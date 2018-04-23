

Canadian singer Lindi Ortega brings her rootsy, spaghetti western-inspired songs of love and heartbreak to Union Stage. (Kevin Konnyu)

Monday, April 23

Roy Woods at Union Stage: Since launching in the summer of 2015, OVO Sound Radio has been a clearinghouse for all things Drake, premiering the Canadian star’s singles and introducing audiences to Drake-approved acts. On the show’s first episode, one such artist was Roy Woods, a now-22-year-old multi-hyphenate from the Toronto suburbs who traffics in the hazy R&B/rap hybrids that have become OVO’s stock in trade. At times, he sounds like former Drake protege the Weeknd, but with less falsetto and more fire in his belly. And like the Weeknd, Woods has begun to emerge from the fog with radio-ready songs that show off his Michael Jackson impression. 8 p.m. $22-$125.

Flying Dog’s East Coast Hop Project at ChurchKey: Over 75 percent of all American hops are grown in Washington State's Yakima Valley. Very few come from the Eastern Seaboard. Last year, Frederick's Flying Dog brewery joined forces with the University of Maryland's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources to look at “beer-centric agriculture” in the Mid-Atlantic region, starting with research into the viability of different breeds of hops grown in Maryland's climate. Flying Dog brewer Ben Clark and veteran University of Maryland researcher Bryan Butler will discuss the project, and the future of hops in general, during a panel discussion at ChurchKey. The bar will pour three of Flying Dog's East Coast Hop Project pale ales and IPAs made with local hops. 5 p.m. Free; all beers priced individually.

Tuesday, April 24

Smokepurpp at the Fillmore: On the cover of his debut album, “Deadstar,” Smokepurpp is pictured in a coffin, surrounded by childhood photos, a bottle of Hennessy and a mock New York Times front page that declares, “World War III is imminent.” It’s okay to judge this book by its cover, because the world and music of the 20-year-old Miami rapper (né Omar Pineiro) are well-suited for a death-obsessed, drug-addicted moment. Smokepurpp is a proponent of so-called SoundCloud rap (a genre that began on that audio distribution platform), mixing skeletal beats, speaker- (and eardrum-) rupturing bass, and repetitive lyrics stripped of poetry and poignancy. The repetition is key, but the effect is less hypnotic and — like his favorite topic — more narcotic. 8 p.m. $25-$50.

Lindi Ortega at Union Stage: Inspired by Ennio Morricone’s legendary spaghetti western scores, Lindi Ortega’s latest album, “Liberty,” plays like the soundtrack to a western of Ortega’s creation: a hero’s three-act journey in which the protagonist finds love after heartbreak. Across the album, the Canadian singer-songwriter sounds like a rootsier version of Lana Del Rey as she sings of ponchos and palominos under painted skies over guitars with plenty of twang and tremolo. And although Ortega warns the listener, “Don’t come any closer to my heart if you’re afraid of the dark,” “Liberty” is less a frightful nightmare and more a cinematic dream. 7:30 p.m. $20.

Wednesday, April 25

“Vietgone” at Studio Theatre: Vietnamese American playwright Qui Nguyen is a pioneer of a genre known as “geek theater” — over-the-top productions with comic-book-esque heroes and plays about role-playing in Dungeons & Dragons. But in “Vietgone,” he looked to his own family history for inspiration. This raucous romantic comedy re-creates his parents’ courtship: They met in 1975 in a refugee relocation camp in Arkansas. Through May 20. $20-$67.

Bad Brains “Live at CBGB” and Dead Kennedys “Live at WUST Music Hall” at Suns Cinema: Consider this a D.C. history lesson: Mount Pleasant’s Suns Cinema screens a 1982 performance by legendary D.C. punks Bad Brains at New York City’s CBGB, followed by a 1985 concert by San Francisco punk pioneers the Dead Kennedys recorded at D.C.’s WUST Music Hall, a building now occupied by the 9:30 Club. No tickets are needed for this event, but seating and space is limited. 8 p.m. Free.

Thursday, April 26

Rosslyn Reads! spring book festival: Rosslyn’s Central Place Plaza is transforming into an open-air bookstore for one day, thanks to a partnership between the Rosslyn BID, the Arlington public library system and used-bookstore pop-up Carpe Librum. The first-ever Rosslyn Reads! spring book festival will host events such as a preschool story time in the morning and live music with food trucks and a pop-up bar in the evening. Browse the used books, CDs and DVDs for sale for $1 to $5 (proceeds go to the educational nonprofit Turning the Page), and listen to talks with such writers as Nicholas Reynolds, a biographer of Ernest Hemingway, and Liza Mundy, the author of “Code Girls.” 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free.

Smithsonian Craft Show at the National Building Museum: The 36th annual Smithsonian Craft Show has a new focus this year: “Asian cultural influence on American crafts.” Explore works by 120 jury-selected artists, including glass, ceramics, furniture and decorative fabrics, and attend lectures covering the art of the kimono, Japanese woodblock prints, and the history of Chinese porcelain. The opening night “Friends Night Out” party includes cocktails made by local mixologists, including bartenders from Copycat Co. and Service Bar, snacks and the chance to meet the artists. Through Sunday. $17-$20. Friends Night Out: 5 to 8 p.m. $25.

Redskins Draft Night Party at H Street Country Club: There are Washington Redskins fans who have confidence that the team’s front office knows what it’s doing — probably the same ones who’ve convinced themselves that Alex Smith will be an upgrade over Kirk Cousins. If you’re one of them, you’ll be among friends at H Street Country Club, where the team is hosting an official NFL Draft viewing party. The Skins hold the 13th pick, and while no one is sure exactly who they’ll choose, the evening promises plenty of chances for debating the team’s fortunes, or for long-suffering fans to just vent. The first 100 true believers through the door receive a free T-shirt, and everyone gets discounted appetizers and drinks until 10 p.m. 7 to 10 p.m. Free.

Friday, April 27

Ella Fitzgerald Vocal Competition at the National Museum of American History: To close out Jazz Appreciation Month, the National Museum of American History hosts the finals of the annual Ella Fitzgerald Vocal Composition. Competitors will perform songs written by Antonio Carlos Jobim — as featured on the 1981 album “Ella Sings Jobim” — for a panel of judges that includes renowned guitarist John Pizzarelli. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Broccoli City Festival Pre-Party at Union Market: Saturday’s Broccoli City Festival, headlined by Migos and Cardi B, is sold out. But you can still get a taste of the vibes at a free night-before-the-festival party in and around Union Market. Organizers promise six DJs throughout different spaces, including the market’s Dock 5, as well as “interactive experiences” and “unique installations.” Admission is free, but RSVPs are required. 9 p.m. Free with RSVP.

Georgetown French Market: The 15th annual sidewalk sale and outdoor market features discounted shopping and special events along Wisconsin Avenue. If you’re hunting for bargains, the streets are often less packed on the opening day than on the weekend. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; through Sunday. Free.

— Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin and Chris Kelly