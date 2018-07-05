

So if you’re not English, you might have watched the English fans react to their team’s World Cup victory over Colombia on Tuesday with some puzzlement — and you might need a little bit of explanation.

On the BBC, three hardened former players (who are now commentators) celebrated with an extended embrace. Kelly Smith, a former England star, was fighting back tears in the post-match commentary on Fox Sports 1. Roger Bennett of “Men in Blazers” fame was inspired to summarize English history as the sequence of four crucial events: 1066 (William the Conqueror lands and defeats King Harold); 1874 (Winston Churchill is born); 1975 (David Beckham is born); and 2018 (England wins the penalty shootout against Colombia).

Really, you say? But this was just a Round of 16 game, right? And you were the favorites, you were expected to win? Why are we witnessing the release of what looks like a lifetime of pent-up emotions? What happened to “keep calm and carry on”?

Let me explain. In 2008, Simon Kuper and I wrote a book about soccer and statistics. In the United States, it is called “Soccernomics,” but in England it was called “Why England Lose” (let’s not get into the argument here about why Brits consider team names to be plural nouns). That was also the title of the first chapter in Britain. The English have been haunted by a string of spectacular soccer failures following their lone World Cup title in 1966. In 1970, they led 2-0 against West Germany in the quarterfinals, but lost 3-2. In 1974 and 1978, they failed to qualify. In 1982, they went out in a group of three without losing a game. In 1986, they lost in the quarterfinals after Argentina’s Diego Maradona plainly used his hand to score a goal — which he subsequently christened the “Hand of God.”

England lost a semifinal to West Germany in a penalty shootout in 1990, did not qualify in 1994, exited in a penalty shootout in 1998, and lost in the quarterfinals to Brazil in 2002 after a bizarre free kick by Ronaldinho. It went out after penalty kicks against Portugal in 2006, and lost 4-1 to Germany in 2010 after the referee refused to allow what was clearly a legitimate goal when Germany was up 2-1. In 2014, we were kicked out after failing to win a single game during the group stage.

Okay, you say, that’s unfortunate, but then other nations have seen dashed hopes and bad luck, what makes your string of bad fortunes special? Well, two things. First, we English have a monumental sense of entitlement. Had I not told you yet that we invented the game? Silly me; it’s our game. In fact, FIFA’s constitution lets Britain control how the game is played: the committee empowered to change the rules consists of eight members, four appointed by FIFA and one representative from each of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — and a rule change requires at least six votes.

I think I mentioned that it’s our game. So naturally, for the longest time, we expected to be the best at our game (you know, the way the United States really is the best at basketball). And for generations, we entered the World Cup convinced we would win, no matter how much evidence to the contrary was accumulating from the very start — in 1950, we lost a game to the United States, in the very first World Cup we entered in 1950. Can you imagine?

My “Soccernomics” co-author Simon Kuper and I tried to give this some statistical perspective. Rationally, the chances of winning increase with population size, wealth and experience in international competition. England has a population of more than 50 million, a good-sized economy and a fair amount of experience. Statistically, we found, this should on average deliver England something like a quarterfinal place in most World Cups. And that is, by and large, what England did achieve over the years — perhaps we did a little worse when all is tallied up, but we also got further at times. And we noticed that, over the years since we first published the book, the English learned to adjust their expectations. Realism slowly crept in. We’d like to claim credit for this, but it probably has more to do with the fact that the team’s performance was so consistently mediocre over the last decade that no amount of patriotic delusion could detract from what was in plain sight.

Combine this bitter insight with the string of terrible luck and egregious injustices mentioned above, you will see that the English had good reason to expect yet another humiliation. Yes, we led 1-0 for most of the game. Yes, we dominated the game. But when Colombia matched with the last kick of the game, you could almost see the thought bubble over every English fan’s head: “Here we go again.” When overtime passed without a goal, gloom set in. We fully expected to lose the penalty shootout. Why wouldn’t we? We had participated in seven shootouts in major international tournaments, and we had lost six of them. For an inexplicably long period of time, English coaches embraced the bizarre philosophy that there is no point in practicing penalties, because no practice can replicate match conditions (take that, Malcolm Gladwell!). And when England missed the third penalty, we all knew it was over. But then, for once, remarkably, astonishingly, it was not.

England made it to the quarterfinal, and notwithstanding a favorable draw, I think you’ll find that most English people aren’t expecting much more. We know you need a lot of luck, and we know we’ve already had our share in the competition. I reckon England has a 50-50 chance in each game; to win the World Cup they need to win three more and that puts the probability at 12.5 percent. In other words, there’s an 87.5 percent chance that we won’t win the World Cup. But just supposing we do get lucky, Simon and I will happily rewrite the history.

