

This 2017 photo from top of the Ferris wheel provides fairgoers with a bird's-eye view of the attractions of the Arlington County Fair's midway. (Bettina Lanyi for The Washington Post)

Monday, Aug. 13

Metropolitan Restaurant Week at area restaurants: Late summer brings sweet corn, ripe tomatoes and Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week, when eateries across the area serve up multicourse meals for a fixed price that’s easy on the wallet. This year, more than 250 restaurants in the city, Maryland and Virginia are participating in Summer Restaurant Week. That includes new spots you might not have tried yet, like José Andrés’s America Eats Tavern in Georgetown, the lively Mexican restaurant Mi Vida at the Wharf and the Israeli-themed Sababa in Cleveland Park. Peruse Restaurant Week menus online, and then book a table in advance for a summer dining deal. Through Sunday. $22 lunch and brunch, $35 dinner.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

Pinkwash at Rhizome: Philly punk act Pinkwash pairs singer-guitarist Joey Doubek and drummer Ashley Arnwine, but this isn’t their first time as a duo: About a decade ago, they were cult favorites on the D.C. house venue scene as Ingrid. Fans of that band’s relentless, tandem frenzy will find something to like in Pinkwash, which the pair has described as “Ingrid 2.0.” Doubek told Spark Mag the duo’s first releases were a “pure form of frustration over the Cancer Industrial Complex and anger over death and pain,” while 2016’s “Collective Sigh” was more about coping and moving on. Whatever stage of grief Pinkwash is at, expect a cathartic release. 7 p.m. Free but donations encouraged.

‘Passion’ at Signature Theatre: Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning romantic musical kicks off Signature Theatre’s new season. The intimate love story set in 1860s Italy centers on an army captain in a remote outpost who lusts after a woman who’s the cousin of his superior; the obsession threatens to end his career. The production is directed by Matthew Gardiner and stars Natascia Diaz (Signature’s “West Side Story”). Showtimes vary through Sept. 23. $40-$104.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

Arlington County Fair at Thomas Jefferson Community Center: State and county fair aficionados will notice that the Arlington County Fair lacks 4-H competitions and demolition derbies. But the annual celebration offers something far more important to carless city-dwellers: accessibility. Take Metro to Ballston or Pentagon City, and the midway of rides and deep-fried Oreos is a mere shuttle bus or ride-share trip away. The adorable racing goats and piglets remain the stars of the five-day fair at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center, but save time for chain-saw artists, live music, pony rides and competitions that award ribbons to the best jams and jellies, quilts and flower arrangements. Through Sunday. Free, but rides require tickets.

Improvapalooza at Washington Improv Theater: This bonanza of improv comedy promises that every show during its five-day run will be a one-of-a-kind experiment in the form. The highlight of the event will happen Saturday, when there are sketches programmed from noon to midnight. Wednesday to Friday: 7:30 p.m.; Saturday: noon to midnight; Sunday: noon. $15-$30.

Thursday, Aug. 16

Bad Bunny at EagleBank Arena: The story of Bad Bunny’s rise might have been overlooked by some, but the Puerto Rican supermarket bagger turned Latin trap star is making his name known in pop music as he sets off on his first North American tour. You may have first heard the 24-year-old’s slick verses on Cardi B’s summer chart-topper “I Like It,” but devoted fans have long been bumping the rapper’s tracks like “Soy Peor” and “Amorfoda,” which has more than 585 million views on YouTube. 8 p.m. $59-$139.

‘Magic Mike’ at Suns Cinema: If you haven’t gotten a chance to check out the charming Mount Pleasant movie theater/bar hybrid, this is your chance to get a taste of its quirky curation of films. Every month there are a fair share of forgotten cinema classics, but then there are also the crowd-pleasers like this, starring Channing Tatum as a male stripper in search of the American Dream. 8 p.m. $5.

Friday, Aug. 17

The Messthetics at Rock & Roll Hotel: Don’t call it a Fugazi reunion. Bassist Joe Lally and drummer Brendan Canty, the rhythm section for the iconic D.C. band, have continued to be fixtures in the local music scene, but the duo found a muse in Anthony Pirog, an in-demand guitarist around the District’s jazz circuit. The Messthetics were born from this collaboration and unleashed a scorcher of an album in March, highlighting the powerful interplay of a trio that can command the sounds of any room. 8 p.m. $15.

‘Solaris’ at AFI Silver: Russian director Andrei Tarkovsky is cited as one of the most influential filmmakers in modern cinema. Catch a four-night run of a restored version of his 1972 sci-fi adaptation of a Polish novel about a space station with astronauts that appear to be going through psychological crises as they orbit the fictional planet, Solaris. Showtimes vary. $13.

Bruce Bruce at DC Improv: The popular host of BET’s “ComicView” returns to DC Improv for a show featuring his signature wit and larger-than-life stage persona. Bruce Bruce has starred in music videos with Ludacris and Ying Yang Twins (and was even named in their hit song “Salt Shaker”) and has toured with comedy festivals across the country, including Just for Laughs. Showtimes vary through Sunday. $30-$35.

‘Absence & Presence’ at various Foggy Bottom locations: The public art group Arts in Foggy Bottom has been hosting shows highlighting the history and stories of the neighborhood for years. This year’s exhibition, which is inspired by the visible and invisible, is on display until Oct. 27. There will be a free guided tour at 7 p.m. Friday led by two artists, Sean Hennessey and Erwin Timmers, who have works on display — guests are asked to meet at 842 New Hampshire Ave. NW. Hours as daylight permits. Free.

— Hau Chu, Jennifer Abella, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn, Chris Kelly and Winyan Soo Hoo

