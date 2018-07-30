

From left, Emma Baker, Daniel Saperstein and Taylor Mulitz of Flasher will perform this summer's final Fort Reno concert. (Jared Soares for The Washington Post)

Monday, July 30

25th Birthday Celebration at National Postal Museum: Celebrate 25 years of this institution devoted to the long history of the U.S. Postal Service with daytime festivities that include cupcakes, birthday postcards, a photo booth and a special scavenger hunt with prizes. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free.

Tuesday, July 31

“The Color Purple” at Kennedy Center: The Tony Award-winning musical revival, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning Alice Walker novel of the same name, features jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues with a story about an African American woman named Celie surviving poverty in the South during the 1930s. Through Aug. 26. $69-$149.

Ask a Harry Potter Scholar at Southeast Neighborhood Library: Come to this talk from Tolanda Henderson, a librarian from George Washington University, who has used the J.K. Rowling book series as a text in academia. Commune with other Muggles who prove that it's not just kids and young adults who obsess about the Boy Who Lived. 7 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

Rico Nasty at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Two summers ago, Rico Nasty was a teenage loudmouth from the Maryland suburbs, generating buzz on YouTube for spitting surly, rainbow-tinted rhymes. Now, after signing a deal with Atlantic Records, the 21-year-old singer is on her way to becoming one of the brightest voices in rap music. 7 p.m. $20.

“The Tale of Princess Kaguya” at Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market and Angelika Mosaic: Studio Ghibli has created such classic animated films as “Spirited Away” and “My Neighbor Totoro.” One of the co-founders of the studio, Isao Takahata, who died in April, created multiple films that sometimes went overlooked by Western audiences. This is your opportunity to see Takahata’s final film as a director, which earned an Academy Award nomination for best animated feature. Through Thursday. 7 p.m. $10.50.

Thursday, Aug. 2

Flasher at Fort Reno Park: Marking its 50th anniversary, this year’s Fort Reno summer concert series highlighted more local acts than in recent years, thanks to a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign. The series closes with Flasher, a D.C. trio that has made waves with “Constant Image,” an exciting post-punk album of slick riffs and deft lyrical stylings. 7 p.m. Free.

Black Milk at Rock & Roll Hotel: Envelope-pushing is Black Milk’s M.O. From his time as an in-house producer for influential hip-hop group Slum Village (which featured his spiritual predecessor, J Dilla) through his decade-plus career as a solo artist, he has refused to spend too much time doing one thing. First it was chopping samples into throwback boom-bap; then adding live instrumentation and diving deeper into jazz, soul and funk; and, for the past several years, performing with D.C. trio Nat Turner. 8 p.m. $20.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at 9:30 Club: From his doo-wop beginnings through his Motown days to his recent collaborations with Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino, George Clinton has seen and done it all, even innovating an entire genre with Parliament Funkadelic and laying the groundwork for hip-hop. Sadly, his days as the leader of the seemingly always-touring Parliament Funkadelic will come to an end in 2019. Although the band will keep tearing the roof off the sucker, it won’t be the same without Dr. Funkenstein. 7 p.m. $45.

Amanda Shires at the Birchmere: Amanda Shires might have won the emerging-artist award at last year’s Americana Music Honors, but she’s no neophyte. The Lubbock, Tex.-born singer-songwriter and violinist has been fiddling since her teens, performing with the likes of John Prine, Chris Isaak and husband Jason Isbell. She won the award on the strength of “My Piece of Land,” an album full of sparse songs that demand listeners slow down to her pace. 7:30 p.m. $35.

Friday, Aug. 3

Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium: Three hundred and fifty bushels of large (or “#1”-size) blue crabs, 100 gallons of Maryland crab soup, 3,400 ears of sweet corn and 150 pounds of barbecued beef: That’s the bounty that awaits guests at the Rotary Club of Annapolis's 73rd annual Crab Feast, a gathering so large it is held at the Naval Academy’s football stadium. Tickets, which benefit charities in the Annapolis region, include unlimited food, beer and soda. 5 to 8 p.m. $65-$75 adults, $25 children ages 3 to 12.

Three Sheets Lecture at the Dew Drop Inn: Want to learn about the integration of football, the history of menstruation and Aztec human sacrifice, all from comedian-lecturers who have had one too many? Well, you missed those specific lectures, but you can catch equally interesting talks at future installments of this comedy show. All proceeds go to a local charity. 7:30 p.m. Pay what you can.

Hip-Hop and Kung Fu at Freer Sackler Gallery: This is your last chance this summer to see the Smithsonian’s newest series that combines art, food, drinks and live kung fu. Local group Shaolin Jazz will spin hip-hop and jazz music with a live demonstration of martial arts on the Freer plaza. Food and drinks will be available from such D.C.-area vendors as Tiger Fork and Rasa, while those wanting to avoid the heat can catch a 7 p.m. screening of “Legendary Weapons of Kung Fu.” 5 to 8 p.m. Free.

— Hau Chu, Sadie Dingfelder, Fritz Hahn, Chris Kelly, Chris Richards and Winyan Soo Hoo

