Monday, June 25

Serpentwithfeet at DC9: For Baltimore native Josiah Wise, otherwise known as Serpentwithfeet, love isn’t just fodder for song lyrics. His interpretation of the universal language sounds much like how the experience feels: engulfing, messy and beautiful all at the same time. “Soil,” his debut album, is fashioned into an altar where the 29-year-old singer worships at love’s feet. He creates an arresting blend of pagan gospel and experimental R&B, with equal parts sin and soul baked in. 8 p.m. $12-$14.

Tuesday, June 26

'The American Revolution: A World War' at the National Museum of American History: For many Americans, the story of the American Revolution is a story about a ragged band of rebels who, through a combination of luck and fighting skill, somehow managed to defeat the most powerful empire on the planet. But there's far more to it, as a new Smithsonian exhibition shows: The American victory was made possible by the French army and navy, Dutch weapons and Spanish gold, and it included battles fought in the Caribbean and Gibraltar, far from Lexington and Concord. Through July 9, 2019. Free.

Katie Von Schleicher at DC9: Katie Von Schleicher, who grew up in Pasadena, Md., is earning a reputation for her ability to spin tales of scathing self-reflection into sharp pop hooks. Her 2017 release was recorded on a four-track recorder, and its lo-fi quality serves only to enhance the dark, uneasy landscape of her songs. 8 p.m. $10-$12.

Wednesday, June 27

Smithsonian Folklife Festival: The beloved annual cultural heritage festival turns a portion of the Mall into a blur of colorful crafts, traditional dishes and performances by musicians and storytellers. This year’s event has a four-pronged approach: A focus on Armenia and Catalonia means you’ll be able to try Armenian wines, meet master mosaic artists from Barcelona, take an Armenian folk dance class and even watch the construction of castells — human towers made up of more than 100 people. The Sisterfire Festivals, which brought women’s music, poetry and theater to the region in the 1980s, will be celebrated with daytime programs and evening concerts, including some at the Kennedy Center. Other workshops and demonstrations cover topics including African fashion, language and the effects of migration on music. Through July 1, then July 4-8. 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with evening concerts beginning at 6:30 most nights. Free.

Thursday, June 28

England vs. Belgium at Wundergarten: The embassies of Belgium and the United Kingdom aren't opening their doors to outsiders when England and Belgium face off in the World Cup, but they're joining forces to host a public viewing party at the Wundergarten beer garden in NoMa. Expect big screens, lawn games, food trucks and British and Belgian beers on tap. 2 p.m. Free.

'Color of Conversation' Film Series at AFI: A new collaboration between AFI and the producers of the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival, Color of Conversation highlights new works by filmmakers of color, including shorts, documentaries and full-length features. The four-day festival begins with the documentary “Mr. Soul,” about the groundbreaking 1960s PBS variety series “SOUL!," which won the audience award for Best Feature at this year's AFI Docs. Producer-director Melissa Haizlip will participate in a Q&A after the 7:30 p.m. screening. Through July 1. $15 per film; $100-$125 all-access passes.

Michael Che at the Warner Theatre: If you’re used to live-tweeting Michael Che’s jokes from the Weekend Update desk on “Saturday Night Live,” you’ll have to put the phone away for the comedian’s Warner Theatre show. Che, who is working on material for a follow-up to his 2016 Netflix special “Michael Che Matters,” has followed Dave Chappelle’s lead and barred phones and smartwatches from the show. (They’ll be locked up in pouches that attendees keep with them.) Che, who last year became the first black co-head writer in “SNL’s” 43-season history, is known for his potent social commentary and biting criticisms of President Trump. 8 p.m., $25-$35.

‘Vocal Colors’ at the Phillips Collection: The walls of the Phillips Collection serve as inspiration for “Vocal Colors,” a recurring concert that translates the museum’s artworks into song. The program from the Wolf Trap Opera Company will include pieces from all sorts of genres, including classical, pop and avant-garde. Soprano Mané Galoyan, baritone Thomas Glass, bass Patrick Guetti and pianist Nathan Raskin will perform in the Music Room, and a ticket to the show includes admission to the special exhibition “Marking the Infinite” and the permanent collection galleries. 6:30 p.m. $20.

Friday, June 29

'One Year: 1968, An American Odyssey' at the National Portrait Gallery: Even by today’s standards, 1968 was an astonishingly tumultuous year: There were the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, student protests and massive rallies, the burning of cities and draft cards. It was also the year the National Portrait Gallery opened its doors to the public. In honor of its 50th birthday, the museum is exhibiting about 30 portraits of that year’s newsmakers, including the aforementioned political figures, the crew of Apollo 8 (the first people to orbit the moon), groundbreaking athletes Peggy Fleming and Arthur Ashe, and epoch-defining musicians including Aretha Franklin, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin. Through May 19. Free.

Final Friday at Town: This is it: After more than a decade as D.C.'s largest gay dance club, Town Danceboutique is closing its doors to make way for North End Shaw's newest apartment building. But first, there are farewell parties. Friday is Final Friday, the goodbye for Town's 18-and-over night. Instead of a parade of special guests, it's focused on “the basic elements of what Fridays have been”: A drag show with the Ladies of Town to start the evening, followed by DJs Wess and BacK2bACk on two levels. Expect a night of nostalgia and tears. 9:30 p.m. $40.

Declassified: Ben Folds Presents at the Kennedy Center: Things are going to be quite relaxed by Kennedy Center standards at this “part concert, part party” hosted by songwriter Ben Folds — you’ll be able to bring drinks from the intermission bar into the concert hall, and the whole thing wraps up with a post-show live-band karaoke, courtesy of HariKaraoke. Onstage, the National Symphony Orchestra will perform along with special guests such as Jon Batiste, musician and bandleader for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” 9 p.m. $25-$75.

Renwick Gallery Handi-Hour Pop-Up in Farragut Square: The Renwick's very popular (and frequently sold-out) crafty happy hour pops up in Farragut Square during lunch this week. Grab a snack from a food truck before getting hands-on and making a craft that you can take back to the office to brighten up your desk. Noon to 2 p.m. Free.

— Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Sadie Dingfelder, Rudi Greenberg and Briana Younger

