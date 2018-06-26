

A Mexico supporter during the 2018 World Cup tournament. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)

Stefan Szymanski is a professor of sports management at the University of Michigan. He is the co-author of “Soccernomics” and “It’s Football, Not Soccer (and Vice Versa).”

In November 2017, FIFA’s general secretary, Fatma Samoura, said that “from the information we have, we cannot talk about widespread doping in football in Russia.” The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, sitting with Vitaly Mutko, head of the Russian Football Union, went even further: “Professional players in top teams play 50 or 60 matches every year. They are tested, I don’t know how many times every year. If you would have a serious doping issue in football this would be known by now, whether in Russia or any other country in the world.”

This all sounds very reassuring. It also lacks any shred of credibility.

For starters, Mutko was Russia’s sports minister. Dick Pound, founder of the World Anti-Doping Agency, who headed the independent commission that uncovered Russia’s doping scandal in 2016 — which got the country banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics — said it was “not possible” for Mutko to have been unaware of the doping program and “if he was aware of it, then he was complicit in it.” Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of the Russian anti-doping agency who is now in a witness protection program in the United States after blowing the whistle on Mutko and state-sponsored Russian doping, told the Associated Press that “Mutko had ordered him to ‘avoid any scandal’ relating to Russian football players by making them immune from doping-control tests.”

FIFA’s complacency can in part be attributed to the standards of proof adopted. In 2004, Wales took Russia to the Court of Arbitration for Sport when midfielder Yegor Titov was found to have taken the banned stimulant bromantan, developed by the Russian military. Despite acknowledging that Titov had taken the substance while he was on the the Russian national team (and not with his club team Spartak Moscow), and despite the fact that he played in a game that eliminated Wales from competition, Russia was not disqualified because the court found no evidence that other players had used the substance. Moreover, the court ruled that in order to hold Russia responsible, Wales would have to find direct proof that it had administered the drug: The circumstantial evidence was not enough.

Yet doping has a long history in soccer, and not just with the Russians. Germans usually associate the rise of the national soccer team with the “Miracle of Bern” in 1954, when West Germany defeated the red-hot favorites Hungary to win its first World Cup. However, a government study released in 2013 found that the players were using stimulants as part of a program funded by the Interior Ministry.

In 2004, the doctor of the celebrated Italian club Juventus was found guilty of running a doping program during the 1990s, when the team won the UEFA Champions League. Yet, unbelievably, the court also found that no one else at the club knew about it (in 2006, the club was stripped of a championship after being found guilty of bribing referees).

Researchers Paul Dimeo and John Taylor have pointed out the systematic differences that exist between the authorities’ claims and the evidence on the ground. In 1961, a survey of Italian soccer players found that 17 percent admitted to taking ephedrine-related substances. A study of African soccer players published in 2003 found that 8 percent admitted to doping. A survey of English players published in 2005 found that 6 percent knew of another player who had used banned substances. FIFA might like to pretend that doping is a problem just for cyclists and weightlifters, but that doesn’t seem very likely. Performance-enhancing drugs can give players an edge in many ways: building certain muscles, enhancing stamina and controlling pain.

FIFA has become a synonym for corruption. This has mostly been about bribery — whether to win the right to host the World Cup, or raking off money from the sale of broadcast rights or diverting the profits of the World Cup into pockets of administrators. But whatever one thinks about the organization, the game itself has largely remained immune. While the International Olympic Committee is increasingly worried that audiences for the Olympics are losing interest (NBC ratings in the United States for Rio 2016 were about 15 percent lower than for London 2012 despite a more favorable time zone), the global dominance of soccer seems untouched.

Could this change? Ask Italians about the 2002 World Cup. In that tournament, the Azzurri were defeated 2-1 by hosts South Korea in the Round of 16: There was a bizarre red card, a disallowed goal and much else besides that suggested a fix. The referee of that game, Byron Moreno, was run out of the sport for fixing another game and was later imprisoned for smuggling heroin into the United States. Yet the Italians, despite being heartbroken for missing this World Cup, have not lost credibility for competition.

Sadly, the cynics at FIFA probably know that they can continue to get away with the pretense that doping is somebody else’s problem.