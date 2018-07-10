

Bachelorette parties in Las Vegas and Tulum, Mexico, are all the rage, and for good reason. But before the maid of honor locks in a date for a far-flung destination on that eternal group-email chain, consider sticking around Washington for a bachelorette party that's high on fun — without costing the equivalent of a month's rent.

These 10 activities range from the unconventional (boxing and yoga on a rooftop) to the stereotypical girly plans that go with the territory (mani-pedis and afternoon tea). Now all that's left to brainstorm is what to write on the matching T-shirts.

Manicures at Varnish Lane: Unlike the typical manicure spot, this eco-friendly, waterless Friendship Heights salon is a dead-ringer for a home in a Nancy Meyers movie, and it's available for glamorous group mani-pedis.

Ride in style to wineries and breweries: A group of up to 12 can settle into the leather seats on the Cork & Keg Tours Mercedes Sprinter bus for a private tour bouncing between wineries, breweries, distilleries and cideries in Loudoun County.



Fancy afternoon tea in Georgetown: Tiered trays of pastry and cream teas await at the very pastel macaron destinations Lady Camellia and Ladurée, which host afternoon tea times for groups.

La Boum Boum Room dance party: Score tickets for a Saturday session of La Boum's "sexy talent show" nightlife spinoff, where glitter is encouraged and cellphones are banned.



Burlesque brunch at Sax: There's a challenger to Perry's drag brunch in the hearts of bachelorette party brunches, thanks to Sir Sundays, the weekly "Magic Mike" inspired all-male burlesque show complete with aerialists, at Sax downtown.

Clubbing at Saint Yves: Get all dressed up for a night out at Dupont Circle club Saint Yves, which has roaring '20s-inspired gold details and puffy pink cloudlike chandeliers.

Dinner on 14th Street, and a hotel getaway: Book Compass Rose's Bedouin Tent for a family-style dining under a quilt of fabrics, then continue the party in Hotel Rouge's Bunk Bed Suite, a glossy red space with grown-up bunk beds, snacks, board games and an Xbox 360.



Cocktails at Morris: Try to score a booth or two for a group at this new walk-in speakeasy on Seventh Street that forgoes the typical dark wood and leather of classic bars and instead slings $12 cocktails in a bright-blue monochrome interior with floral wallpaper.

Try a fancy boxing class: The group can book a class together at NUBOXX, which combines glam interior design with a gritty workout that involves punching things as hard as you can. The photos will be priceless.

