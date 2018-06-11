

Alex Ovechkin and the Stanley Cup will parade down Constitution Avenue on Tuesday morning. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Monday, June 11

Dynamic Duos: Aslin and Southern Grist at ChurchKey: Nashville's buzzed-out Southern Grist brewery recently collaborated with Herndon's Aslin Brewing on a new sour IPA called Pushing Buttons, which is full of citrus, vanilla and jasmine tea. The two breweries celebrate its release at ChurchKey, where 20 of their beers — mostly sours and IPAs, of course — will be on tap. 4 p.m. Free admission.

Tuesday, June 12

Washington Capitals Victory Parade: You are not dreaming: The Stanley Cup is coming to Washington. See Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie, Devante Smith-Pelly and the rest of the Capitals showing off the trophy during a parade that will move down Constitution Avenue NW from 17th Street to Seventh Street, followed by a rally on the Mall. 11 a.m. Constitution Avenue NW between 17th and Seventh streets. Free.

Wednesday, June 13

AFI Docs: With 92 documentaries on the schedule, this year's AFI Docs film festival covers a dizzying array of topics — animal hoarding, fashion designer Alexander McQueen, the influence of big money in national politics. The five-day nonfiction film festival will show documentaries at AFI Silver Theatre in Silver Spring and in theaters and auditoriums across the District. AFI Docs will open with a screening of “Personal Statement,” focusing on Brooklyn high school seniors who encourage one another to get into college, and closes with “United Skates,” which delves into the influence of roller rinks on African American culture. Locations and times vary. Regular screenings, $15; weekday matinees, $12; opening-night screening, $50.

Pianos Become the Teeth at Union Stage: Baltimore post-hardcore band Pianos Become the Teeth rose to fame in a rumble with death. Frontman Kyle Durfey mourned his father’s struggles with multiple sclerosis over the course of three albums that loosely mirror the stages of grief. 2011’s “The Lack Long After” roared through the agony of the loss (and became a seminal screamo album in the process), while 2014’s “Keep You” dialed back the yelling and inched toward more restrained melodies that could resemble acceptance. But through the storm is always something brighter. “Wait for Love,” released in February, is the result of the emotional rush of marriage and parenthood spun into song — an embodiment of boundless highs offsetting a cavernous low. Emo, it turns out, does not have to mean a dance in the dark all the time. 6:30 p.m. $17-$30.

Summer Happy Hour at the Ritz-Carlton: Escape the interns at a classy seasonal happy hour in the terraced garden of Georgetown's Ritz-Carlton hotel. A DJ spins while bartenders serve $5 beers, $7 wines and $10 cocktails. 5 to 7 p.m. Free admission.

Thursday, June 14

Jazz on Jackson Place: There are plenty of places to hear jazz outdoors in the summer, but the annual Jazz on Jackson Place series is one of the coolest. Held in the courtyard of the historic Decatur House on Lafayette Square, this monthly concert series includes unlimited drinks and hors d'oeuvres in the ticket price. The 2018 season kicks off with Oran Etkin, who was named the top Rising Star Clarinetist in Downbeat Magazine's annual critics poll. His most recent album is a swinging “reimagining” of Benny Goodman classics. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $25-$35.

WPGC Birthday Bash at the 9:30 Club: WPGC rolls back the years to 1988, when E.U.'s “Da Butt” introduced go-go to the world, Big Daddy Kane had a hit with “Ain't No Half-Steppin' ” and everyone wanted to learn how to do the Kid n' Play Kickstep. Join those artists, plus DJ Kool and Biz Markie, at the radio station's annual anniversary concert. 6 p.m. $30-$35.

Friday, June 15

Bloomsday at Upshur Street Books: James Joyce's masterpiece “Ulysses” tells the story of events that occur on June 16, 1904 — a date fans have come to refer to as “Bloomsday,” after the main character, Leopold Bloom. Every June 16, Upshur Street Books hosts a marathon celebration of “Ulysses,” with guests taking turns reading Joyce's prose aloud. The first line, “Stately, plump Buck Mulligan came from the stairhead, bearing a bowl of lather on which a mirror and a razor lay crossed,” will be read at 5 p.m. Friday. If all goes well, says owner Paul Ruppert, they will reach the final “Yes” of Molly Bloom's famous soliloquy around midnight the next day. 5 p.m. Friday through midnight Saturday. Free.

'Daguerreotypes: Five Decades of Collecting' at the National Portrait Gallery: Escape your Instagram feed and explore the National Portrait Gallery’s collection of daguerreotypes, the earliest practical form of photography. The exhibition, inspired by the museum’s 50th anniversary, includes portraits of notable figures in American history, including showman P.T. Barnum (who posed alongside performer Tom Thumb), Civil War nurse and mental health activist Dorothea Dix, Seneca Chief Governor Blacksnake and U.S. Navy Commodore Matthew C. Perry. Through June 2, 2019. Free

Lisa Fischer at Blues Alley: As a solo artist, Lisa Fischer is a one-hit wonder, best known for her 1991 quiet storm ballad, “How Can I Ease the Pain.” But as a working musician, Fischer has had a rich, varied career, singing backup for everyone from Tina Turner and Luther Vandross to the Rolling Stones and Nine Inch Nails. It is that life — on the margins of fame — that was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary “20 Feet from Stardom,” a film that put Fischer back in the spotlight. She now tours with global fusion trio Grand Baton, rearranging pop, rock and jazz classics with the vocal prowess of a headliner. Friday through Sunday at 8 and 10 p.m. $65-$70.

— Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Chris Kelly and Briana Younger

