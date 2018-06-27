Yeganeh Rezaian is an Iranian journalist living in the United States. Reaching the World Cup means something different for every country. In Iran, the team’s strong appearance in this year’s Russia games has provided an opportunity for Iranian women to call on authorities for greater freedoms. Last Wednesday, female fans were permitted into Tehran’s Azadi Stadium for the first time since 1979, as authorities reluctantly bent to growing public pressure and international calls to open stadiums to all. The ban on women in sports arenas was a remnant of the Islamic republic’s long-standing policy of gender segregation. But even so, authorities didn’t exactly rush to allow them in.

When tickets were initially put on sale before the game, they sold out quickly. On game day, crowds of people packed the streets near the stadium complex. The atmosphere there was reportedly festive, but as kickoff time approached, stadium authorities refused to open the gates to allow the fans inside, including women. It was only after many of the fans went home, feeling the sting of another letdown, that the fraction of the crowd that remained were rewarded for their patience and allowed to watch inside the stadium.

But that payoff, while worth it, comes with mixed emotions.

Many Iranian media outlets, such as this one, reacted positively to the news. The women in the Instagram image hold signs that together read “And the dream came true. Thank you.”

Religious authorities in Iran have occasionally made public claims that women’s presence in public and not fully abiding by the mandatory hijab, have been the cause of natural disasters. Such ridiculous official statements have always bothered Iran’s public. Iranian women, who are highly educated, are increasingly pushing back against these backward sentiments.

“It’s almost forty years that they (authorities) have been accusing Iranian men of not having the capacity to be in the same place as women,” Abolfazl, an Iranian male soccer fan, said after last Wednesday’s game. “This is just a false allegation. We spent a couple of hours in the stadium together and nothing happened. There were no problems.”

“We conquered Azadi Stadium and it didn’t matter that the match wasn’t played on its green grass. The experience of being there moved us, because this moment of freedom was one that for many years we’ve been yearning to have,” Instagram user tt.tiam, a female attendee, wrote.

For Iran’s match against Portugal on Monday, Nasser Mahmoudifar, the general manager of the Azadi Stadium, announced on Sunday that “all the required permits for broadcasting Iran vs Portugal match have been prepared and the families can definitely watch the match from inside the stadium on Monday.”

On Monday, women were allowed inside the stadium to watch Iran’s match alongside men.

Still, there is a long way to go. According to the officials, creating separate sections for women, assigning women-only restrooms and deciding whether married women should sit with their families (husbands) or with the rest of the single women are some of the challenges that officials need to address before permanently opening the stadium to women. This is how change starts. That such measures to allow women into sporting venues are even being discussed publicly was unimaginable until last week. That’s progress. But there never should have been a ban on women attending sports events in the first place. Iranian women shouldn’t have to wait another four years to enter stadiums to cheer on our sports teams. Read more:

