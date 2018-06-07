

Thousands celebrate along the route of the annual Capital Pride Parade in 2017. (James Lawler Duggan/Reuters)

Friday, June 8

DC Jazz Festival: The annual DC JazzFest is taking over the District for 10 days of jazz programming featuring more than 300 musicians at more than 40 venues. Many of the 125 or so performances are free and are held throughout the city. Performers span the globe, though many artists are based here, including singer Lena Seikaly and the DuPont Brass ensemble. New this year are multiple stages of free music at the Wharf during the festival’s final two nights. Through June 17. Times, prices and locations vary.

“Twelfth Night” at Grace Episcopal Church: Washington is short on options for summer theater under the stars. Since 2013, our major outlet has been the Fat and Greasy Citizens Brigade, which brings the works of William Shakespeare to life on the lawn of Georgetown’s Grace Episcopal Church. This year’s show is “Twelfth Night,” another of the Bard’s comedies involving cross-dressing, mistaken identity and missing siblings. Though the setting is laid-back — wine is sold, picnicking is encouraged, and dogs and lawn chairs are welcome — the performances are lively and entertaining. 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through June 23. Free.

Ted Leo and the Pharmacists at the Black Cat: It’s been 15 years since Ted Leo and his band released their critically acclaimed album “Hearts of Oak,” and a lot has changed in the interim. Washington, for instance, where Leo was a stalwart in the city’s punk scene. Now he tours the District in awe of the fancy condos that have sprouted near his old haunts. And yet, Leo — who now lives in Rhode Island — says these changes just serve to remind him how much remains the same. His songs, still fast and melodic and tinged with protest, veer into politics and rail against issues that have lingered since the Reagan era. Leo is performing two shows at Black Cat that will take an enhanced look at the Pharmacists’ back catalogue. On Friday, the band will “warm up” with newer songs before playing “Hearts of Oak” front-to-back. On Saturday, they’ll perform a nostalgic set list covering their two-decade history. 8 p.m. $25.

Earth, Wind, Glitter and Fire at Echostage: The big Brightest Young Things kickoff party for Pride Weekend has everything: Dancing to DJs Alex Lo and Kitty Glitter, performances by pop singer Allie X and “RuPaul's Drag Race” contestant Naomi Smalls, photo booths, aerialists, local stars Donna Slash and JaxKnife Complex, and plenty of bars. All proceeds benefit Capital Pride. 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. $30.

Dancing Under the Stars Rooftop Party at the Liaison Hotel: Organizers of the Bachata Brunch and the D.C. Zouk Festival are teaming up for an evening pool party on the rooftop of the Liaison Hotel. DJs spin zouk, salsa, bachata and kizomba while Art and Soul chef Douglas Alexander grills and bartenders mix frozen mimosas and other tropical cocktails. 5 to 11 p.m. $15-$20.

Saturday, June 9

Capital Pride highlights: The biggest event of Capital Pride remains the annual Capital Pride Parade, with more than 200 floats and groups marching from 22nd and P streets NW to 14th and R streets NW. The first group sets off at 4:30 p.m., and the parade should end by 7:30. (Don't want to fight the crowds for a view? The Washington Blade Foundation is throwing a Pride Parade Viewing Party at the Studio Theatre at 14th and P.) Just off the parade route, at 15th and P streets NW, is the free Capital Pride Block Party, with DJs, food trucks and a beer garden. New this year: A Pride Day Party at the Park at 14th, with free admission and an open bar from 1 to 2 p.m., and Pride on the Pier, a pre-parade party at the Wharf with DJs and a waterfront beer garden. Keep the celebrations going at Town's last Pride party, featuring “RuPaul's Drag Race” veteran BenDeLaCreme and DJs Drew G and Ed Bailey, and the Mixtape dance night at the 9:30 Club, with DJs Matt Bailer, Tezrah, and Keenan Orr spinning party tunes that cross genres.

Kingman Island Bluegrass Festival: Every year, thousands flock to the normally sleepy Kingman Island to take in more than eight hours of bluegrass and folk performances on several stages, with the park’s wild green space as a backdrop. This year’s lineup is headed up by the bluegrass and hip-hop fusion act Gangstagrass and a special set dubbed the American Songster Revue, which will feature Dom Flemons, Guy Davis, Amythyst Kiah and guests. Other artists include Baltimore roots rocker Cris Jacobs, Virginia-based Americana singer Dori Freeman and the banjo-heavy Gina Clowes Project. Food and drink will be available, and concertgoers can take a break from the music with outdoor activities such as kayaking or boat tours. Kids and leashed dogs are welcome (and so are rain boots in the case of rain and mud). Noon to 8:30 p.m. $35-$45.

National Rosé Day: Yes, national drink “holidays” are silly marketing stunts. No, you shouldn’t really need an excuse to enjoy a glass of chilled pink wine in the summer. But it’s hard to turn down such special events as an “Alice in Wonderland"-themed “Rosé Garden” at Union Market’s outdoor Suburbia trailer, with special frosé (frozen rosé) cocktails, five-glass rosé flights (served in inflatable flamingos) for $20, and Instagram opportunities with the Queen of Hearts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Over at Nationals Park, the Rosé All Gameday promotion, which begins before the 12:05 p.m. game against the San Francisco Giants, includes a ticket, a can of Sofia Rosé, a pair of “rosé-colored sunglasses” and access to a pop-up “Rosé Garden” selling rosé and frosé by the glass.

Sunday, June 10

Capital Pride highlights: The free, family-friendly Capital Pride Festival shuts down Pennsylvania Avenue NW between Third and Seventh streets with exhibitors, vendors, a 30-foot waterslide, food, beer gardens and DJs, and a concert headlined by Alessia Cara and Troye Sivan. The festival runs from noon to 7 p.m.; the Capital Pride Concert runs from 1 to 10 p.m. Afterward, the official Capital Pride Closing Party at Cobalt features Miami's DJ Power Infiniti, the District's DJ Sean Morris and $6 mixed drinks, beginning at 10 p.m., with a $5 cover charge benefiting Capital Pride.

CNCO at Merriweather Post Pavilion: With the boy-band resurgence largely led by the international music community (see: South Korea’s BTS), Latin America has answered the call with CNCO. The pop quintet got its shot at stardom after winning the 2015 inaugural season of “La Banda,” a Spanish-language singing competition created by Simon Cowell and executive-produced by Ricky Martin, who got his start in the Latin boy band Menudo. CNCO cooks up a contagious blend of reggaeton rhythms, R&B harmonies and pop sensibilities with a worldwide appeal (the band has netted billions — with a B — of views on YouTube). Noon. $20-$50.

Shamir at Rock and Roll Hotel: A year ago, Shamir almost quit making music. The success of the singer-songwriter’s 2015 debut album, “Ratchet,” came with increased pressure to conform to a singular, marketable sound. But the Las Vegas native is a shape-shifter who defies expectation: bubbly electro-pop on “Ratchet,” grungy lo-fi indie on “Revelations,” rough-edged guitar rock on “Resolution.” His warm countertenor, often characterized as having an androgynous quality, floats across any backdrop. It’s an apt comparison for Shamir, who pushes the boundaries of gender just as much as he pushes the idea of genre and whose fearlessness is the anchor of his starmaking qualities. 8 p.m. $25.

— Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg, Michael J. Gaynor, Briana Younger

