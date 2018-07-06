

Brazilian soccer player Neymar with his son Davi Lucca in Sochi, Russia, on July 4. (Khaled Elfiqui/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Luis Alberto Moreno is the president of the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington, D.C.

The first round of the 2018 World Cup in Russia has confirmed what every fan of the sport knows: Latin America is the world’s foremost incubator of soccer talent.

Though my region has less than 8 percent of the world’s population, five Latin American teams were among the 16 that made it past the tournament’s group stage. This was no fluke: Latin American teams have won the World Cup almost as many times (nine) as the storied European teams (11) that once dominated the game.

Latin America excels on the pitch because even our poorest countries have developed systems to spot, nurture and promote potential stars. These are meritocracies where a young person’s social background does not matter. Players who show promise are groomed by clubs, and are gradually exposed to increasingly tougher training and competition. The best are snapped up by the world’s best club teams and become household names.

Crucially, every stakeholder in the sport understands that it takes decades of disciplined effort to accumulate the depth of talent required to produce teams capable of playing in the World Cup.

But, even as we cheer our strong showing in Russia, we should also be asking why we can’t replicate that level of excellence in fields that could boost our development. Could Latin America produce a Neymar of nanotechnology, a Radamel Falcao of biomedicine, or a Lionel Messi of artificial intelligence?

At present, our region’s prospects are not very bright. If the World Cup were decided on how countries perform in education tests such as the Program of International Student Assessment (PISA), Japan would take home the trophy this year. And not a single Latin American team would have qualified for the tournament.

We are also far behind in terms of scientific research and technology development. With around 1,200 researchers per million people, two-time World Cup champion Argentina is our highest-ranked country. They would be steamrolled by South Korea, which has never won a World Cup but has more than 7,000 researchers per million people.

In a sense, we are what we idolize. Juan Enríquez Cabot, the Mexican American founder of the Life Sciences Project at Harvard Business School, recently told me that he rarely encounters a Latin American or Caribbean leader who cannot rattle off the names, clubs and career statistics of the world’s best soccer players, past or present. But the same leaders are hard-pressed to come up with a single name of any of the eminent scientists from our region who have won Nobel prizes — such as the Mexican chemist Mario José Molina-Pasquel Henríquez — or have made historic discoveries.

Fortunately, I see signs of change both at the grass-roots and leadership levels. In contrast with the past, when most of our citizens expressed little concern about the quality of education, a rapidly expanding middle class is now demanding better schools, better teachers and better learning.

In 2003, only three Latin American countries participated in PISA, which tests how well high school students around the world learn language, math and science. Most governments were wary of being compared with other nations. But this year, 10 Latin American countries, which account for 80 percent of our population, are taking part in the test.

Most Latin American students score poorly in these tests, prompting sharp public criticism of education authorities. But in a clear sign that our countries want to compete with the world’s most developed nations, governments are taking PISA results to heart and trying to glean lessons from the top performers.

Brazil has instituted annual evaluations to measure public schools’ performance, putting additional pressure on its education bureaucracy. Peru has devised innovative, hands-on courses to get boys and especially girls more interested in science. And Mexico has started to reform a system that used to allow teachers to sell their jobs.

We also stand to make significant progress in terms of increasing our output of scientists. Several Latin American countries have created ambitious scholarship programs to help some of our brightest young people get PhD degrees at the world’s best universities. This could yield a phenomenal payoff, just as sending hundreds of thousands of young Chinese and Indian students to study abroad did for Asia’s largest countries.

Could the drive to improve Latin America’s education really work? It will take ambition, discipline and persistence. But if we take on this challenge with the same zeal and passion that we bring to the World Cup, we may ultimately succeed.