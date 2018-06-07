

President Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday in Washington. (Yuri Gripas/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

President Trump is again confirming H.L. Mencken’s acidulous observation that “No one in this world … has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people. Nor has anyone ever lost public office thereby.” Only in Trump’s case he is not insulting the intelligence of all the American people — just his avid followers.

Trump continues telling lies that not even a dimwitted child could possibly believe. There is, for example, his notorious May 31 tweet asserting that “I never fired James Comey because of Russia!” Unless Trump is delusional or an amnesiac, he must have known that every television program and Twitter feed would put this claim side by side with his admission on May 11, 2017, in an NBC News interview, that he fired Comey precisely in order to stop the investigation of the “Russia thing.” But Trump simply did not care that his falsehood could be so easily exposed, because he knew his followers would believe him, not the evidence in front of their own lying eyes.

This is also the explanation for Trump’s nonstop peddling of nonsensical conspiracy theories to convince his acolytes that he is the victim of a Deep State plot. His con job began on March 4, 2017, when he tweeted: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Months later, his own Justice Department admitted this simply was not so — there was no evidence of any wiretap.

But by then, the conspiracy claims had already morphed. Trump’s supporters took to saying that Susan Rice, President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, had illegally unmasked the names of Trump aides in surveillance transcripts. This, too, was false — repudiated by Trump’s then-national security adviser, H.R. McMaster.

Next up was the theory, pushed avidly by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, that the entire FBI investigation of the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia was based on a document — the Steele dossier — paid for by the Clinton campaign. Trump overrode objections from the intelligence community and declassified the Nunes memo. Except, oops, it proved no such thing: It actually showed that the FBI investigation was prompted by revelations from a Trump foreign policy aide that he knew about Russia’s theft of Democratic Party emails before it became public knowledge.

Never mind! Take a mulligan! Try again! In January, Trump claimed that the evidence of the FBI conspiracy was to be found in texts exchanged between two FBI employees who were supposedly biased against him. Trump said their messages were “BOMBSHELLS!” and evidence of “treason.” Not quite. It turned out, according to no less a source than the Trump-friendly Wall Street Journal, that the messages “show no evidence of a conspiracy against Mr. Trump.”

Onward and downward! Trump’s latest conspiracy theory, unveiled last month, is “Spygate” — the far-fetched assertion that FBI spies infiltrated his campaign to gather dirt for his political opponents. This conspiracy theory, too, did not survive first contact with reality. After a top-secret briefing from the Justice Department, all of the Democratic lawmakers in the room and three of the Republicans — Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.), Rep. Trey Gowdy (S.C.) and now House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (Wis.) — concluded that the FBI had done nothing wrong. Nunes hasn’t said one thing or another about the briefing, which is a tacit admission that it didn’t support his conspiracy-mongering.

But none of it matters! Trump keeps on peddling the nonsensical “Spygate” theory as if it had not already been disproved — as if by sheer, mind-numbing repetition, he could turn a falsehood into a truth. And his followers are rewarding his audacity in mendacity. They are excoriating the rare truth-tellers in their ranks — Gowdy has been a particular target — rather than the liar in chief.

The Trumpites who claim that this is “the biggest political scandal in the history of the United States” never stop to ask themselves some obvious questions: If the FBI was trying to hurt Trump’s electoral chances, why did it keep the investigation secret until after the election? And why, if the FBI was biased against Trump, did it help to get him elected by publicly reopening the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails 11 days before the election? Oh, and did the FBI force the Trump campaign to meet with a Russian emissary and lie about it? So many questions, so few answers.

But facts and logic are irrelevant to the Republican White Walkers; they will follow their Night King wherever he leads, even if he is leading them to perdition. A recent poll finds that 61 percent of Republicans think the FBI is framing Trump, and only 13 percent believe the special counsel’s investigation is legitimate. There is a reason the president lies so frequently and outrageously: It works! Trump is playing his followers for suckers, and they are merrily colluding in their own deception. Truly you cannot underestimate today’s Republicans.