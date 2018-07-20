

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa in May. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Provincial elections can be a bellwether for the fate of Canadian prime ministers. Generally speaking, prime ministers come to power amid a provincial landscape that’s broadly favorable — and leave against the backdrop of a hostile one.

Whether this is correlation or coincidence, it clearly has consequence. Provincial governments representing a partisan identity and ideology different from Ottawa’s can help undermine a prime minister’s rule at both a policy and philosophical level. When hostile provinces reach critical mass, a prime minister is in danger of losing moral authority as a national leader.

There’s evidence to suggest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, just three years into his first term, may be nearing this point.

The election of Doug Ford as premier of Ontario last month was among the most dramatic political earthquakes Canada has seen in a generation. The significance was not so much the rise of a conservative government after 15 years of Liberal rule — that was widely expected — but the election of this sort of conservative, a populist Trump supporter with little time for what has been dubbed the “Laurentian Consensus” of elite Canadian opinion. Though some pundits initially believed Ford would revert to the mild, compromised conservatism of Tory governments past, his administration has instead explicitly zeroed in on the hottest cultural war cleavages.

Ford has begun to dismantle what he calls the previous government’s “cap-and-trade carbon tax slush fund” and cut off green subsidies for business. He has scrapped the Liberals’ ultra-progressive sex-ed curriculum that had been the bane of social conservatives, and made headlines for demanding Ottawa front all costs for dealing with an influx of asylum seekers across the U.S.-Canadian border, since “this mess was 100 percent the result of the federal government.” In other words, Ford has shown scant timidness setting his sights on the intersectional issues Trudeau has made the core of his brand.

In next-door Quebec, an October provincial election threatens to yield a similarly disruptive outcome. For the first time in nearly four decades, Quebec voters will face a political choice in which the dominant debate is not the pros and cons of secession, but rather a more traditional clash of left vs. right. The new Coalition Avenir Québec party, which has been consistently ahead in the polls, is perhaps Canada’s leading embodiment of something resembling a European-style movement of populist nationalism, reflecting Quebec’s generally more Old World political culture. Headed by ex-separatist François Legault, much of his rise has been fueled by demagoguing on the border-crossing issue, and his openly “nationalist” platform calls for a 20 percent cut to immigration and “100 percent Francization” of migrants already in the province. A nationalist administration in Quebec at odds with Trudeau’s multiculturalism would pose a tremendous ideological headache for the prime minister, particularly given how heavily his own bid for reelection depends on winning seats in the province.

Then there’s the west. Like Ford, British Columbia’s New Democrat Premier John Horgan has proved to be a force of strenuous opposition to Trudeau’s climate agenda, though from the left, rather than the right. Trudeau has badly craved the completion of a planned twinning of the Alberta-to-British-Columbia Trans Mountain oil pipeline to demonstrate that his environmentalist agenda is not universally hostile to Canada’s energy industry. Horgan, however, has thrown much of his political capital into opposing the project by any means necessary, and in doing so helped emphasize his own party’s further-left bona fides on the environmental front. (Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, once cautious, has belatedly adopted the Horgan line.) Trans Mountain has become a cause célèbre for green and indigenous activists on the west coast. Trudeau cannot relish having to re-earn their loyalty.

On the Alberta end, Trudeau has relied heavily on the support of Premier Rachel Notley, who despite being a New Democrat, has tacked a moderate position on pipelines in defiance of Horgan and Singh. Her Trudeauvian argument that there’s nothing wrong with pipelines so long as they’re heavily regulated and offset by carbon taxes has not been well received, however, and Notley is widely expected to face certain defeat in next spring’s provincial vote.

In her place would be Alberta Tory leader Jason Kenney, a man whose contempt for Trudeau has been hardly subtle. (In a May interview, he called the prime minister “an empty trust-fund millionaire who has the political depth of a finger bowl.”) Kenney is less of a populist than Ford, but more ideological. Both men take seriously the notion that they must serve as leading figures in the anti-Trudeau resistance and could prove to be a pair of pincers providing equal pressure from east and west.

Internationally, Trudeau enjoys presenting himself as the embodiment of a sort of Canadian settled opinion, a romanticized “Canadian way” of doing things that has provided fodder for so many flattering “Cansplainers” in the foreign press. Yet domestically, Trudeau’s ideas and strategies are facing increasing rejection at the provincial ballot box by voters unpersuaded by his approach to energy, taxes, immigration and multiculturalism.

Trudeau came to office in 2015 enjoying a mostly supportive provincial scene, but the final year of his first mandate looks to be crowded with critics. So far, the reaction of leading figures in his administration — dismissing his conservative opponents as “alt-right ” and “not Canadian” — offers little evidence he will handle this new reality with grace.

