

“Maya's Mind,” an interactive bronze sculpture of Maya Angelou, is one of a number of sculptures on public display as part of the Renwick Gallery's “Burning Man” exhibit. A guided walking tour takes art lovers to see them all. (Jeff Song)

Monday, June 18

Paella Festival Kickoff Party at Jaleo Crystal City: Paella is traditionally served at Spanish celebrations, so you know it's going to be a serious party when chef Quim Márquez of Barcelona's Quim de la Boqueria comes to Arlington to help make five of them. The launch of Jaleo's annual paella festival includes samples of all five paellas, passed tapas and a selection of sangria, wine and beer, all served while Spanish musicians perform. 5 to 8:30 p.m. $35.

Tuesday, June 19

A Juneteenth Celebration with Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons at Hill Center: Award-winning singers and instrumentalists Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons use the spectrum of American roots music — gospel, work songs, Piedmont blues, Appalachian fiddle tunes — to tell the story of Juneteenth and African American emancipation in a program for all ages. 7:30 p.m. Adults $15-$20, children $8-$10.

Wednesday, June 20

'No Spectators: Beyond the Renwick' Walking Tour: Burning Man is too much for the Renwick to hold. In addition to the works on display in the museum's “No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man” exhibition, more sculptures and installations are positioned in public places throughout the surrounding neighborhood. Join Burning Man veteran Kathy Baird for an hour-long walking tour of the art and learn about the role it plays at Burning Man. Noon. Free; meet at the entrance to the Renwick Gallery.

Sour Liz Week at Dacha: Sour ales are some of the most refreshing beers to drink on a hot day. Thankfully, Dacha can help you through any heat wave during its annual sour beer festival. Twenty-one European and American sour beers will rotate across the taps throughout the week, including gose, Berliner weisse and spontaneously fermented Belgian ales. Through June 26. Free admission; beers priced individually.

Thursday, June 21

'Baselitz: Six Decades' at the Hirshhorn: If you go see this vast retrospective of German painter Georg Baselitz, you may well think that the Hirshhorn curators have hung some of the paintings upside-down. Heads, birds, feet and one enormous naked man all appear (intentionally) inverted in Baselitz’s emotional depictions — a technique, he says, that draws attention to the artifice of painting. The show, which spans the artist’s career from the 1950s to today, showcases more than 100 of his paintings and sculptures, including “The Naked Man,” a painting so shocking in 1960s Germany that it was briefly confiscated by authorities. Through Sept. 16. Free.

By the People Festival: At the inaugural By the People festival, created by the start-up incubator Halcyon House, artists will cover the District with yarn (as in Stacy Cantrell’s yarn-bomb at the Parks at Walter Reed), light (Nick Cave’s “Untitled” projection at Washington National Cathedral), fabric (Chloe Bensahel’s installation at Union Market) and more in a series of installations and performances, most of them free. There’s plenty to listen to at this self-described “arts and dialogue” festival, too, including talks from activist Yousef Bashir, astrobiologist Lucianne Walkowicz and psychiatrist Robert Waldinger. Through June 24. Times, prices and locations vary.

Steven Tyler at Wolf Trap: Singer Steven Tyler has ditched his Aerosmith bandmates in favor of a short tour with Nashville’s Loving Mary Band. The concert will no doubt show off the country-fried songs of Tyler’s 2016 solo album, “We’re All Somebody from Somewhere,” but the wide-mouthed wailer will mix in Aerosmith hits, rock-and-roll favorites and a little story time, too. With Aerosmith planning a 50th-anniversary tour — no matter how improbable that seems — this is a good opportunity to see what Tyler’s semiretirement might look like . . . if Aerosmith ever hangs it up for good. 8 p.m. $45-$125.

Friday, June 22

'Rock Rubber 45s' film screening and after-party at the Kennedy Center: Bobbito Garcia is probably best known as a DJ — he co-hosts NPR's “What's Good” podcast and hosted the trailblazing "Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show" on Columbia University's WKCR Radio in the '90s. But Garcia has turned to film in recent years, directing the documentary “Doin' It in the Park: Pick-up Basketball, New York City” and hosting ESPN's sneaker-centric doc “It's the Shoes.” His new project, “Rock Rubber 45s,” is more autobiographical, examining the intersection of hip-hop, basketball and sneaker culture. Garcia hosts a screening in the Kennedy Center's Terrace Theater, followed by a dance party with DJs and guest performances in the lobby. (Note: You don't have to attend the film to enjoy the free party.) 7:30 p.m. $20. After-party, 9 p.m. to midnight, free.

Tower of Power 50th Anniversary at the Birchmere: It has been 50 years since the acclaimed horn section of Tower of Power roared to the forefront of R&B, designing blasts of melody specifically for fiery live performances. When the Oakland outfit was at its most powerful, its funky brass sounds could be heard on stages and on wax alongside the likes of Elton John, Santana and Aerosmith. As the sound of the charts shuffled and reshuffled, and with few constant members sticking with the group — founder Emilio Castillo being the nucleus — Tower of Power has still managed to carve out enough space to challenge the synthetic sounds of the day. Everything may change around them, but this band plays on. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. $55.

POV Live: Ceramic Animal at the W Hotel: Trippy Pennsylvania quartet Ceramic Animal performs retro, keyboard-driven pop tunes from its forthcoming album at a free concert on the W Hotel's rooftop. 8 to 11 p.m. Free with RSVP.

— Fritz Hahn, Sadie Dingfelder, Chris Kelly, Lori McCue and Briana Younger

