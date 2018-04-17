It’s the nightmare tax filing that procrastinators fear.

They wait until the last minute, punching in numbers on their computers, crunching to file their tax returns on time. Then their computer crashes. Data are lost. Blood pressure rises.

Well, that nightmare is happening. Now. Except it’s not you but the Internal Revenue Service that’s in a pickle.

[IRS electronic filing system breaks down hours before midnight deadline]

The agency has said its “systems” — plural — are “having technical difficulties.”

Taxpayers trying to file through popular do-it-yourself software programs such as TurboTax are having trouble, as are folks working with H&R Block, the IRS commissioner said Tuesday.

IRS Direct Pay, which allows you to make electronic payments directly from your checking or savings account, is also unavailable.

The agency doesn’t want to start a panic and so is giving this advice: “Taxpayers should continue filing their tax returns as they normally would.” It’s quite possible your return will just be held up in cyberspace, ready to be accepted when the systems come back online.

Last year, about 87 percent of individual returns — or 152 million — were filed electronically, according to IRS spokesman Eric Smith.

Given that the IRS doesn’t want the masses to revert to pencil and paper, it’s highly likely — if systems stay down for the rest of the day and into the night — that taxpayers won’t be penalized for filing late or not at all. There will be a reprieve. At least there had better be.

There are always those two pesky penalties — one for filing late and the other for failing to pay on time. If you’re due a refund, no need to worry. You can file after the tax deadline. In fact, you have up to three years to collect what you’re owed.

[What to do right now to improve your 2018 tax return]

However, if you owe big-time, you might want to go old-school and print out your return, sign it and get thee to a U.S. post office.

Tax returns or extensions must be postmarked by today, April 17, to avoid any penalty for filing late.

But don’t assume there’s a post office near you open until midnight. While some post offices have extended hours on Tax Day, many of them don’t. In some major metropolitan areas, the main branch of the post office might be open late as part of a regular schedule. Go to usps.com to check closing times. You can also find contact information there to call your local branch and ask about extended hours. Here’s the direct link.

Historically, when crisis hits, the IRS grants mercy. Still, if you’ve got trust issues, you might not want to wait to hope all will end well. Start looking for stamps.

Read more:

You may be surprised what retirement income is taxed and what isn’t

What not to do if you cannot pay your tax bill

You get a refund every year? You shouldn’t.