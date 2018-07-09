

Monday, July 9

'Yellow Submarine' at E Street Cinema: The classic animated Beatles film was released in theaters 50 years ago. To celebrate its original release, theaters across America are showing this oddball movie of psychedelic imagery, which included classic hits from the Fab Four such as the titular track and “All You Need is Love.” 7 p.m. $9.50-$12.50.

Tuesday, July 10

Taylor Swift at FedEx Field: There comes a time in every pop star’s career when they slough off the wholesome innocence and replace it with an edgy sophistication. For Taylor Swift, that transition came to a head with her sixth album, “Reputation,” released in November. Underscored by darker themes and a general sense of resentment, Swift aimed to rid herself of “the old Taylor,” per the record’s contentious lead single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” Nevertheless, the Swifties are loyal to their demigod — whether she’s penning wistful “Fearless”-style country ballads, crooning impossibly catchy “Red”-era pop songs or doing her best to rap alongside Future. Through July 11. 7 p.m. $172-$425.

Marisa Anderson at Songbyrd: It’s easy to silo artists into a specific genre and imprint that label in your head. With every new song, however, Marisa Anderson — a deft Portland, Ore.-based guitarist — defies classification. At the core of Anderson’s moving guitar compositions is traditional American music, but she can also veer into a soundtrack for a made-up sci-fi movie, or delicately fingerpick loops that transport you into a trance. 7 p.m. $10-$12.

World Cup Viewing at Freedom Plaza: The area's devoted soccer fan base will have a public space to gather for the exciting conclusion of the 2018 World Cup. The Telemundo broadcast of the game will be projected on large screens in the plaza with limited seating available for those who don't bring their own chairs. Free water and misting tents will be provided, and food trucks also will be on hand. Through Wednesday. 2 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, July 11

Beyoncé Dance Class at the Yards Park: While there can only be one Beyoncé, you can at least try to dance like her. This free, hour-long dance class returns for a second year, and members of the Beyhive will be guided through step-by-step choreography to some of the pop icon’s most well-known music videos. 6:30 p.m. Free.

Curator Gallery Talk with John Jacob at American Art Museum: Join the museum’s curator for photography as he guides visitors through the final portfolio of legendary photographer Diane Arbus. The collection spans 1962 to 1970 and features 11 photographs that represent the importance of Arbus’s eye on the underrepresented people of America. 5:30 p.m. Free.

Thursday, July 12

Britney Spears at MGM National Harbor: Whether you’re one of her fans who came of age in the ’90s, one of her fans who wasn’t alive in the ’90s or just a person who appreciates a sharply executed hip-snap-body-roll-hair-whip combo, since 2013, seeing Britney Spears live has required traveling to Las Vegas, where the pop demigod has packed a concert hall nightly. The “Toxic” singer’s summer tour is a chance to catch a version of that high-rolling show without boarding a plane: Expect songs, plucked from a 20-year career, that please the crowd, from the “ . . . Baby One More Time”-era glucose-spikers to her more recent trysts with EDM. Through July 13. 8 p.m. From $415.

All-Star Baseball Film Festival at American History Museum: The American History Museum is hosting a baseball film festival with such hardball classics as “The Pride of the Yankees” and “Field of Dreams.” The festival highlight takes place Friday: A double feature of “Sugar” and “42” is preceded by a panel about U.S. Latino baseball culture, featuring former all-star pitcher Luis Tiant and former Montreal Expos and New York Mets general manager Omar Minaya. Through Sunday. Showtimes vary. $20-$123.

Friday, July 13

All-Star FanFest at Walter E. Washington Convention Center: Fans will have the opportunity to get autographs, participate in question-and-answer sessions and clinics led by former players and explore about 50 interactive exhibits and attractions at this five-day event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Twenty-three former Nationals, including manager Davey Johnson and several players from the team’s inaugural 2005 season; seven Hall of Famers; two Olympic gold medalists; and Ryan Zimmerman are among the guests scheduled to appear. Each day will feature a different theme and giveaway, including Nationals bobbleheads to the first 3,000 fans. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. $19-$35.

Silver Screens on Sonny's Green at the Blairs District: The American Film Institute curates Silver Spring’s annual outdoor movie series, which guarantees an interesting lineup. The Friday night series begins with the original “Jurassic Park,” and following weeks include a mix of kid-friendly fare (“Moana,” July 20), ’80s classics (“Ghostbusters,” Aug. 31), and the just plain weird (“CatVideoFest 2017,” Aug. 10). Chairs and blankets are welcome; food and drink is available for purchase. Fridays through Aug. 31. 8 p.m. Free.

‘Dave’ at Arena Stage: Naturally, the musical version of the Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver political rom-com “Dave” is making its world premiere in the capital. If you haven’t caught it on cable recently, the 1993 film revolved around an average guy who ends up standing in for the president (stranger things have happened), and then falls for the first lady. The production team’s credentials include Tony and Pulitzer Prize awards, so that bodes well for this “Dave” reboot debuting at Arena Stage. Showtimes vary through Aug. 19. 8 p.m. $76-$125.

Cooking Up History: Exploring the Northeast at American History Museum: Ballpark food has evolved beyond a basic hot dog and cheap domestic beer. If you’ve been to a game at Nationals Park, you might have noticed the “Taste of the Majors” concession stand that highlights the visiting team’s native delicacies. The American History Museum will host a chat about the regional foods of baseball, with a focus on the Northeast teams. 1 p.m. Free.

— Hau Chu, Scott Allen, Julie Bone, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn and Brianna Younger

