

Estadio celebrates Spanish-style gin and tonic cocktails with creative drinks using Spanish gins, housemade tonics and creative garnishes all month long. (Photo by Marissa Bialecki)

Friday, June 1

NSO Pops: 'Space, the Next Frontier' at the Kennedy Center. The Kennedy Center celebrates NASA's 60th anniversary with a program of music “inspired by space,” such as the “Star Wars” theme, Strauss's “Also Sprach Zarathustra” from "2001: A Space Odyssey,” and a new work titled “NASA at 60" by composer Michael Giacchino, who created the music for “Star Wars: Rogue One” and the “Star Trek” trilogy. Special guests include singer Grace Potter and rock band Coheed and Cambria. While the musicians perform, projection screens will show images from the Hubble Space Telescope, the Curiosity Rover on Mars and other NASA missions. 8 p.m. $24-$129.

Savor Festival happy hours and after-parties: The city's swankiest annual beer festival takes place at the National Building Museum, but if you don't have tickets, you can still join in the fun. Pre-festival happy hours include DC Brau and Cape May Brewing debuting two collaboration beers on the roof of Bar Deco, near the Building Museum, and Jack Rose hosting happy hour with Allagash, Dogfish Head, Boulevard, Ommegang, Stone and New Belgium from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Once the festival is over, there are late-night parties with Dogfish Head, Perennial, Hardywood and Allagash at Lost and Found; an after-hours brunch at City Tap House with Founders beers (including Kentucky Breakfast Stout) and breakfast foods; and a D.C. debut for Wyoming's Roadhouse Brewing at Boundary Stone, complete with a tap takeover and brass band from 11 p.m. on.

Juniotónico at Estadio: British officers invented the gin and tonic in India in the 19th century, but in recent years, the Spanish have revolutionized this simple cocktail. During Estadio’s month-long Juniotónico festival, gins will be paired with housemade tonics: Think saffron-tinged Old Raj and a tempting Orange, Thyme and Bay Leaf tonic. Different cocktails will be $10 every week, and the bar has a slew of activities planned, including a late-night kickoff party with gin tastings (Sunday at 9 p.m.); tonic-making demos on World Gin Day (June 9 at 4 p.m.) and weekly seminars about gin-related topics (Mondays at 5 p.m.). Through June 30.

John Prine and Margo Price at Wolf Trap: Born 37 years but just a couple hundred miles apart, country singer-songwriters John Prine and Margo Price have a lot in common. The Illinois natives both found success in Nashville, writing politically charged songs about the real costs of the American Dream, from the drug-addicted veterans and strip-mined mountains of Prine’s songs to the foreclosed farms and grief-stricken lost weekends of Price’s. Both have seen their share of hardship — Prine’s gravelly voice is the result of cancer surgery, and Price’s infant son died two weeks after birth — but they are still standing and, on this tour, standing together. 8 p.m. $35-$85.

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Championship Tour’ at Jiffy Lube Live: Kendrick Lamar is already having the best summer ever. (He just won a Pulitzer Prize, after all.) Now the rapper is headlining “The Championship Tour,” featuring concerts across the country with his label mates at Top Dawg Entertainment. Sing along to “Humble” when Lamar hits the stage at Jiffy Lube Live, after hearing from such artists as Schoolboy Q and Ab-Soul. 7:30 p.m. $39-$165.

Saturday, June 2

Saturday Night Dancing at the Wharf: Not content with having one of the city’s hottest dining scenes and the largest live music club, the Wharf is exploring new ways to lure people down to the Southwest waterfront. Beginning Saturday, the Transit Pier — the one that had the ice rink — hosts Saturday Night Dancing on the first Saturday of the month. Each night features free dance lessons beginning at 7 p.m., followed by a live band, and there’s a “Waterfront Beer and Wine Garden” if you need to catch your breath between songs. The first installment features swing dance lessons from Gottaswing and rockabilly tunes by King Teddy. 7 to 9 p.m. Free.

