

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an interview at the National Arts Center in Ottawa on Sept. 17. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

David Moscrop is a Canadian contributing columnist for Post Opinions.

For the North American Free Trade Agreement, the theme of the past several months has been deadlines. The ideal deadline. The preferred deadline. The Mexican election deadline. The upcoming midterm congressional elections deadline. Politicians, journalists, commentators, industry and workers have kept a keen eye on negotiations as each deadline passed along with the likelihood that a deal including Canada would be reached.

There are only so many times people can fold their arms across their chest and say, “Yeah, but this time I’m serious” before threats lose their motivational force, so there was pressure on the Trump administration this week to make this deadline count, deal or no deal. Now U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer says he’s ready to move ahead without Canada, and President Trump claims he rejected a meeting with Prime Minster Justin Trudeau (which the Canadians deny) because, among other reasons, he doesn’t like our representative (Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland), thank you very much.

The rush is motivated by a desire to finalize negotiations before incoming Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador takes office in December. Under the gun, Trudeau and Freeland have two options: Cave to American pressure on reducing dairy protectionism (and other, smaller concerns) while empowering Trump, or wait and hope they can get a deal down the road. As much as commentators, the business community and the opposition Conservatives will howl without a deal, the Liberal government is better off walking away and waiting.

For the moment, Trudeau is politically safer on the no-deal NAFTA front than you might think. Giving up ground on dairy would cause his party considerable hair-tearing grief ahead of the October 2019 election, especially in the province of Quebec, where the party holds 40 seats. In the summer, National Post columnist John Ivison pointed out that if the governing party wants to hold on to power, it might need “to pick up as many as 20 seats in Quebec to compensate for losses expected elsewhere across the country.” When it comes to trade, dairy protectionism will remain a sacred cow.

In August, Abacus Data released poll results showing that most Canadians were unlikely to be distressed if the government couldn’t reach a deal. A full 39 percent said they felt “neutral” about a no-deal scenario, and 15 percent said it would be either a “good thing” or a “ very good thing.” Just as importantly, it also reported that regardless of party affiliation, most of the country would blame the United States for the deal’s collapse — 71 percent of Canadians in general, including half of Conservative supporters. Trump remains his own worst enemy and Trudeau’s ace in the hole.

Assuming Canada is left out of a deal, the country will adjust in the short term. There was U.S.-Canada trade before NAFTA and the Free Trade Agreement that preceded it. Proximity, shared infrastructure, and common consumer needs and habits will encourage continued exchange. The threat of auto tariffs is serious —that is, the effects would be serious. But is Trump bluffing? Would he be checked should he try to levy them? He has been checked before. Trump might carry himself as a demented Sun King, but he’s no monarch. Trudeau should call his bluff.

In the long term, Canada needs only to wait out Trump, whose likelihood of winning in 2020 is low. Sometimes it’s best to work with “the devil you know.” But that’s not true with Trump. He’s a special kind of devil. For the past few hundred years, and especially since the 1960s, Canadian-American geopolitical history has been the story of routine tensions that occasionally flare up dramatically but typically calm down as each side recognizes the benefit of cooperation on trade and security along the world’s longest undefended border. It’s very likely that the current trade tension will play out the same way. But for Trudeau, it’s far better to wait for and negotiate an agreement with a more stable and predictable — and traditional — American president.

There’s also a chance, though perhaps not a big one, that the president changes his mind and waits for Canada. For Trump, a North American trade deal without Canada could be a problem. This month, the leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said America’s northern neighbor ought to be included in the coming agreement. A future deal must be approved by the House, and after the November midterms, Pelosi and the Democrats could be running the table with a majority and her as speaker. Americans seem to agree with her, too. In August, Axios reported that 49 percent of Americans opposed a deal without Canada — though most of them were independents or Democrats. Yet another reason for Canada to wait.

International politics is the politics of power. Of interest. Not exclusively, maybe, but certainly in this case. In the long run, it’s in the interest of both Canada and the United States to secure a trade agreement. For Trudeau, however, for now, it’s far better to work at a deal later than it is to lock down a dodgy agreement with the current bullying, norm-busting, mercurial resident of the Oval Office.