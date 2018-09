Yemeni children vent anger against Riyadh and Washington on August 13, 2018 as they take part in a mass funeral in the northern Yemeni city of Saada, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, for children killed in an air strike by the Saudi-led coalition last week. – At least 29 children were among those killed in the air raid on August 9 on a bus in a crowded market in Dahyan, Saada province, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images