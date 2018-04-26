

Mick Mulvaney describes the “hierarchy in my office in Congress: If you’re a lobbyist who never gave us money, I didn’t talk to you.” (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo)

I had to read and then reread it again.

“We had a hierarchy in my office in Congress,” the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau told bankers last week. “If you’re a lobbyist who never gave us money, I didn’t talk to you. If you’re a lobbyist who gave us money, I might talk to you.”

It gets worse in my opinion.

“If you came from back home and sat in my lobby, I talked to you without exception, regardless of the financial contributions,” said Mick Mulvaney, a former House representative for South Carolina, who is also director of the Office of Management and Budget.

What’s bad about that last statement is the implied in his choice of word – regardless.

“To be clear, not all members of Congress operate this way,” wrote The Washington Post’s James Hohmann. “Many offices take pride in meeting with people no matter how much money they have given or might in the future.”

Now pair what he said with this revelation from the banker’s meeting.

He announced he might do away with the database people use to file complaints against financial institutions, Hohmann reported.

Trump likely to end public access to a web portal that lets hundreds of thousands of consumers each year file complaints against financial companies. “I don’t see anything in here that says I have to run a Yelp for financial services,” CFPB’s Mulvaney says https://t.co/XPiq07Exby — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) April 24, 2018

“It’s all about the benjamins. It kind of always has been,” one reader wrote on The Post site.

Another wrote,” We have LONG known that this is how the system works, regardless of party affiliation. So why squeeze Mulvaney’s shoes for having the guts to openly acknowledge it?”

Mulvaney’s people say critics are misting the context of his comments.

Mulvaney’s senior adviser John Czwartacki told ABC News: “He was praising people who come to town to participate in the democratic process and saying how being from back home was more important than being a lobbyist or having contributed cash.”

Tax Day 2018

Last week, a lot of folks were concerned they might not get their tax return filed on time after systems at the IRS went down. The agency ended up having to extend tax day for another day.

But millions of taxpayers — 14 million — waited until April 17 to file.

“I only procrastinated a week or so this year, and filed in mid-February,” a reader wrote on The Washington Post site. “I wanted to get my return filed before anyone else impersonating me would have a chance to try.”

Are we a nation of procrastinators?

I asked last week: Was there a time procrastination cost you money?

Chris from Chicago wrote, “After a fairly minor car accident (I was rear-ended), I kept forgetting to submit my emergency-room bills to the other driver’s car insurance agent. It was about $450, and though my health insurance covered the cost, I realized much later that the payment came out of MY flexible spending account. So instead of using that FSA money for my own prescriptions and contact lenses and dental expenses, I basically paid for being hit by another driver. Ugh.”

Janet of Vienna, Va., made a good point about putting off doing your will. She wrote, “So many adults procrastinate about preparing a will and are doing their survivors a huge disservice. My daughter and her husband are in their mid-30s with a child and I can’t convince them of the importance of having wills. This is the ultimate in procrastination that could cost them a lot of money someday.”

“I received a speeding zone ticket,” wrote Adrienne Washington of Oxon Hill, Md. “I IGNORED (her caps, not mine) it up until it was time to pay, and then forgot about it. It DOUBLED! I was not only paying a ticket for rushing to wherever I was going that day, but I now had to pay for it TWICE — $200. Lesson: Manage your time and read your mail.”

Sue Coney of Watertown, Mass., says she purposefully waits to file her tax return. She writes, “I am writing to advocate procrastination when it comes to filing tax returns — or at least to defend it. I use commercial software to prepare my return, and I usually enter all of the information into the program as soon as I receive the last of my 1099 forms. However, I wait to punch the “submit” button until the weekend before April 15. The reason is that, in the past, I have filed my return early, then received corrected 1099 forms from banks or brokers. The IRS makes filing an amended return a real pain — you have to redo everything, even for a minor correction, and there is no way to file electronically! So now I put off filing until I am as sure as I can be that nothing will change.”

