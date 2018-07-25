

President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Quebec on June 8. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Michael Taube, a Troy Media syndicated columnist and political commentator, was a speechwriter for former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper.

The North American Free Trade Agreement’s renegotiation process has become the equivalent of a car stuck in deep mud. It’s spinning in all directions and can’t get back on the main road.

Most analysts have blamed President Trump for this situation. They remember him calling NAFTA “the worst trade deal ever made” during the presidential debates. They point to the U.S. trade representative’s lengthy list of demands. They criticize Trump’s support for economic nationalism and blame him for the ongoing U.S.-Canada tariff battle.

Indeed, Trump has been a significant roadblock to renegotiating NAFTA. But what if I told you Canada could be using this trade dispute for its political benefit, too?

This was suggested by Stephen Harper, a former Canadian Conservative prime minister, at the private July 11 meeting of the Australia-Canada Economic Leadership Forum in Montreal. CTV News acquired and released the audio recording.

“The problem right now is we have two governments that do not want an agreement,” Harper says, according to the tape. “The reality is the government of Canada believes today that it is doing very well; the fight with Trump is good for it politically, it is winning. And so if it can take that fight and continue it, and more importantly, paint Conservatives as linked to Donald Trump, this is great for them. And so right now that is the strategy they are on.”

Unsurprisingly, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has denied this allegation. He claims the Liberal government is using an “all-hands-on-deck” approach with NAFTA, pointing to former Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney’s regular counsel. Trudeau also noted he had spoken with Harper about NAFTA. (In the audio recording, the latter said, “I could be very helpful to them, but it’s clear … they don’t want my help.”)

I have no idea whether Harper is right or wrong. Harper is a private citizen, owns a consulting firm and is regularly asked to provide opinion and analysis based on past experiences and current points of view. Nevertheless, Harper’s analysis of Trudeau’s political intentions is entirely plausible.

Canada currently refuses to enter any bilateral trade discussions with the United States. The other NAFTA partner, Mexico, has already entered discussions through President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador. According to Trump, things have gone well and they’re “getting closer” to a potential trade deal.

Canada and the United States have had a long, successful history as trade partners. Our countries form the world’s second-largest trade relationship, behind that of the United States and China. If NAFTA can’t ultimately be saved, it’s important to ensure everything else remains intact — but the Trudeau Liberals appear uninterested in doing so.

Meanwhile, the tariff battle appears to have helped Trudeau increase his sagging poll numbers, according to a July 20 Ipsos/Global News poll. The Liberals are at 39 percent of the decided vote, which is up six points since June. The Conservatives are at 32 percent (down five points), and the New Democratic Party remains at 21 percent.

In Ipsos’s view, the “trade war with U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be yielding dividends for Prime Minister Trudeau and the Liberal Party, as attention is focused on the Prime Minister and his response to the U.S. President.”

This is good news for the prime minister, who has been dogged by an allegation of groping a female reporter during a festival in Creston, B.C. According to an editorial published on Aug. 14, 2000, that resurfaced recently, he reportedly said, “I’m sorry. If I had known you were reporting for a national paper, I never would have been so forward.”

The tariff battle with the Trump White House has helped take some of the heat off Trudeau and changed the political channel. The prime minister is now seen as Canada’s economic champion and refuses to back down against this so-called bully of a president. It’s just what the doctor ordered, either by chance or intention.

That’s why Harper’s assessment of Trudeau, NAFTA and the U.S.-Canada trade war shouldn’t be completely dismissed by his critics. He may very well be on to something.

