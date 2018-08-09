

3 Stars Brewing will celebrate its sixth birthday on Sunday with the release of a new double IPA and live music and DJs. (Fritz Hahn/The Washington Post)

Friday, Aug. 10

A Garden Party: From Africa to Asia at various Smithsonian museums: The Smithsonian’s Enid A. Haupt Garden on the Mall is going to look even prettier than usual for an after-hours party hosted by the National Museum of African Art and the Freer and Sackler galleries. The summer evening includes music from DJ As-One, a GIF photo booth, and African- and Asian-inspired food and drinks for sale from vendors such as People’s Bao, West Tribes and Haenyo. Splurge on VIP tickets, and you’ll get to sample West African-inspired brews from Sankofa Beer. Plus, the galleries will be open late if you need to escape the heat. 8 p.m. $30-$60.

Otakon at Walter E. Washington Convention Center: Since the 1990s, the Mid-Atlantic region has been home to an annual convention for otakus — obsessives of Japanese anime and manga. Last year, the gathering moved to the District from its longtime home in Baltimore. The main draw of the convention is the passionate communion among creators, composers, actors and fans of East Asian pop culture, but what will stand out is the elaborate cosplay from die-hards, who can compete in a costume contest and lip-sync battle. Through Sunday. Hours vary. $40-$100.

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair at Montgomery County Agricultural Center: Rides, games, animal exhibits and more return for the annual Montgomery County Agricultural Fair, a fixture in the county since 1949. This year’s fair includes pig races, animal competitions and demonstrations, a hypnotist performance, monster trucks, chain-saw carving and acrobatic shows. Through Aug. 18. Free-$12; $10 cash parking per car, free shuttles from Lakeforest Mall.

Space Reaper Fresh & Fruity Cask Night at ChurchKey: DC Brau will debut the third edition of its double IPA, Space Reaper. To celebrate the event, the brewery will have seven versions of the beer — two on draft and five in cask — that include the standard, an unfiltered version and experimental ones with fruits such as yellow dragonfruit and green plum. 4 p.m. Free; beers priced individually.

The Late Shift: Summer Fling at Torpedo Factory: The Alexandria art studio is throwing it back to its early days with a dance party highlighting music from the 1970s onward — all curated by a live DJ. Retro attire is encouraged, and guests will get a chance to participate in hands-on art workshops and craft-making. 7 p.m. Free but RSVP requested.

Saturday, Aug. 11

DaniLeigh at 9:30 Club: A few years ago — before she started singing under the moniker DaniLeigh — Danielle Curiel was a dancer and choreographer who had worked with Pharrell Williams and Nelly Furtado. She caught the eye of Prince, who asked her to direct his “Breakfast Can Wait” video when she was just 18. These days, the 23-year-old, Los Angeles-by-way-of-South-Florida talent trades in sleepy, rap-flavored R&B songs. If she’s to impress an audience primed for R&B singers Jeremih and Teyana Taylor, DaniLeigh will rely on those songs — and those Prince-approved dance moves. 8 p.m. $40.

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Wolf Trap: Before she got her big break in the 1980s, singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter played open-mic nights at such ­now-defunct D.C. venues as Gallagher’s in Cleveland Park and Food for Thought in Dupont Circle. It’s easy to imagine her playing her biggest hits — the ones that won her four straight Grammy Awards in the early ’90s — at those bars, with their easygoing yet writerly mix of country, folk, rock and various strands of Americana. It’s that focus on songwriting that illuminates Carpenter’s March release, “Sometimes Just the Sky,” in which she revisits songs from across her decades-long career. 7:30 p.m. $28-$65.

‘Analog II’ at Dance Place: Watch as the movements of the S.J. Ewing & Dancers contemporary dance company at Dance Place are echoed by video projections using motion-capture technology. In “Analog II,” data sourced from the performers’ motions will animate projected graphics in real time (it all sounds a bit like the dance version of Artechouse). This work is the newest evolution of choreographer Sarah J. Ewing’s vision: The original “Analog” premiered at Dance Place in 2016. Through Sunday. 8 p.m., Saturday; 7 p.m., Sunday. $15-$30.

The Bar Between Worlds at Union Drinkery: Pop-up bars with over-the-top decor are all the rage, riffing on themes from the D.C. Cherry Blossom Festival to Star Wars. Now a theater company is getting into the game: The Helen Hayes Award-winning Rorschach Theatre is putting on a dreamy, one-night-only experience and benefit inside Park View’s Union Drinkery with help from the designer who worked on Drink Company’s very uber-popular “Game of Thrones” and royal wedding-themed pop-ups. You’ll sip your way through three interactive installations re-creating the cosmos, the Elysian fields from Greek mythology and a dark Reykjavik winter. 7 p.m. $95.

Sunday, Aug. 12

3 Stars Brewing 6 Year Anniversary Bash at 3 Stars Brewing: Over the past six years, 3 Stars Brewing has created some of D.C.’s top brews. (Members of the American Homebrewers Association just named 3 Star’s Starsky and Dutch double chocolate stout the best beer in Washington.) The Takoma brewery’s annual anniversary blowouts have become just as legendary: This year’s party includes the release of a new double IPA, Wheelz of Steel; the chance to try collaborations with ­J. Wakefield, Civil Society and other craft brewers; a “can garden” tasting area; live music and DJs; and booths with local vendors. 1 to 7 p.m. $10, includes one beer. Subsequent beers $4-$8.

H.C. McEntire at Black Cat: Heather McEntire has a few issues with the formulaic narratives of the country songs she grew up with in rural Appalachia. Man and woman fall in love. Heartbreak ensues. Maybe sprinkle in a little idealism, or a return to a particular brand of righteous living. For McEntire, who got her start in punk rock bands, those ideas didn’t resonate. “Growing up, country music was all that was around me, and hymns, and neither one of those narratively felt accurate to what I was feeling,” she says. But the North Carolina songwriter decided to embrace that kind of music and released her solo debut album, “Lionheart,” in January under the moniker H.C. McEntire. It’s full of sweeping, introspective, Dolly Parton-esque tunes that find McEntire grappling with religion and her family’s difficulty in accepting her queerness. 7:30 p.m. $22-$25.

— Hau Chu, Jennifer Abella, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn and Chris Kelly

Read more:

Planning to save a seat for a friend in a crowded bar? Don’t.

An Asian food hall, a stunning basement pub and other new restaurants and bars to check out now

One of the best new voices in country music has punk roots