the risk they took for our freedom.

Leaving an inheritance that won’t hurt

Robert M., a Fort Lauderdale resident, wrote to me asking for help. He’s got two daughters who are doing well and married into “serious money.” His two sons are hard workers but aren’t doing as well financially.

The father wanted help in figuring out what’s the fairest way in his will to divide his estate. For last week’s Color of Money Question of the Week, I asked what you might advise this dad.

Here’s what some you had to say:

Barbara Bailey of Goodyear, Ariz., wrote: “Divide it equally among the four. It’s a gift of love and only needs to reflect that.”

Aaron Grady from Denver suggested the father gift some assets to the less-well-off sons while he’s alive but divide the estate equally at death.

Donna Brown of Tivoli, N.Y., wrote: “He should divide it equally among his four children. It’s unfair to assume his daughters don’t need money. He has no idea what the future brings, and it would be a sin to leave a daughter destitute if her marriage goes bad.”

Roger Warren of Portland, Ore., made a good point. He said: “If the dad decides to discuss this situation with the adult children, consider including the spouses in the discussion. If the spouses feel strongly but are not heard, his decision will be less satisfactory.”

What you shouldn’t do is the following: “Both my parents have used money to punish or manipulate me,” wrote K. Hanna of Chicago. “My father often would say, ‘If you don’t do such and such, I’ll leave you out of the will.’ My reply was, ‘Do whatever you think is best.’ He didn’t leave me out of the will at the end, after all. I feel sorry for them that they would think that way. My trust gives my inheritance to charities.”

Retirement columnist Rodney Brooks’ Monday newsletter this week:

A police raid in India dramatically reduced the number of IRS scam reports

As Brook reported, the Better Business Bureau has seen a dramatic drop in IRS impostor scam because calls centers in India have been shut down.

I’m certainly hoping reports of the scam will continue to go down.

