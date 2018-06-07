

President Hassan Rouhani, second from left, with other Iranian leaders in Tehran on June 4. (HO/AFP/Getty Images)

A long-standing myth among Iran hawks is that there are no internal politics in Iran. There are only varying shades of Islamist. By any secular standards, that is, of course, true. But remember, we’re talking about a theocracy. The leaders of the Islamic republic are not trying to hide that fact from anyone. It’s in the name.

Let’s reflect for a moment and agree, I hope, that theocracies — governments rooted in religious law with clerics holding the bulk of decision-making powers — are a relic of the past that can’t stand up to time or scrutiny.

The narrative about monolithic Iranian politics has never been true. At this moment, though, Iran’s political order is in tighter lockstep than it has been at any time since the end of its 1980s war with Iraq — and world leaders should be considering how to deal with whatever happens next.

The long-standing battle among dissenting factions within the Iranian state has taken a back seat since the United States pulled out of the nuclear deal with Tehran last month. Iran’s leaders are touting unity in the face of its enemies — an old rallying cry that’s dusted off whenever the regime faces perceived threats.

Some observers see this rekindled cooperation among Iranian rivals as a frightened response that could mean the demise of the Islamic republic is near, while others believes the regime feels a new lease on life. Either way, the United States should have a plan.

It is an important reminder that there is only one issue that binds all sides of Iran’s ruling establishment together: guaranteeing the system’s survival at all costs. How to do that, though, has been at the heart of the internal power struggle for years.

Like it or not, perhaps the only surviving achievement of the Obama-era engagement with Iran is the window it offered into the country’s power structure. Those seeking to dismiss the internal politics of Iran as illegitimate or non-existent are simply ignoring things we already know.

Within Iranian politics, there are multiple agendas that can loosely be split into two camps: One is totalitarian in its desire to control all aspects of life, and the other understands that, in this era of easy communication, public opinion can’t be completely ignored and, therefore, the regime has to deliver something to its subjects. For the first time in history, though, all sides of the regime acknowledge its mortal deficiency: it isn’t delivering to people what they want.

This isn’t to suggest the latter favors an open society, or wants to make reforms willingly. They do not, but they also realize they have no other choice.

Those hoping for internal reform within the existing system believe that an Islamic republic open to the world and beholden to both public opinion and international norms could, in the medium term, be tolerable, and in the long term lead to a secular Iran. This is the scenario most feared by the conservative elements in the regime, precisely because it’s the one that appears likeliest to happen.

Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, understands very well that supporters of internal change without violent upheaval are his political base, responsible for electing him twice. He also knows he will never be able to satisfy them, and frankly probably doesn’t really care. Rouhani is, after all, a core figure of the Islamic republic and a key architect of the state-security apparatus.

But he was also the Iranian leader able to build enough of a consensus to broker direct talks with Washington.

That’s all in the past. Now that the Trump administration has cut its only line of direct communication with Iran, it has to answer two questions as it stumbles through patching together a new Iran policy: can it compel Iran’s leaders to reform, and if it can’t, what else is it prepared to do to facilitate change?

No one seems to have an answer.

One of Iran’s greatest successes has been rooting out internal opposition, and sidelining any political players suspected of embracing secularism and turning away from religious rule.

This has encouraged many of Iran’s best and brightest to leave; most of the country’s top minds in all fields are abroad. The exodus of talented and qualified professionals is stunning. Rouhani tried to reverse that trend by luring highly educated Iranians from their positions abroad — along with their capital — to invest in Iran and even offering some jobs in his government. But those plans have failed as the environment is too inhospitable to anyone with links to the rest of the world.

There is currently no realistic alternative to the regime ruling over Iran — not a local one and not one in the large and wealthy, yet fragmented, diaspora communities that have mushroomed since the country’s 1979 revolution.

Iran was the first country in the region to be run by the clergy in modern times, and there is a very good chance it will also be the first where theocratic rule reaches its expiration date.

That should be a good sign. In its current form, this regime’s days are numbered. But not in the tens or probably even hundreds. So then, if the goal of those opposed to theocracy in Iran is to topple it, one would hope that there are viable replacement options. There aren’t.