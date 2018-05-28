

Fans watched on the Jumbotron inside Capital One Arena as the Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. (André Chung for The Washington Post)

This post has been updated.

After three very rainy weeks, the sun is finally out -- the perfect weather for watching hockey in June. The Golden Triangle Business Improvement District and the National Park Service are hosting an outdoor viewing party in Farragut Square for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, beginning 8 p.m. Blankets and low folding chairs are suggested, and pregame picnics are encouraged.

If you're lucky enough to be going to the game in person, don't forget that Fall Out Boy will be performing a free concert at 6 p.m. on the steps of the National Portrait Gallery.

If you don't have tickets, and you're looking for other places around the District that have as much camaraderie as Capital One Arena — but maybe a better beer selection — here are some options (in alphabetical order).

The Bullpen

The Nats hangout is playing host to Caps faithful with the games airing on its new big screen. Gates open at 7 p.m. with $5 drink specials. Pets are welcome all night, but kids can stick around only for the first period, as the outdoor watering hole will be limited to those 21 and older after 9 p.m. (Note: The Bullpen is hosting the All American Beer Festival on Saturday. Game 3 will be shown on the TVs, but tickets will be required for entry and no drink specials will be available.) 1201 Half St. SE.

Chatter

Celebrate the end of the “choking dogs"-era Capitals, a phrase coined by Chatter co-owner and former Washington Post sports columnist Tony Kornheiser. The Friendship Heights restaurant's TVs are showing the games with sound alongside $5 Angry Orchard Rosé Cider pints and Blue Point Toasted Lager cans, as well as $7 Corona Familiar 32 oz. bottles. There will also be $5 fried pickles and corn fritters. 5247 Wisconsin Ave. NW.



The patio at Dirty Habit is tucked away in a courtyard. (Dirty Habit)

Dirty Habit

The hidden courtyard bar will be lighted red throughout the finals, and the Penn Quarter restaurant has added TV screens to its patio, which will show the games. The drink menu pays tribute to rough-and-tumble winger Tom Wilson with “The Wilson Punch,” which costs $6 — with $1 going to the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. 555 Eighth St. NW.

Due South

The Navy Yard restaurant is airing games with sound in the bar area and will run its usual happy hour menu from 7:30 p.m. until the end of the game (happy hour food specials will be offered until the kitchen closes at 10 p.m.). 301 Water St. SE.

Penn Commons

Penn Commons's watch parties start at 5 p.m. and feature $5 beers, $6 cocktails and $7 food specials, which include pulled pork hand pies and spicy Thai chicken wings. There is also a promise of a commemorative “Stanley Cup” game cup to take home. 700 6th St. NW.

Port City Brewing Co.

Throughout the finals, the Alexandria brewery plans to project games on the wall of its beer garden, as well as show the games in the tap room. One of Port City's early spring seasonals, Metro Red, is still around to enjoy until late into the night, as the brewery will extend its hours of operation until the end of games. 3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria.

Fritz Hahn contributed to this report. This post was originally published on May 28 and has been updated.

