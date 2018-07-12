

Quinn Mitchell, 11, walks through a field of blossoming sunflowers at the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area in Poolesville, Md. on July 6, 2018. The flowers are planted annually but lack of rain is showing in many of the flowers withering petals. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Friday, July 13

All-Star FanFest at Walter E. Washington Convention Center: Fans will have the opportunity to get autographs, participate in question-and-answer sessions and clinics led by former players and explore about 50 interactive exhibits and attractions at this five-day event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Twenty-three former Nationals, including manager Davey Johnson and several players from the team’s inaugural 2005 season; seven Hall of Famers; two Olympic gold medalists; and Ryan Zimmerman are among the guests scheduled to appear. Each day will feature a different theme and giveaway, including Nationals bobbleheads to the first 3,000 fans. Through Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. $19-$35.

Silver Screens on Sonny's Green at the Blairs District: The American Film Institute curates Silver Spring’s annual outdoor movie series, which guarantees an interesting lineup. The Friday night series begins with the original “Jurassic Park,” and following weeks include a mix of kid-friendly fare (“Moana,” July 20), ’80s classics (“Ghostbusters,” Aug. 31), and the just plain weird (“CatVideoFest 2017,” Aug. 10). Chairs and blankets are welcome; food and drink is available for purchase. Fridays through Aug. 31. 8 p.m. Free.

‘Dave’ at Arena Stage: Naturally, the musical version of the Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver political rom-com “Dave” is making its world premiere in the capital. If you haven’t caught it on cable recently, the 1993 film revolved around an average guy who ends up standing in for the president (stranger things have happened), and then falls for the first lady. The production team’s credentials include Tony and Pulitzer Prize awards, so that bodes well for this “Dave” reboot debuting at Arena Stage. Showtimes vary through Aug. 19. 8 p.m. $76-$125.

Cooking Up History: Exploring the Northeast at American History Museum: Ballpark food has evolved beyond a basic hot dog and cheap domestic beer. If you’ve been to a game at Nationals Park, you might have noticed the “Taste of the Majors” concession stand that highlights the visiting team’s native delicacies. The American History Museum will host a chat about the regional foods of baseball, with a focus on the Northeast teams. 1 p.m. Free.

'Unseensters' at Smithsonian American Art Museum: Trevor Paglen's sculptures and photographs examine heavy topics, including privacy and surveillance, but it's no secret that the after-hours celebration for his new American Art Museum exhibit will be one heck of a party. Brooklyn indie rockers Yeasayer top the bill of DJs, including IMKA and Diaspora, while bartenders serve up cocktails from Service Bar and Beuchert's Saloon and unlimited Pabst Blue Ribbon. Tear yourself away from the music for scavenger hunts and special tours of “Trevor Paglen: Sites Unseen.” 8:30 p.m. to midnight. $50-$60.

Sunflower fields at McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area: There are scientific reasons the state of Maryland plants three fields of sunflowers in Montgomery County. But for those who don’t consider themselves botanists, this weekend presents a chance to appreciate beautiful flowers at peak bloom. Follow the instructions on the website to find this hidden gem. Open as daylight permits. Free.

Saturday, July 14

D.C. United Home Opener at Audi Field: Four months after the 2018 Major League Soccer season began, D.C. United is finally going to play a “home” match in the District of Columbia. Audi Field, the 20,000-capacity stadium at Southwest Washington’s Buzzard Point, officially opens Saturday with the visit of the Vancouver Whitecaps. Attractions include a rooftop bar, concessions developed by José Andrés, and the new signing of Wayne Rooney, the all-time leading scorer for both Manchester United and England. 8 p.m. $88-$325.

Bastille Day at various locations: Diplomatic relations with France may have their ups and downs, but Bastille Day is always a popular reason to throw a party in Washington. Le Diplomate is actually hosting two soirees: the family-friendly “La Grand Fête,” with accordion music, face painting, crafts and a glacé cart during the day, and DJs and drag queens for “Bastille Noir” beginning at 9:30 p.m. The cozy Le Grenier offers free Kronenbourg beers from 4 to 6 p.m., and $3 pastis all night, plus a $35 three-course menu. Opaline, the bar at the Sofitel, opens its outdoor space from 2 to 4 p.m. for a picnic with “tricolore” snowcones (blueberry, coconut and raspberry syrups), a rosé and champagne happy hour, French snacks, and prizes for the best parasols and French outfits. Admission to all events is free; food are drinks are priced individually.

Rich Homie Quan at Tropicalia: A few years back, Rich Homie Quan was on top of the hip-hop world. Armed with a silky smooth, melodic flow and a hustler’s charisma, the Atlanta rapper scored such hits as “Type of Way” and “Lifestyle.” But despite naming a mixtape “I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In,” he did stop going in, largely the result of a bungled non-apology for lyrics that seemed to condone rape. Now, after a few years out of the spotlight, Quan is back, sounding older and wiser on a pair of projects — “Back to the Basics” and “Rich as in Spirit” — that are true to their titles. 7 p.m. $15-$65.

COWPIE at Eastern Market: Cheyenne Frontier Days — billed as “the world's largest outdoor rodeo” — begins next week, which will make expats from Wyoming and other western states feel a little bit homesick. To help ease the pangs, the Wyoming State Society brings some of the festival's essential elements to Capitol Hill at an annual party called COWPIE. Take a turn on the mechanical bull, scoot your boots to a country band, and partake of an open bar stocked with beer and whiskey. (Big hats and belt buckles are suggested, but not mandatory.) Proceeds benefit Project Healing Waters, which uses fly-fishing trips as therapeutic rehabilitation for wounded service members. 8 p.m. $30-$55.

Sunday, July 15

Halsey at Wolf Trap: Even if you don’t know her name, you’ve undoubtedly heard Halsey’s voice: She’s the female counterpoint on the Chainsmokers’ 2016 EDM pop smash “Closer,” which has more than 2 billion-with-a-B views on YouTube. As a solo artist, the 23-year-old Halsey (nee Ashley Frangipane) has mined similar ground on a pair of albums, pumping out glossy electropop crowd-pleasers. At times, Halsey’s music follows pop machine formulas a little too closely, but she is at her best when at her most personal. That’s the case on the unambiguously queer “Strangers,” a duet with Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui, where Halsey really makes a name for herself. 8 p.m. $40-$80.

Futures Game and Legends & celebrity softball game at Nationals Park: The first game of the All-Star Sunday doubleheader at Nationals Park features top minor league prospects (infielders Carter Kieboom and Luis Garcia will represent the Nationals organization). Hall of Famers Andre Dawson and Tim Raines, as well as former major leaguers Torii Hunter, Bernie Williams, Cliff Floyd and Steve Finley, are scheduled to play in the six-inning softball game. Wizards guard John Wall, Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and actor Jamie Foxx are among the celebrities slated to appear. The musical entertainment includes Florida Georgia Line and Shaquille O’Neal (stage name DJ Diesel). 4 p.m. $60-$105, includes admission to FanFest.

— Hau Chu, Scott Allen, Rudi Greenberg, Fritz Hahn and Chris Kelly