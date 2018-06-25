

This isn't the restaurant Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave. (Photo by Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

On Friday night, the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Va., asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave her restaurant.

The news broke Saturday morning, quickly confirmed by Sanders herself:

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

Although Sanders specified the town where this occurred, the online firestorm quickly engulfed a different Red Hen about 200 miles away: the unaffiliated restaurant of the same name in the District neighborhood of Bloomingdale. “It was very, very quick in terms of the negative comments that came through every social media outlet,” says Mike Friedman, chef and owner of the District's Red Hen. By the end of the weekend, the backlash included one-star reviews on Yelp and even death threats. The restaurant was also egged.

Alysa Turner, communications director for the Red Hen and its sister restaurants, Boundary Stone and All-Purpose, received a Facebook message about the Sanders controversy on Saturday morning. “I asked the guys, 'Has Sarah been in?' and they said no,” she says. Turner put up messages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Good morning! @PressSec went to the unaffiliated @RedHenLex last night, not to our DC-based restaurant. — The Red Hen (@RedHenDC) June 23, 2018

That didn't stop commenters who, without reading Sanders's original tweet, assumed she had been to the Red Hen in Washington, and castigated the restaurant for asking her to leave. When Turner tried to reply and set them straight, they assumed that the D.C. Red Hen was part of a franchise, not an independent location with no relationship to the one farther southwest. Turner pointed out they weren't — eventually posting the dictionary definition of “unaffiliated” in responses on the restaurant's Twitter feed — but that didn't stop the deluge of angry comments and bad reviews.

Unfortunately ... the franchise owner must be tolerating this somehow. I am sorry your individual restaurant is being harmed by another owner’s behavior but apparently all conservatives are being judged by one person’s perceptions as well. — Lisa 🙏🏼🇺🇸🏈🐑☘️✌🏼🕶👠☕️❤️🐶📷✝️ (@LisaSMN_CO) June 24, 2018

No problem....Patriots WILL NOT patronize your restraunts anymore! Hope the owners and employees of "The Red Hen" know how to file for unemployment benefits! — KZOOGIRL16 (@Kzoogirl16) June 23, 2018

The local Red Hen wasn't the only one with this problem: The Red Hen in Swedesboro, N.J., received “about 600 phone calls,” managing partner Elizabeth Pope told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Some people called to congratulate us, but mostly they were threatening us, saying they were going to burn us down or hurt our staff.”

As the comments on the D.C. Red Hen's Facebook and Twitter feeds grew into the hundreds and thousands, Turner kept trying to explain to commenters that they were attacking the wrong restaurant. "Some people realized their mistake and said, 'Oh, sorry,'" she says. "Other people wrote 'Liar!' or 'Well, I don't care.'"

A number of Twitter users asked the Bloomingdale restaurant to announce that Sanders would be welcome if she visited there. Turner tried to explain that, because of the D.C. Human Rights Act, it would be illegal for a restaurant to deny service to anyone based on their political affiliation. (“Everyone who walks through these doors is treated with the same dignity and respect,” Friedman says.) It still didn't help.

In addition to negative tweets and Facebook posts, Turner says the Red Hen received “hundreds, if not thousands” of new reviews on platforms such as Yelp, which are sent to her inbox as they're posted. “I'd say it's 70-30, one-star versus five-star.” Yelp told Turner “it takes a couple of days” to remove fake reviews. She said Facebook has been “very helpful” in quickly removing the false reviews.

The Red Hen's problems weren't limited to the online world, though: Friedman says the restaurant was egged over the weekend, and he called police after it received phone calls and emails making references to “the soon-to-be Dead Hen” and other vague threats. Turner says police came by on Saturday and Sunday nights, although there were no incidents.

By Sunday night, “it definitely slowed down,” Friedman says. “I thought it was over.”

Then the president tweeted this Monday morning.

The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

“That was throwing oil on the fire,” Friedman says. The tweets and comments started again, “and the recent ones became a little more extreme.”

“It's fascinating, the truth decay that's going on,” he says. “I have to remember after the last 72 hours that we didn't do anything wrong.

“But we're dealing with this on a very positive level. We've been getting such a positive and supportive response from the community. It's just a strange case of mistaken identity.”