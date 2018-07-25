

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, poses for a photo with German soccer player Mesut Ozil in May in London. Ozil has announced his retirement from international soccer, alleging racial discrimination. (Presidential Press Service/Pool via AP)

I sympathize with soccer star Mesut Ozil, who resigned from Germany’s national team this week, citing racism. Ozil is a German citizen of Turkish descent, and in a statement in English he protested, “I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose.”

I have no doubt that there is racism in Germany, especially among soccer fans, and that as a son of Turkish immigrants, Ozil had to work twice as hard to make it to the big leagues. Life for many Turkish immigrants in Germany is tough, even for the second and third generations, and German soccer officials and fans have turned against Ozil for Germany’s crash out of the recent World Cup in the group stage with an uncharacteristically poor performance. So hurtful and unfair.

Still, I find it strange that Ozil is too naive to understand that posing in a photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on what was essentially a campaign stop in Europe before Turkey’s June 24 elections would raise eyebrows — not just in Germany but also here in Turkey.

Erdogan ran a divisive electoral campaign, often accusing his critics of either being terrorists or siding with terrorists. His authoritarian instincts and the ensuing purge since the failed coup of 2016 have resulted in a significant amount of suffering across Turkey. Erdogan has also had a very combative relationship with Turkey’s European neighbors, and ties with Germany have been particularly strained after he repeatedly likened German leaders’ actions to “Nazi practices.” Since the beginning of this year, secret negotiations for the release of German citizens jailed in Turkey, including reporter Deniz Yucel, have been successful, and there is a thaw in official bilateral ties. But not with the German public.

Ozil defended the photo with Erdogan, saying he had no political agenda: “My mother has never let me lose sight of my ancestry, heritage, and family traditions. For me, having a picture with President Erdogan wasn’t about politics or elections, it was about respecting the highest office of my family’s country.”

Under normal circumstances, that argument is understandable, even noble. But in such a polarized nation, with half of Turkey opposing the regime’s repressive policies, it is not hard to understand why some would see it as kowtowing to a strongman.

If it is any consolation, if I had a photo taken with Erdogan at a campaign stop, or during his recent anointment ceremony for a supersize presidency following the June elections, I, too, would have been ostracized — not by the German public, but by family and friends in Turkey. I would have undoubtedly received hate mail on social media; colleagues would have questioned the ethics of posing with a leader responsible for jailing so many journalists.

Let me tell you the story of another German-born soccer player with family roots in Turkey. German-born Deniz Naki is ethnically a Kurd from Turkey. Back in 2014, when playing for a Turkish team, he was attacked in Ankara and had to leave the team over tweets supporting the Syrian Kurds in their fight against the Islamic State in Kobane. In 2015, he was given a suspended 18-month jail sentence for “supporting terrorism” due to his social media support for Syrian Kurds and his criticism of the Turkish military’s heavy-handed security policies in Kurdish areas. Naki was penalized for a tattoo on his arm, which read “Freedom” in Kurdish, and he and his team faced heavy fines both for the tattoo and for the slogans of fans in the stadium. Eventually, Naki was barred from soccer by the Turkish football federation, run by a businessman close to our president. He had to flee to Germany. In a January incident, his car was fired upon by unknown assailants. His lawyer said he suspected that the attackers could be linked to ultranationalist Turkish groups.



I wonder whether Ozil knows this story. Ozil seems to be like many diaspora kids in Germany, who often cling to their roots to the point of being myopic about their home country. More than 3 million people of Turkish descent live in Germany; the divisions among them mirror Turkey’s polarization. Secularists, Alawites, Kurds and liberals tend to be staunchly anti-Erdogan, while Sunni Turk immigrants, mostly from rural conservative families, are attached to their Turkish roots and have come out in huge numbers to vote for Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party.

Turkey has managed to export its entire political neurosis onto the streets of Germany. Each time I visit Berlin, I invariably run into a Turkish cabdriver who tends to be a die-hard Erdogan supporter and extols the virtues of being Turkish, as opposed to being German. I usually have to listen to a sanitized version of the reality in Turkey (a Turkish driver once told me that getting on Turkish Airlines for his annual vacation is a source of pride because the food is better than what’s served at a posh restaurant) and complaints that the German system is deeply discriminatory — even though these people opt to stay in that system instead of moving back home.

There is another reality of being Turkish in Germany. During visits to Germany, I also occasionally bump into a Turkish journalist or academic who has had to flee home for political reasons. Their stories are wildly different and heartbreaking. Obsessively, they want to talk about news from Turkey, about Erdogan, and along the way, they admit to a loneliness that feels unbearable.

I fear that the deep divisions will continue until Turkey is back on the path to democracy.

But for Ozil, I have some advice. If he is bothered by the perception that he is taking Erdogan’s side in the Turkish debate, and if it is racism to which he objects, he could reach out to Naki, a fellow soccer player who has paid a far worse price for his political choices, including actual violence. A photo of the two young men, walking arm in arm, would send the strongest message against Islamophobia and racism in sports — a message that needs to be heard not only in Germany but also in Turkey.