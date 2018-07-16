

Monday, July 16

MLB Assembly at District Pier at the Wharf: There are a lot of questions about how long baseball’s popularity will last as games drag on, tickets and concessions get more expensive and the sport struggles to connect with a diverse, young audience. This event at on the Wharf seems designed to get those younger people back in the mix. Highlights include art from local tastemakers No Kings Collective and a performance from one of the hottest young rappers, BlocBoy JB. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free with RSVP.

Washington Kastles home opener at Charles E. Smith Center: It has already been a busy summer in D.C. sports starting with the Capitals unlikely Stanley Cup run, the All-Star Game and the opening of Audi Field. The Washington Kastles could get lost in the noise of this devoted sports town, but the D.C. representatives in World TeamTennis have won six titles in their 10-year history. This year’s team features the Maryland-born rising star Frances Tiafoe and legendary doubles twins Bob and Mike Bryan. 7 p.m. $16-$53.

Tuesday, July 17

One Year: 1968, An American Odyssey Book Club at National Portrait Gallery: 1968 was a defining year in American history, and it also marked the opening of the National Portrait Gallery. As part of a series this year celebrating its 50th birthday, the gallery is hosting a book club of works also published in 1968. This month’s selection is “Slouching Towards Bethlehem,” a collection of essays from iconic writer Joan Didion. Take a guided tour of the gallery’s exhibit commemorating the year of its birth followed by a discussion of the book. 5:30 p.m. Free with registration requested.

Wednesday, July 18

‘Maren Hassinger: The Spirit of Things’ at Baltimore Museum of Art: In her abstract paintings, videos and photography, artist Maren Hassinger explores themes of identity, race, gender and sexuality. This retrospective includes abstract works that incorporate wire rope, plastic bags and newspaper, as well as photographs from her 1970s performance-art projects in Los Angeles. Through Nov. 25. Free.

Thursday, July 19

District of Comedy Festival at Kennedy Center: For the third year in a row, the Kennedy Center is staging the District of Comedy festival, which celebrates all things comedy, including stand-up, sketch, improv, music and podcasts. Highlights include Virginia native Patton Oswalt; James Adomian breaking out his Bernie Sanders impression; “The Problem with Apu” director Hari Kondabolu doing stand-up; “Insecure’s” Amanda Seales; a series of Second City shows; and “Riot!: Women in Comedy,” a showcase featuring cabaret comedian Bridget Everett, “2 Dope Queens’” Phoebe Robinson and former (and current) “Saturday Night Live” stars. Showtimes and prices vary.

‘Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!’ at Wolf Trap: NPR celebrates the 20th anniversary of its Peabody Award-winning news quiz series “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!” with a live show, featuring host and author Peter Sagal and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis. This leg of the national tour includes appearances by humorist Mo Rocca, actress Helen Hong and comedian Alonzo Bodden. 8 p.m. $40-$80.

Friday, July 20

Artscape in Baltimore: Many festivals promise “something for everyone.” Baltimore’s annual Artscape — the country’s largest free arts festival — comes closest to delivering. The three-day gathering in the city’s Station North and Bolton Hill neighborhoods is a riot of originality. Wander through the installations and interactive works created by Baltimore artists and a marketplace with almost 150 vendors, and you’ll find a “Dance Camp” with performances by local pros and talent shows for amateurs; performances by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, experimental opera groups, indie rock and hip-hop acts; pop-up comedy and improv groups; fancifully decorated “art cars” and free movie screenings. The biggest draws are the evening concerts, with TLC (Friday) and Toots and the Maytals (Saturday). Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

Janelle Monae at the Anthem: “Abandon your expectations about art, race, gender, culture and gravity” reads the sixth of Janelle Monae’s Ten Droid Commandments, a pamphlet the singer has distributed at her shows for years. The triumph of Monae’s most recent album, “Dirty Computer,” hinges on that very notion. Monae, who spent years shrouded in a sanitized sci-fi aesthetic, now allows herself a transparency that once seemed to elude her. This new universe is free of constraint, filled with vibrant songwriting and splashy melodies as bold as the colors that replaced the black and white trappings of the past. 8 p.m. Sold out.

20th anniversary at African-American Civil War Memorial and Museum: The African American Civil War Memorial celebrates two decades on U Street NW with two days of living history exhibits, reenactors and storytellers at museum, including a Friday performance of the play “Harriet Tubman: The Chosen One.” Authors of books on African American and Civil War history will discuss and sign their works both days. On Saturday morning, a walking tour (10 a.m. to noon) follows the new George Washington Williams Memorial Trail from Howard University to the memorial. Williams, a Civil War veteran and minister, attended Howard University before writing the two-part “History of the Negro Race in America.” Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Two Inch Astronaut at Black Cat: Local post-punk fans were saddened when Silver Spring-based band Two Inch Astronaut announced an “indefinite hiatus” earlier this year. The group, known for its catchy and quirky hooks, has embarked on a final tour that fittingly concludes in the Washington region. 9 p.m. $10.

