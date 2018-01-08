

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Playoff National Championship Game: Georgia and Alabama go head-to-head for the national championship, and viewing parties are popping up all over the area. Alabama alumni should head for Willie's Brew and Que near Yards Park, while the Dawgs take over Penn Commons or Public Bar with drink specials. Neutral-friendly venues include Due South, near Navy Yard, which promises all-night drink specials (including a Tuscaloosa-style Frozen Gallette's Yellowhammers cocktail) and halftime giveaways. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. Free.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

'On Your Feet!' at the Kennedy Center: The ups and downs of singer Gloria Estefan’s career translate surprisingly easily to a Broadway musical, complete with conga-line dance numbers. The crowd-pleasing hit show rolls into the Kennedy Center featuring all the hits Estefan fans will recognize, such as “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.” These songs are interspersed into the story of Estefan and husband Emilio’s journey from Cuba to the top of America’s pop music charts. Through Jan. 28. 7:30 p.m. $59-$149.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Smart A-- Trivia at Nellie's Sports Bar: After 10 years, 500 games of trivia, and countless name-that-tune snippets of '80s bands, the founders of the weekly Smart A-- Trivia at Nellie's are retiring — but not before one final night of pop-culture head-scratchers, random questions about geography and fiendishly difficult audio rounds. The game is getting new hosts, but it won't be the same without Andy and Josh, so give them the send off they deserve. Who knows — you might even win a bar tab. Games at 8 and 9 p.m. Free.

Oshun at Union Stage: Oshun's music is an Afro-futuristic one-two punch of hip-hop and neo soul that they call “Iya-sol,” blending fiery social commentary with feel-good empowerment and love songs. Both women are from Washington but met as students at NYU, where they formed Oshun in 2013. With this return home, they’ll kick off their tour and next chapter with a balance of activism and artistry that is well worth paying attention to. 6:30 p.m. $15-$25.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Everything is Illuminated at Theatre J: Fifteen years after “Everything Is Illuminated” became a runaway hit, and 11 years after Jonathan Safran Foer’s debut novel was adapted for the British stage, “Everything Is Illuminated” finally gets an East Coast premiere. The tragicomic story of a young man searching Ukraine for the woman who may have saved his grandfather during World War II is in the hands of Helen Hayes-winning director Aaron Posner. Through Feb. 4. 7:30 p.m. $30-$52.

Drink Local Throwdown at Rebellion: Sixteen local breweries are set to fight their way through a March Madness-style bracket at the Dupont Circle beer-and-whiskey bar Rebellion. The first of four first-round battles features Atlas Brew Works, Anxo Cidery, Solace Brewing and Union Craft Brewing. Visit the bar after 4 p.m. to sample the contenders and vote for the breweries that move onto the next round. Fair Winds Brewing, which captured the Drink Local Throwdown title last year, is featured Feb. 1. Thursdays at 4 p.m. Free.

Vivian Green at the Birchmere: Some of Vivian Green's earliest credits were with Boyz II Men and as a background singer for Jill Scott — all of whom hail from the City of Brotherly Love, like Green — but Green struck gold with her 2002 debut single, “Emotional Rollercoaster.” She has sustained her vocal clarity and sentimentality all the way up to her sixth album, aptly titled “VGVI,” released in October. Such longevity in traditional R&B and soul music is rare, with so few outlets and radio slots, but it’s a genre that gets better with maturation and experience, which Green proves onstage. 7:30 p.m. $49.50.

Friday, Jan. 12

DC in D.C. at the Newseum: Expect to see a lot of superhero costumes around Washington this weekend. It’s not because the world is suddenly in need of a hero — when isn’t it? — but in honor of DC in D.C., a three-day celebration of comic books put on by DC Comics, the publishers behind Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. Highlights include a screening of the animated “Batman: Gotham by Gaslight” on Friday; themed panel discussions on comic book history and diversity on Saturday; and a pop-up shop outside the Newseum with classic graphic novels and other merchandise for sale, costumes on display and signing sessions featuring DC-related actors, artists and writers. Through Sunday. Free admission.

Europa Galante at the Library of Congress: This acclaimed Italian baroque orchestra is a frequent guest at concert halls in Europe and the U.S., but this week, it can be found in the Library of Congress' Coolidge Auditorium. The occasion is a concert co-sponsored with the Embassy of Italy, performing Vivaldi violin concertos and other pieces in honor of one-time Speaker of the House Nicholas Longworth, who was an accomplished violinist. 8 p.m. Free; registration required.

Des Demonas at Comet Ping Pong: Des Demonas sound like the kind of band you might stumble across on a “Nuggets” box set or an imported “Garage Bands of the '60s” compilation: driving tambourine, fuzzed-out guitars, skronky Farfisa organ riffs, whip-crack drums. But the local quintet brings an updated urgency on songs like “The South Will Never Rise Again” and “Do No Wrong.” Des Demonas releases its debut album at Comet Ping Pong with openers Quattracenta and DJ Baby Alcatraz. 10 p.m. $12.

