Friday, July 27

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at FedEx Field: The biggest names in music make a two-night stop at the biggest venue in the area. Fans were excited enough to hear their catalogue of hits before they dropped a surprise collaboration album, “Everything Is Love,” which is seen as the last of a triptych of albums dealing with the fallout from Jay-Z’s infidelity. Through Saturday. 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$350

Blerdcon at Hyatt Regency Crystal City: This fledgling convention, now in its second year, is dedicated to all things geek, with an emphasis on the “black nerd” experience. You’ll find many typical con activities, including panels, gaming tournaments and a cosplay contest, all within the context of celebrating diversity. Four members of “Black Panther’s” Dora Milaje warriors are slated to appear, along with other actors, writers and experts in the blerd community. Through Sunday. Times vary. Day passes, $15-$35; weekend pass, $50. Autographs and meet-and-greets cost extra.

Camp Newseum Nights at the Newseum: Knotting friendship bracelets, scarfing down sloppy Joes and telling scary stories around a campfire: These are the things that make lifelong memories at summer camp. The Newseum’s latest late-night event, Camp Newseum Nights, puts a grown-up spin on camp traditions with craftmaking, a karaoke talent show, a campfire with tales from Story District’s storytellers, archery contests, live music, makeovers, an open bar and gourmet s’mores and pigs in blankets. (If you want to learn something, museum curators will offer gallery talks, too.) 8 to 10:30 p.m. $60.

iMusical Presents: Apocalypse How? at Washington Improv Theater: You, the audience, get to decide how the world will end in this improvised musical by Washington Improv Theater. You’ll be amazed as these talented folks invent coherent tunes about colanders and lost keys, or whatever random idea gets thrown their way. 7:30 p.m. $15-$18.

Saturday, July 28

Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center: A deep field of pros will head to Rock Creek Park Tennis Center to sweat it out for the Citi Open championship, a Washington tradition that’s celebrating its 50th anniversary. Sloane Stephens, Caroline Wozniacki, Ekaterina Makarova, Andy Murray, Francis Tiafoe, Alexander Zverev and Stan Wawrinka are among the stars slated to play this year, but it’s also fun catching rising players on the side courts, where you can sit close and see just how fast those blistering aces really are. (The main draw begins on Monday.) Through Aug. 5. Tickets start at $15.

National Dance Day at Kennedy Center: The annual National Dance Day at the Kennedy Center features performances by traditional Chinese dancers, the Middle Eastern modern and folkloric Sultanas Troupe, and locals including the Dance Institute of Washington. But the goal of the 12½-hour extravaganza is to get the audience moving, with interactive classes in a variety of styles, such as ballet and salsa. Emmy-winning choreographer Comfort Fedoke of “So You Think You Can Dance” and Michael Mindlin, a dance supervisor for “Hamilton,” are among the big names making appearances. The night is capped with an outdoor concert starring the Afro-Colombian sounds of the Soukous All Stars and Bazurto All Stars. Naturally, free Soukous and Champeta dance lessons precede the performance. 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Free.

D.C. Field Day at RFK Stadium festival grounds: When’s the last time you competed in tug of war or a sack race? Go back to those good old elementary school days with D.C. Field Day, which re-creates classic games for day-drinking young professionals. Organized by the rec sports league D.C. Fray and presented by Events D.C., the second annual competition at RFK Stadium will include food trucks and a bar along with such activities as two-legged Hula-Hoop relay races. Register eight or more friends to start a team, or join an existing one to compete for prizes and glory. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $45.

Postal Museum Family Festival at National Postal Museum: In the late 1880s, a dog named Owney began riding mail trains across the country, with postmasters adding tags and medals to his collar at various stops. The National Postal Museum celebrates Owney and the role animals have played in the mail system during this Dog Days of Summer Family Festival. Events include a scavenger hunt, crafts, K-9 unit demonstrations and an adoption fair. Through Sunday. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Kesha and Macklemore at Jiffy Lube Live: Pop explorer Kesha and cornball rapper Macklemore are touring in support of new albums that turn tumult into inspirational, feel-good fist-pumpers. Amid her ongoing legal battle with former producer Dr. Luke, whom she accused of physical, sexual and emotional abuse, Kesha released the self-affirming “Rainbow.” Macklemore’s public struggles pale in comparison to Kesha’s, but he took a similar approach on “Gemini,” a breezier pop-rap record than his last. Despite their quite different circumstances, the two are ready to get back on their horses. 7 p.m. $30.50-$191.62.

"Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant" at Kennedy Center: The Tony Award-winning Scottish American actor and writer, known for his roles in “Emma” and TV’s “The Good Wife,” leads a cabaret-style autobiographical show about his journey to become a U.S. citizen. The performer will also sing songs by artists such as Pink, Marlene Dietrich and Adele. 8 p.m. $29-$99.

Sunday, July 29

Vans Warped Tour at Merriweather Post Pavilion: Come one, come all to the last stand of the legendary pop punk summer camp. The Warped Tour, celebrating its 24th birthday, will stop its annual cross-country barnstorm at the end of this run. In its heyday, the traveling festival was synonymous with some of the top acts in pop punk, like Blink-182, and ushered in the next wave of bands. Fans can honor that spirit Sunday by seeing such mainstays as Every Time I Die, Simple Plan and Reel Big Fish. 11 a.m. $39-$55.

“Our Time Will Come” at Freer and Sackler galleries: Acclaimed filmmaker Ann Hui won best director at the Hong Kong Film Awards for this 2017 movie, which also collected wins for best film and best supporting actress. It tells a fictional story of real-life events, in which Hong Kong revolutionary Fang Lan leads the resistance of her nation against Japanese occupation during World War II. 2 p.m. Free.

