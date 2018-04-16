

Pink takes over Capital One Arena for two nights this week. (Matt Sayles/Invision/Associated Press)

Monday, April 16

Pink at Capital One Arena: Among the pop stars who traffic in the loud and flashy, Pink is a quiet secret weapon. Since breaking through at the turn of the millennium, she has consistently released innovative but polished music. Pink’s rebellious approach, incomparable stage presence and full-bodied vocals make her the ultimate triple threat, and her latest album, “Beautiful Trauma,” seems to signal yet another chapter. With heartfelt confessionals and burn-it-all-down tirades, a Pink show is an opportunity to see a pop trailblazer in her natural element (and suspended in the air, too). Monday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. $47.45-$291.79.

‘Experience Emancipation Day’ in Lincoln Park: Celebrate the 156th anniversary of the end of slavery in D.C. in Lincoln Park, where a statue depicts Abraham Lincoln freeing a slave. The day’s events include a speech by an actor portraying Frederick Douglass, a concert of Civil War-era songs by the Federal City Brass Band, family activities including crafts and learning how to identify trees, and a flashlight tour of the site led by National Park Service rangers. 2:30 to 7 p.m. Free.

Tuesday, April 17

‘God’s Country’ at Suns Cinema: In 1979, award-winning French filmmaker Louis Malle visited the farm town of Glencoe, Minn., to make a documentary about life in America. Six years later, he returned to find a community suffering from economic and cultural malaise in the midst of the 1980s farm crisis. 8 p.m. $5.

Wednesday, April 18

‘RZA: Live From the 36th Chamber of Shaolin’ at the Warner Theatre: If you’re a fan of the Wu-Tang Clan, you might know about the connection between the trailblazing 1990s hip-hop posse and the classic 1978 Kung-Fu film “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin.” (There’s a reason Wu-Tang’s debut is called “Enter the Wu-Tang [36 Chambers].”) Wu-Tang’s RZA, whose production of that album is spiked with dialogue from Kung-Fu films, first saw “The 36th Chamber” as a 12-year-old and told the New York Times he’s seen it more than 300 times since. He’s such a devoted fan that he created an entirely new “live score” for the film, featuring dozens of new instrumental and vocal tracks, which he’s performing during a screening. 7 p.m. $36-$49.

The Suffers at the Barns at Wolf Trap: Since forming in Houston in 2011, the Suffers have created a sound they dub “Gulf Coast soul,” a reference to their mixed heritage and their port-city home base. The band, which released its self-titled debut album in 2016, has generated buzz at festivals such as South by Southwest and Rhode Island’s Newport Folk Festival. The ensemble is touring ahead of its upcoming sophomore effort, featuring lead single “I Think I Love You.” 8 p.m. $22-$27.

Founders Breakfast Stout Bash at Rustico Ballston: Taste a selection of dark, strong and sought-after draft beers from Michigan’s Founders Brewing, including Breakfast Stout, the bourbon barrel-aged Kentucky Breakfast Stout, and the vaunted Canadian Breakfast Stout, which is aged in bourbon barrels that also were used to age maple syrup. 5 to 11 p.m. Free; beers priced individually.

Thursday, April 19

Film Fest DC: The 32nd annual Washington, DC International Film Festival returns with 80 films from 45 countries. The event kicks off with “Streaker,” a Swiss comedy about a teacher who trains streakers to help with illegal sports betting. The slate also includes “Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba,” a documentary about the South African singer; “The Third Murder,” a Japanese courtroom drama involving a lawyer defending a man who has served time for two other killings; and “Giant,” a period drama from Spain about a traveling circus act. Through April 29 at various locations around Washington. $14; $45 weekday pass (four tickets for Monday through Thursday shows); $100 director’s pass (10 tickets).

‘After The Rehearsal’ and ‘Persona’ at the Kennedy Center: Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove (“A View From the Bridge”) adapts two screenplays by Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman for the stage, as performed by his Toneelgroep Amsterdam ensemble. “After the Rehearsal” is a story about a theater director whose life revolves around the stage until the women in his life get in the way. “Persona” centers on an actress who becomes mute after a performance of “Electra.” The plays are part of the Kennedy Center’s Bergman 100 Celebration, marking the centennial of the director’s birth. Through April 22. $29-$59.

Friday, April 20

Art After Dark at the Anacostia Community Museum: Who says all the cool after-hours museum parties are on the Mall? Head to the Anacostia Community Museum’s late-night Art After Dark for a live performance by the hip-hop/soul duo the CrossRhodes, a music set by the trailblazing hip-hop DJ Bobbito Garcia, and the chance to explore “A Right to the City,” a new exhibition charting ways Washingtonians have shaped and fought for the city’s neighborhoods. 9 p.m. Free.

420 Celebration at Gypsy Sally’s: Spend April 20 dancing to local jam band Better Off Dead, which performs the music of the Grateful Dead and the Jerry Garcia Band, and Swamp Donkey Newgrass, which performs an energetic fusion of bluegrass, rock and jazz. 7 p.m. $15.

The 420 Reggae, Dub and Ska Festival at Tropicalia: A night for fans of Jamaican sounds at Tropicalia finds rocksteady band the Loving Paupers and roots reggae group Nkula joining the formidable bass and echo loops of Dr. Dubenstein, a dub DJ performing with a live band. 8 p.m. $10.

— Fritz Hahn, Jennifer Abella, Winyan Soo Hoo and Briana Younger