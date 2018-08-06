

Rae Sremmurd (from left, Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee) will perform at Jiffy Lube Live on Thursday. (Josh Sisk for The Washington Post)

Monday, Aug. 6

Moriah Evans: Be My Muse at Hirshhorn: How weird would it be if, in the middle of a performance, a dancer stopped and asked the audience for their thoughts and opinions? Well, that’s exactly what Moriah Evans will do in these strangely interactive dances, which are part of the Hirshhorn’s performance art series “Does the Body Rule the Mind, or Does the Mind Rule the Body?” These 49-minute performances open the often opaque process of choreography to real-time interpretation and challenge the authority of the solo artist. Through Friday. 11 a.m., noon, and 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Free.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

Angélique Kidjo at Wolf Trap: The Benin-born artist Angélique Kidjo first listened to “Remain in Light,” an album from the art-rock band Talking Heads, when she moved to Paris for school. Kidjo was instantly drawn to the standout track “Once in a Lifetime,” not for its tale of sudden middle-aged ennui, but for the familiarity of its African-inspired sounds and rhythms. The prolific artist’s latest release is her take on the album, giving new life and texture to the nearly 40-year-old record. 8 p.m. $28-$60.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Alex Lahey at Rock & Roll Hotel: The young Australian rocker has earned a big following at home and stateside for her excellent construction of big singalong hooks held up by a rush of nimble pop-punk riffs. Her 2017 album “I Love You Like a Brother” showcases these talents as well as her developing ability to weave in wry observations about relationships and the angst of growing up. 7 p.m. $15-$17.

Victor Provost at Blues Alley: The jazz steel pan — also known as a steel drum — comes alive when D.C.-area-based musician Victor Provost takes the stage. The George Mason University professor, who also leads the school’s steel band orchestra, has been playing the instrument for decades and is known for lively, complex compositions. Provost will play two shows at the legendary jazz club. 8 and 10 p.m. $28.

Thursday, Aug. 9

Rae Sremmurd at Jiffy Lube Live: For some musical groups, strength comes in numbers. For Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of fraternal rap duo Rae Sremmurd, they’re compelling together or apart. After releasing two riotous albums — the second of which yielded 2016’s viral “Black Beatles” — the charismatic duo decided to try their hand at solo releases in May with “SR3MM,” a sprawling set featuring two individual projects and one joint effort. Each showcasing their respective strengths, Swae Lee’s “Swaecation” offered refined melodic pop while Slim Jxmmi’s “Jxmtro” presented freewheeling rap. 6 p.m. $30.75-$163.75.

Super Smash Con at Dulles Expo Center: Super Mario superfans, get excited for this weekend-long Nintendo fan event at the Dulles Expo Center that promises to draw in thousands of gamers. The all-ages Super Smash Con brings together tournaments with esport pros battling it out, a costume contest, live music, a retro arcade, panels and presentations, oversize game controllers and a shopping marketplace. Or test your skills at free tournaments that are geared to niche audiences (including a “Parents Showdown”). Through Sunday. Hours vary. $19-$39.

Do It for the 'Gram at National Building Museum: Most museums these days encourage guests to take pictures of their exhibits and works. The National Building Museum, in recent years, is known for its annual summer showcase tailor-made for your social media feed. Come hear a chat with the museum community about how Instagram and other platforms are changing how we approach museums and how museums are influenced by our desire to share. 6 p.m. $10-$20.

Friday, Aug. 10

A Garden Party: From Africa to Asia at various Smithsonian museums: The Smithsonian’s Enid A. Haupt Garden on the Mall is going to look even prettier than usual for an after-hours party hosted by the National Museum of African Art and the Freer and Sackler galleries. The summer evening includes music from DJ As-One, a GIF photo booth and African- and Asian-inspired food and drinks for sale from vendors such as People’s Bao, West Tribes and Haenyo. Splurge on VIP tickets, and you’ll get to sample West African-inspired brews from Sankofa Beer. Plus, the galleries will be open late if you need to escape the heat. 8 p.m. $30-$60.

Otakon at Walter E. Washington Convention Center: Since the 1990s, the Mid-Atlantic region has been home to an annual convention for otakus — obsessives of Japanese anime and manga. Last year, the gathering moved to the District from its longtime home in Baltimore. The main draw of the convention is the passionate communion among creators, composers, actors and fans of East Asian pop culture, but what will stand out is the elaborate cosplay from die-hards, who can compete in a costume contest and lip-sync battle. Through Sunday. Hours vary. $40-$100.

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair at Montgomery County Agricultural Center: Rides, games, animal exhibits and more return for the annual Montgomery County Agricultural Fair, a fixture in the county since 1949. This year’s fair includes pig races, animal competitions and demonstrations, a hypnotist performance, monster trucks, chain-saw carving and acrobatic shows. Through Aug. 18. Free-$12; $10 cash parking per car, free shuttles from Lakeforest Mall.

Space Reaper Fresh & Fruity Cask Night at ChurchKey: DC Brau will debut the third edition of its double IPA, Space Reaper. To celebrate the event, the brewery will have seven versions of the beer — two on draft and five in cask — that include the standard, an unfiltered version and experimental ones with fruits such as yellow dragonfruit and green plum. 4 p.m. Free; beers priced individually.

— Hau Chu, Jennifer Abella, Adele Chapin, Sadie Dingfelder, Fritz Hahn and Brianna Younger