Dupont Kalorama Museum Walk Weekend: The five museums in the Dupont Kalorama Museum Consortium open their doors for free tours and activities this weekend. The Phillips Collection marks the opening of “Marking the Infinite: Contemporary Women Artists from Aboriginal Australia” with live jazz and family activities throughout its galleries, and Dumbarton House will offer yoga in its gardens on Sunday morning. Those two museums, Anderson House and the Woodrow Wilson House will be open both days, while the National Museum of American Jewish Military History is open only on Sunday. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

[Tired of the Smithsonian? These small, quirky museums are worth a visit.]

Flex Matthews at Revolution Darts and Billiards: Great rap music can feel like a metaphysical event, especially when it comes to its ability to fold time. Spit some brand-new rhymes over some dusty old samples, and presto — the past instantly becomes the present. The timelines aren’t so tidy on “Dreams & Vibrations,” a sprawling new retrospective album from D.C. rap veteran Flex Mathews. Populated with verses penned over the past 13 years, and paired with beats crafted in the past five, “Dreams & Vibrations” reunites Mathews with DJ/producer Damu the Fudgemunk for the first time since they were making music in the mode of Gang Starr, more than a decade ago. 8 p.m. $5.

Savor Festival brunch, happy hours and after-parties: ChurchKey's annual Brewer's Brunch brings some of the biggest names in craft beer — Allagash owner Rob Tod, Maine Beer Company co-owner Daniel Kleban, Stone co-founder Steve Wagner — to 14th Street for a six-course, $65 brunch, which begins at noon and is followed by a happy-hour meet-and-greet with the brewers and owners in the bar. The two City Tap House locations face off in a geographical battle: The Dupont location will have 40 West Coast drafts and fish tacos; the Penn Quarter location offers 40 East Coast drafts and lobster rolls. A free trolley will run between them all day. More rare beers can be found at Lost and Found, which pours 21 out-of-market drafts from Reuben's Brews, Rhinegeist and Crank Arm, and at Pizzeria Paradiso's Game Room, where Sean Lawson of Lawson's Finest Liquids and Phil Markowski of Two Roads will unveil a collaboration “New England Farmhouse IPA” and the bar pours beers from both breweries.

Washington Folk Festival at Glen Echo Park: For almost four decades, the Washington Folk Festival has attracted hundreds of musicians, dancers and storytellers. More than 10,000 visitors are expected at Glen Echo Park this weekend, where performers will take over eight stages with live blues, jazz and folk groups, spoken word, and dance ensembles showcasing styles from around the world. Guests can browse a craft marketplace and ride the historic Dentzel Carousel. Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Free.

Sunday, June 3

New Kitchens on the Block at Mess Hall: Mess Hall's New Kitchens on the Block series has offered previews of some of Washington's hottest restaurants long before they opened, including Maydan, Lucky Buns, Chloe and the Salt Line. Who will be the next breakout star? This edition offers tastes of 11 forthcoming restaurants, such as Peter Chang's Mama Chang, Timber Pizza's Call Your Mother deli and the long-awaited Imperial from the owners of Jack Rose Dining Saloon. Noon to 2 p.m. or 3 to 5 p.m. $65-$115.

Áurea at the Kennedy Center: As part of the “Month of Portugal” — a month-long celebration of Portuguese culture in the U.S. — the Embassy of Portugal sponsors a free concert with R&B singer Áurea on the Millennium Stage. The retro vibe of singles “Busy for Me” and “Okay Alright" is comparable to Amy Winehouse or Dusty Springfield and earned her a role as a coach on the Portuguese version of “The Voice.” 6 p.m. Free.

Pride Patio at Jackson 20: Every Sunday in June, Old Town's Jackson 20 restaurant is partnering with Port City Brewing Company to host a pop-up patio happy hour benefiting local nonprofit NOVA Pride. A selection of Port City beers will be available in the courtyard beer garden. 4 to 7 p.m. Free.

— Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Chris Kelly and Chris Richards

Read more:

Ax throwing, trapeze school and other offbeat things to do around Washington

For the first time, the pistol used to kill Alexander Hamilton is on public view in D.C.

7 great art shows to see in Washington right now