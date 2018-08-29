

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a news conference in Ottawa. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Last year, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau abandoned his plan to bring a European-style electoral system to Canada, he justified it by citing a need to keep dissident opinions out of parliament.

“Do you think that Kellie Leitch should have her own party?” he asked a voter upset with his about-face. Leitch, who was running for the federal Tory leadership at the time, had become the bête noire of the Ottawa establishment for proposing a “values test” for new immigrants. Electoral systems that distribute parliamentary seats strictly on the basis of their share of the popular vote grant political representation to “the periphery of our perspectives,” scolded the prime minister. He would later brag that killing electoral reform was a means of ensuring that “we do not have an anti-immigration party in Canada.”

An agenda of immigration restriction is hardly on the periphery of Canadian thought, however. A recent Angus Reid poll reminded that the number of Canadians who favor a capped or lowered immigrant intake has sat in the 80 percent range for more than four decades. Yet neither of Canada’s mainstream parties gesture even vaguely in this direction.

Under the previous Conservative administration, immigration was raised to a 50-year high. Trudeau’s government raised it higher yet. The extremely low demand for Canada to adopt ever-higher immigration rates, which are already among the highest per capita on Earth, forms a cornerstone of Ottawa’s bipartisan consensus enforced through not terribly democratic means. When Maxime Bernier quit the Tories last week to start a fringe party of the sort Trudeau is confident the Canadian electoral system is biased against, he specifically cited the difficulty of advancing his restrictionist views.

Last week also saw the Conservative Party use its national convention to suppress conversation about other sacred cows of the Ottawa class. Party delegates voted to affirm the longtime Liberal-Tory refusal to question the legal regime governing abortion in Canada, which is among the planet’s most permissive.

Though Conservative leader Andrew Scheer will enjoy the affirmation, the vote was entirely symbolic. Earlier that day, he told the Canadian Press “he would not bring in any legislation to reopen divisive issues such as abortion, even if a majority of members had voted in favour of the resolution.”

Canadian public opinion on abortion is broadly liberal, but the idea that the status quo — in which there exist absolutely no federal laws limiting the practice — enjoys widespread approval is simply false. A 2012 Angus Reid poll found 51 percent of Canadians agreeing with the statement “there should be laws which outline when a woman can have an abortion in Canada” — a belief that Canada’s parties would disqualify a candidate for holding.

The meaninglessness of internal party democracy was made even more brazen after a leaked memo regarding another convention vote over whether the Conservatives should oppose Canada’s dairy tariffs. Scheer was described as having assured industry lobbyists he would use his powers to ensure “the policy would not make it into the election platform even if it were passed by the membership.” (Through other chicanery the vote never wound up happening; the lobbyists in question have since unconvincingly denied their own memo.)

Canada’s dairy tariffs cause widespread pain to consumers and are an ongoing obstacle in NAFTA negotiations with the Trump administration, yet to appease dairy-producing Quebec — itself an unchallengeable, all-party mission — the status quo remains sacred.

The extraordinarily hierarchical nature of Canadian political parties does not appear to be doing Canada many favors. Suppressing arguments is not the same as winning them, and the sheer amount of forbidden topics in the Canadian parliament is consolidating a political culture of dopey pride in small-mindedness. The great debates of this age, over essential questions such as when human life begins, how much diversity a society can manage, and the wisdom of state subsidization of industry are conspicuously absent from Canada, not because they have been resolved to the particular satisfaction of anyone in the country, but because a powerful clique of self-interested politicians have declared them to be net vote-losers. Whether that conclusion is true is impossible to measure, since testing the thesis is forbidden.

This is quite obviously the main reason so many Canadians prefer to follow American politics and involve themselves in American political debates — there are just so many more entry points and opportunities for meaningful participation. It also makes the insurgencies of wild figures such as Bernier, Leitch or even Faith Goldy in Toronto inevitable. If even mild disagreements on legitimately contentious topics are inflated into forbidden taboos, then substantial debate is outsourced to whoever has least interest in conforming to standards of socially acceptable behavior. This includes egomaniacs, opportunists, crackpots, separatists and charlatans of all sorts.

The most upsetting thing is how dishonest it all is. Over the years, I’ve been privileged to meet with various Tory party bigwigs, including at the very highest levels. Almost all will privately concede that they’re playing defense for ideas that are both bad for Canada and morally indefensible. Yet slavish adherence to Ottawa doctrines about how Topic X must never be discussed has taught them to compartmentalize their personal ethics in truly fantastical ways.

Wherever this leads the country in the long term, in the present it will lead people of principle away from mainstream Canadian politics. There’s no surplus as it is.