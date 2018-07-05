

Rapper Pusha T performs at Echostage on Friday. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post)

Friday, July 6

Daybreaker at the National Building Museum: The National Building Museum’s annual “Summer Block Party” installation is bringing back one of its greatest hits — sort of. “Fun House” celebrates the 10th anniversary of Snarkitecture, the New York design studio that created “The Beach,” the wildly popular pool filled with almost a million plastic balls that made D.C. hipsters act like kids during the summer of 2015. “Fun House” features a full-sized house with interactive rooms, and a “backyard” pool filled with hundreds of thousands of balls. On Friday, Daybreaker D.C. will host a yoga session followed by a dance party, all before work hours. There will be a live DJ and an assortment of breakfast treats and drinks to get you in the dancing mood. 6 to 9 a.m. $18.45-$35.

Pusha T at Echostage: The Virginia-raised rapper just put out “Daytona,” an incisive seven-track album that continues to keep his name in the conversation of the best MCs in the game. Pusha made waves recently after a years-long feud with Drake was reignited, but was subsequently silenced after he revealed that Drake was hiding a love child. The night's set list will surely highlight his new album, along with songs he has guested on with other rappers including Kanye West and Future as well as his dormant duo, Clipse. 9 p.m. $30.

Shy Glizzy at the Fillmore Silver Spring: While rapper GoldLink may have gotten the name recognition for 2017’s Grammy-nominated breakout “Crew,” rapper Shy Glizzy jolts the latter half of the track with a verse that proves he is arguably D.C.’s most vital and distinct voice. 8 p.m. $30.

Forklift First Fridays at Community Forklift: On the first Friday of the warmer months, the nonprofit home-improvement-supply warehouse opens up its lot to host live music and a market for odds and ends. The event also includes such family-friendly happenings as face painting, as well as a food truck and pop-up bar for adults. 6 to 8 p.m. Free.

Reminisce Live at 9:30 Club: You could blame nostalgia for the popularity of the long-running Reminisce dance party, but it’s much more than that: A skilled team of DJs blends ’90s hip-hop, R&B and reggae hits into a feel-good fiesta that has everyone in the building singing along, whether they’re in the middle of the dance floor or just nodding their heads at the bar. To celebrate seven years of outstanding vibes, Reminisce is moving the party to the 9:30 club, where DJs Sixth Sense (WKYS), DJ Dredd (Prince nights) and DJ Underdog (OkayAfrica) are joining forces with live musicians, including singer Deborah Bond, for a night of old-school music. 9 p.m. $20.

Renegade at Union Stage: Renegade’s run was short-lived compared with its go-go peers’, but the band was at the height of its powers between 2009 and 2010, when the unrestrained energy of the emerging bounce beat sound stole the hearts of a younger generation of fans. The group’s string of signature songs, included a spirited version of Usher’s “OMG” that emphasized electrifying timbales over the original’s robotic melodies. If Usher’s voice made you want to dance, Renegade’s drums made you want to mosh — as did most of the group’s songs. By 2011, though, the members had gone their separate ways, having left a collection of peak bounce beat memories. Their reunion show promises a burst of nostalgia and, if fans are lucky, some new music injected with their homegrown flavor. 8 p.m. $20-$30.

Saturday, July 7

Capital Fringe Festival at venues throughout Southwest D.C.: This year’s hodgepodge of eccentric theater is more concentrated than ever: Within a few minutes walk of the Waterfront Metro, you can see around 80 experimental plays, including oddball comedies, musicals, dramas and Shakespeare adaptations. This year also brings something new to the festival: five plays either curated or produced by the Fringe organization itself. They include “O Monsters,” created by Philadelphia’s New Paradise Laboratories; “Barococo,” by D.C.’s Happenstance Theater Company; and “Andromeda Breaks,” a police procedural starring the Classical Greek damsel in distress. Through July 29. One-time purchase, $5-$7, subsequent events: $0-$17.

Alexandria Birthday Celebration at Oronoco Bay Park: The City of Alexandria is 27 years older the United States of America, a fact it celebrates every year with its own fireworks display over the Potomac River on the Saturday after the Fourth of July. (Not that there’s any competition or anything.) Festivities at Oronoco Bay Park include a performance by the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra before the light show. 6 to 8 p.m. Free.

Q Da Fool at The Fillmore Silver Spring: When Q Da Fool raps about the brutality of contemporary street life, he usually sounds like he’s having the time of his life. How does that work? “I was probably just in a good mood that day,” the 21-year-old says. “Whatever mood I’m in that day, that’s how I rap.” Truth be told, he’s been in a pretty good mood all year. After signing a record deal with Roc Nation in May, the Largo native has been working closely with Zaytoven, the astonishingly prolific trap producer who helped launch Migos, Gucci Mane and Future into rap’s highest stratospheres. Q is hoping to follow a similar trajectory later this summer when he drops “100 Keys,” a mixtape produced by Zaytoven, front to back. 8 p.m. $35.

Jollof Festival at Union Market: Whether you’ve never had the one-pot wonder known as jollof, or fancy yourself an expert in the West African rice dish, there’s no better place to try it than at this festival that will determine whose creation reigns supreme. Chefs and restaurants from around the D.C. area will represent their respective country’s variation of jollof. Expect a taste of Nigeria and Ghana among other nations which will all be accompanied by other dishes from the region for sale as well as live music, a dance performance and cultural food talks. 2 to 8 p.m. $20-$200.

Sunday, July 8

King Princess at U Street Music Hall: When King Princess uploaded her first single, a proud tribute to unrequited queer love titled “1950,” she might have expected a modest response — maybe some mentions on the blogs and healthy streaming numbers. But then pop superstar Harry Styles tweeted a portion of the song’s lyrics: “I love it when we play 1950.” That was the beginning of March, and the song has since racked up 98 million streams on Spotify. The Brooklyn singer followed the release with a flirtatious synth-pop track called “Talia” and, last month, added three new songs with her auspicious “Make My Bed” EP. Selling out venues around the country on her current tour — well, that’s just the cherry on top. 7 p.m. Sold out.

Sunday Serenity Yoga at Dumbarton House: The Georgetown museum is hosting its fourth annual summer series of yoga on their grounds. Yogis of all experience levels are welcomed in an hour long vinyasa flow class — bring your own mat — in the summer sun. 10 to 11 a.m. Free, but $5 suggested donation.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Sadie Dingfelder, Chris Richards and Brianna Younger