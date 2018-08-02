

Erykah Badu will perform Saturday at Summer Spirit Festival, a two-day festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion. (Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Friday, Aug. 3

Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium: 350 bushels of large (or “#1”-size) blue crabs, 100 gallons of Maryland crab soup, 3,400 ears of sweet corn and 150 pounds of barbecued beef: That’s the bounty that awaits guests at the Rotary Club of Annapolis's 73rd annual Crab Feast, a gathering so large it is held at the Naval Academy’s football stadium. Tickets, which benefit charities in the Annapolis region, include unlimited food, beer and soda. 5 to 8 p.m. $65-$75 adults, $25 children ages 3 to 12.

Three Sheets Lecture at the Dew Drop Inn: Want to learn about the integration of football, the history of menstruation and Aztec human sacrifice, all from comedian-lecturers who have had one too many? Well, you missed those specific lectures, but you can catch equally interesting talks at future installments of this comedy show. All proceeds go to a local charity. 7:30 p.m. Pay what you can.

Hip-Hop and Kung Fu at Freer Sackler Gallery: This is your last chance this summer to see the Smithsonian’s new series that combines art, food, drinks and live kung fu. Local group Shaolin Jazz will spin hip-hop and jazz music with a live demonstration of martial arts on the Freer plaza. Food and drinks will be available from such D.C.-area vendors as Tiger Fork and Rasa, while those wanting to avoid the heat can catch a 7 p.m. screening of “Legendary Weapons of Kung Fu.” 5 to 8 p.m. Free.

OutWrite LGBTQ Book Festival at Ten Tigers Parlour and Reeves Center: Two venues in D.C. will host a book festival celebrating the burgeoning works of the LGBTQ literary community. The three-day event kicks off with “Laughing Out Loud,” which is billed as a night of literary comedy featuring author and poet Michelle Tea. The next two days feature readings, panels and workshops that are free to the public. Hours vary. Friday: $15-$20. Saturday and Sunday: Free.

Saturday, Aug. 4

DAR World’s Fair at the DAR Museum: The 1893 and 1904 World’s Fairs in Chicago and St. Louis, respectively, astounded the world and launched the American century with showcases of cutting-edge inventions, entertainment and food. The DAR Museum will re-create the excitement with demonstrations of turn-of-the-century innovations including the stereoscope — a photo viewer that gives the illusion of a 3-D image — and samples of foods that debuted at the long-ago fairs, such as cotton candy, puffed rice, Dr Pepper and Popsicles. International embassies will provide cultural demonstrations, and there will also be live music and activities for kids. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Summer Spirit Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion: This music festival, created by two former teachers, consistently puts together one of the most interesting bills each summer. This year’s is no different, with such headliners as the mystical Erykah Badu and hip-hop icons The Roots alongside staples of the District like Raheem DeVaughn and Backyard Band. Other standout performers include some of the best young acts in music such as Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, who have been touring the world festival circuit on the strength of their live performances. Doors open at 1 p.m. on both days. $60-$250

All About That Hallyu: A Korean pop culture festival at the Korean Cultural Center: K-pop — music by Korean pop groups — is riding a wave of attention in America, thanks to BTS, the seven-member boy band that became the first K-pop act to top the Billboard album charts with “Love Yourself: Tear” back in May. Could the next big K-pop star hail from the D.C. area? Find out at the Korean Cultural Center, which is hosting the regional competition for the Changwon K-Pop World Festival. Watch local groups compete in two different categories: one with vocals, and one focused on dance and choreography, with “singing optional.” The winners could rep D.C. in Korea in October. 4 p.m. Free.

Bae Bae dance night at U Street Music Hall: K-pop’s worldwide fandom continues to grow while South Korea keeps minting a seemingly endless supply of vocal pop groups with pristine melodies and perfect hair. Mia Steinle and her friend Sean Harris love this music, and after launching Bae Bae in 2015, they’ve since settled in at U Street Music Hall — a nightclub where they can camp out in the DJ booth, leaving the stage wide open for the night’s most courageous dancers. Whenever a song by BTS, or EXO, or Big Bang, or 2NE1, or Black Pink comes sugar-rushing from the speakers, attendees blitz the stage to perform the choreography from that song’s music video. 10:30 p.m. $10.

Dupont Brass at Songbyrd: When a group of Howard University music students needed extra money to cover housing costs, they decided to put their studies to the ultimate test and formed a band. There were only five members of Dupont Brass back in 2012, but the group has since grown to include keys, guitar, drums and vocals. The ensemble’s modern takes on jazz arrangements often include hip-hop nods and soulful flourishes. True to its name, January’s “Eclectic Soul” album reimagines the work of Miles Davis, Jay-Z and R&B crooner Donell Jones, deftly bridging the gap between past and present. 8 p.m. $10-$15.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Juice WRLD at Echostage: If Chicago’s aggressive drill rap style had a baby with the Midwest’s angsty emo, it would have grown up to be Juice WRLD. The 19-year-old Windy City native crafts the kind of music that lands right in the adolescent sweet spot between being lovesick and being high. His debut album, “Goodbye & Good Riddance,” released in May, picks up where his late peers XXXTentacion and Lil Peep left off: melodic rap for those who are perpetually and pathologically sad. 7 p.m. $30-$130.

D.C. Rickey Competition at Jack Rose Dining Saloon: In a steamy D.C. summer, when stepping outside feels like walking through the warm, steamy spray of a humidifier, the rickey cocktail might be the only drink you need. Derek Brown, the founder of the Columbia Room, refers to the mix of bourbon or gin, lime, ice and soda water as “air conditioning in a glass.” The rickey was invented in Washington in the 1880s, and every July, the city’s bartenders engage in a friendly competition by putting their own spin on the classic drink. Taste the top 10, as chosen by a panel of judges, at Jack Rose this weekend: Tickets include unlimited tastes of the contenders, from Quill, Beuchert’s Saloon and other top bars, as well as passed hors d’oeuvres. 12:30 p.m. $35.

Grow Your Own Cocktails at District Hardware: As bars put more effort into making cocktails, the garnishes, infusions and herbal notes of these spirits might become less of an afterthought to their drinkers. District Hardware is partnering with One Eight Distilling to give a lesson on creating container herb gardens with tips on how to use those herbs in your own drink creations. The price of admission includes instruction, an in-class cocktail, and a planter and herb plant to take home. 1 p.m. $18.70.

— Hau Chu, Sadie Dingfelder, Fritz Hahn, Chris Richards and Brianna Younger

