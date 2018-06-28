

Friday, June 29

'One Year: 1968, An American Odyssey' at the National Portrait Gallery: Even by today’s standards, 1968 was an astonishingly tumultuous year: There were the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, student protests and massive rallies, the burning of cities and draft cards. It was also the year the National Portrait Gallery opened its doors to the public. In honor of its 50th birthday, the museum is exhibiting about 30 portraits of that year’s newsmakers, including the aforementioned political figures, the crew of Apollo 8 (the first people to orbit the moon), groundbreaking athletes Peggy Fleming and Arthur Ashe, and epoch-defining musicians including Aretha Franklin, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin. Through May 19. Free.

Final Friday at Town: This is it: After more than a decade as D.C.'s largest gay dance club, Town Danceboutique is closing its doors to make way for North End Shaw's newest apartment building. But first, there are farewell parties. Friday is Final Friday, the goodbye for Town's 18-and-over night. Instead of a parade of special guests, it's focused on “the basic elements of what Fridays have been”: A drag show with the Ladies of Town to start the evening, followed by DJs Wess and BacK2bACk on two levels. Expect a night of nostalgia and tears. 9:30 p.m. $40.

Declassified: Ben Folds Presents at the Kennedy Center: Things are going to be quite relaxed by Kennedy Center standards at this “part concert, part party” hosted by songwriter Ben Folds — you’ll be able to bring drinks from the intermission bar into the concert hall, and the whole thing wraps up with a post-show live-band karaoke, courtesy of HariKaraoke. Onstage, the National Symphony Orchestra will perform along with special guests such as Jon Batiste, musician and bandleader for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” 9 p.m. $25-$75.

Renwick Gallery Handi-Hour Pop-Up in Farragut Square: The Renwick's very popular (and frequently sold-out) crafty happy hour pops up in Farragut Square during lunch this week. Grab a snack from a food truck before getting hands-on and making a craft that you can take back to the office to brighten up your desk. Noon to 2 p.m. Free.

War on Women at Rock & Roll Hotel: The Baltimore five-piece makes hardcore punk with a thrash metal sheen, but what sets it apart from a crowd of moshers and headbangers is its explicitly feminist lyrics and message. Each War on Women song is a self-contained explosion of fury — about rape culture, reproductive rights, street harassment, the gender wage gap and beyond. On its new album, “Capture the Flag,” War on Women directs its anger at another target: President Trump, whom the band refers to as the “Predator in Chief.” Now the battles the band has been fighting for years are on the world stage. 9 p.m. $12-$15.

Saturday, June 30

Caps Fan Fest at Kettler Capitals Iceplex: The Stanley Cup has been won, the victory parade is over, but Washington Capitals fans are still celebrating. The team’s annual Fan Fest once again includes an equipment sale, allowing fans to buy game-used sticks, gloves, practice jerseys and other gear. There’s an open scrimmage featuring the development camp squad, and a special public skate session that costs $5, including skate rental. This year’s Fan Fest also features Alex Ovechkin’s new BFF: the Stanley Cup. The team is offering “Stanley Cup Photo Ops” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (The line will be cut off around 1:15.) There are rules — one photo per person or group, no selfies — but it’s worth it to get your hands on the Cup. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free.

‘I’m gonna need another one’ at the Hirshhorn: This summer, the Hirshhorn is inviting a new generation of performance artists to the museum for live events merging dance, spoken word and music. The exhibition has a long title: “Does the Body Rule the Mind, or Does the Mind Rule the Body?” that’s taken from a song by the English band the Smiths. While the exhibition runs through Aug. 12, you can see what it’s all about Saturday, when Guggenheim Fellow Jen Rosenblit makes her public debut of “I’m gonna need another one,” a dramatic work that involves an array of props and costumes that allow her to act out five distinct characters, including Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.” 7 p.m. Free.

Backyard Beach Party at Heurich House Museum: The Heurich House’s landscaped rear garden is turning into a summer playground this weekend, filled with sprinklers, kiddie pools, beach balls and funky lawn ornaments. (Blankets, towels and lawn chairs are welcome.) The museum, named after 20th century brewing magnate Christian Heurich, is mostly known for its German-inspired events, such as Oktoberfest and Christmas market, but this party does have a beery tie-in: Guests can cool down with beers from Aslin, one of Northern Virginia’s most buzzed-about breweries, and a food truck. Admission includes one adult beverage, though kids of all ages are welcome. 4 to 7 p.m. Adults $20, children admitted free.

Bacchae at Rock & Roll Hotel: This D.C. punk rock quartet first assembled nearly two years back with relatively little experience on their instruments, and even less desire to go chasing after a particular style. Since then, their two most ferocious songs — “Sour” and maybe “Read" — have actually been inspired by the sidewalk, where they encountered wolf-whistling people telling them to smile. “It’s a response to our lived experience,” says Bacchae bassist-vocalist Rena Hagins. 8 p.m. $15.

Brodinski at Ten Tigers Parlour: When French DJ-producer Brodinski showed up on the electronic dance music scene, he made the kind of four-on-the-floor electro-house hybrids that were all the rage in the late aughts. Soon, he would co-found trendsetting label Bromance, a home for his and his contemporaries’ club-ready techno — ever so slightly more subtle and with more soul. It was these productions that caught the ear of Kanye West and company and led to production work on West’s 2013 opus, “Yeezus.” Since then, Brodinski has become a fixture in the Atlanta rap underground, slowing down techno into trap and moving dance floors at a different tempo. 10 p.m. $15-20.

Sunday, July 1

Reba McEntire at Wolf Trap: At this point in her career, it might be easier to figure out what Reba McEntire hasn’t accomplished in performing arts, rather than detailing her long list of achievements. While many of her recordings have been rooted in her faith, it wasn’t until 2017’s “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope” that she released an outright gospel album, for which she earned her third Grammy. 8 p.m. $45-$125.

“Wild Strawberries” at the National Gallery of Art: Celebrate the storied filmography of legendary Swedish director Ingmar Bergman as the National Gallery of Art and AFI Silver Spring team up on the occasion of his 100th birthday. The director is most known for his influential “Seventh Seal,” but you can catch some of his other works through Sept. 3, including “Wild Strawberries,” which director Stanley Kubrick called his second favorite film of all time. 4 p.m. Free.

