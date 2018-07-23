

"Will Rawls, Cursor: Word Lists, 2018" will be featured Wednesday at the Hirshhorn. (Will Rawls)

Monday, July 23

Sleep at 9:30 Club: The California-based stoner metal trio surprised fans this year with a follow-up to their monumental album “Dopesmoker” — which was released in 2003. After such a long delay, the band could have easily faltered, but they proved that their music is just as powerful and hypnotic as ever. On this night, the doom metal pioneers will play their 1992 album “Holy Mountain” in full. 7 p.m. $35.

Tuesday, July 24

Courtney Barnett at The Anthem: Courtney Barnett’s music can hook you in many ways. There’s a lot to like, whether it’s her singing delivered in a deadpan Australian accent; her witty, introspective lyrics; or her ability to accompany all those elements with shredding classic-rock guitar riffs. Her latest release, “Tell Me How You Really Feel,” dropped in May. 6:30 p.m. $40-$60.

Wednesday, July 25

DMV Track Stars at Union Stage: MadeInTheDMV — a self-described hip-hop think tank founded in 2013 by Byrd, a veteran mover and shaker in the city’s rap ecosystem — wants to highlight D.C.’s great rap producers. “Our producers don’t get the credit they deserve,” she says. “They don’t get enough chances to make a name for themselves.” So she’s hosting DMV Track Stars, a showcase that will allow 10 ascendant beatmakers — along with a dozen or so rappers — to test-drive their music for a panel of industry experts. 8 p.m. Free with RSVP, $5 at the door.

GoldLink at U Street Music Hall: The rapper (a.k.a. D’Anthony Carlos), who has roots across the DMV, has enjoyed a level of international success reserved for very few in his genre. His latest album, the striking “At What Cost,” yielded the impossibly contagious hit single “Crew” — which included lifts from fellow Washington-area natives Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy — and earned a multiplatinum plaque and a Grammy nomination. Now, he returns to the District for an intimate three-night residency that will double as a retrospective and a celebratory homecoming. 7 p.m. Sold out.

Taste of Titanic at National Geographic: National Geographic is celebrating its new “Titanic: The Untold Story” exhibition by inviting chefs and bartenders from local restaurants to re-create items based on the ship’s actual menus. Hank’s Oyster Bar, Duke’s Grocery, Bar Pilar, Trummer’s on Main, PX, Lucky Buns, District Commons and RiRa will whip up food that was served inside the Titanic’s first-class dining room and its saloon for steerage passengers. Besides dining like a passenger, you’ll be able to walk through the show and listen to live music. 7 to 10 p.m. $60-$70.

Thursday, July 26

Speechless at Drafthouse Comedy: Could you give a presentation to a room full of people on a topic you know nothing about? At this monthly show, local comedians give it a shot. All they have to work with is a deck of PowerPoint slides they’ve never seen before. Watch performers try to bluff their way to coherency in this clever show, hosted by Josh Kuderna. 7:30 p.m. $5.

“Samson & Delilah” at Phillips Collection: As part of the gallery’s summer feature on female artists from Aboriginal Australians, the Phillips Collection is running a film series that highlights this sometimes forgotten Australian culture. “Samson & Delilah” is a 2009 film from indigenous director Warwick Thornton, and tells the story of two 14-year-olds who leave their home in central Australia and embark on a journey of love and survival. 6 p.m. $5-$15.

“Will Rawls, Cursor” at Hirshhorn: Contemporary choreographer Will Rawls has won numerous awards for his performances that explore identity and form. In this Hirshhorn showcase, Rawls examines the computer cursor as a sort of human form through dance, writing, voice and objects. 3 to 4 p.m. Free.

Friday, July 27

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at FedEx Field: The biggest names in music make a two-night stop at the biggest venue in the area. Fans were excited enough to hear their catalogue of hits before they dropped a surprise collaboration album, “Everything Is Love,” which is seen as the last of a triptych of albums dealing with the fallout from Jay-Z’s infidelity. Through Saturday. 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$350

Blerdcon at Hyatt Regency Crystal City: This fledgling convention, now in its second year, is dedicated to all things geek, with an emphasis on the “black nerd” experience. You’ll find many typical con activities, including panels, gaming tournaments and a cosplay contest, all within the context of celebrating diversity. Four members of “Black Panther’s” Dora Milaje warriors are slated to appear, along with other actors, writers and experts in the blerd community. Through Sunday. Times vary. Day passes, $15-$35; weekend pass, $50. Autograph and meet-and-greets cost extra.

Camp Newseum Nights at the Newseum: Knotting friendship bracelets, scarfing down sloppy joes and telling scary stories around a campfire: These are the things that make lifelong memories at summer camp. The Newseum’s latest late-night event, Camp Newseum Nights, puts a grown-up spin on camp traditions with craft making, a karaoke talent show, a campfire with tales from Story District’s storytellers, archery contests, live music, makeovers, an open bar and gourmet s’mores and pigs in blankets. (If you want to learn something, museum curators will offer gallery talks, too.) 8 to 10:30 p.m. $60.

iMusical Presents: Apocalypse How? at Washington Improv Theater: You, the audience, get to decide how the world will end in this improvised musical by Washington Improv Theater. You’ll be amazed as these talented folks invent coherent tunes about colanders and lost keys, or whatever random idea gets thrown their way. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. $15-$18.

