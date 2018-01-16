

At the New York Stock Exchange headlines the Dow Jones industrial average traded above 26,000 on Tuesday for the first time. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

The Dow Jones industrial average blew past 26,000 Tuesday for the first time, coming only seven sessions after hitting 25,000 and showing further evidence that the long-running bull market is alive and well.

“There are several reasons for markets to melt up at this point,” said Alexandra Coupe, associate director for PAAMCO.

The Dow had crossed 25,000 on Jan. 4, the third trading session of this year.

Coupe cited tax reform, earnings, good economic data and investor enthusiasm for the continued surge. “These dynamics underpin an investor euphoria, which is carrying the Dow up and over 26,000,” she said.

The Dow is up more than 5 percent after only 16 days in 2018. The question on many investors’ minds is: How high can it go?

Billionaire investor Sam Zell said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Tuesday morning, “I think the current situation seems like irrational exuberance.” Zell was echoing a widely quoted statement that then-Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan issued in 1996, when the market was frothy.

Zell, known for his real estate success, said much of his assets are in cash.

The Dow’s inexorable climb continues even after a 25 percent increase in 2017. It was up 200 points in early trading Tuesday following an expected opening in the 250-point range. The Nasdaq, Standard & Poor’s 500 index and Russell 2000 were all up between about 0.5 percent and 1 percent

The Dow’s big gainers were Merck, UnitedHealth and Boeing, an aircraft manufacturer whose popularity with investors was a big contributor to the Dow’s success in 2017.

Daniel Wiener, chief executive of Adviser Investments, put some context into the climb, noting that the Dow is so rich that 1,000-point gains are a smaller percentage than they were earlier in the bull.



“Crossing the 26,000 ‘milestone’ only requires a 4 percent gain from the 25,000 ‘milestone,’ ” he said. “If it does so today, in just seven trading days, that may be the fastest crossing ever, yes. But put into context, the Dow has risen 4 percent or more over seven trading days 110 times since the market bottomed in March 2009.”