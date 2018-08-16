

Members of the Chuck Brown All-Star Band perform at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park in 2015.

(Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Friday, Aug. 17

‘Solaris’ at AFI Silver: Russian director Andrei Tarkovsky is cited as one of the most influential filmmakers in modern cinema. Catch a four-night run of a restored version of his 1972 sci-fi adaptation of a Polish novel about a space station with astronauts that appear to be going through psychological crises as they orbit the fictional planet, Solaris. Showtimes vary. $13.

Bruce Bruce at DC Improv: The popular host of BET’s “ComicView” returns to DC Improv for a show featuring his signature wit and larger-than-life stage persona. Bruce Bruce has starred in music videos with Ludacris and Ying Yang Twins (and was even named in their hit song “Salt Shaker”) and has toured with comedy festivals across the country and Canada, including Just for Laughs in Montreal. Showtimes vary through Sunday. $30-$35.

‘Absence & Presence’ at various Foggy Bottom locations: The public art group Arts in Foggy Bottom has been hosting shows highlighting the history and stories of the neighborhood for years. This year’s exhibition, which is inspired by the visible and invisible, is on display until Oct. 27. There will be a free guided tour at 7 p.m. Friday led by two artists, Sean Hennessey and Erwin Timmers, who have works on display — guests are asked to meet at 842 New Hampshire Ave. NW. Hours as daylight permits. Free.

Trombone Shorty at Wolf Trap: New Orleans native son Trombone Shorty’s name is a bit of a misnomer. He’s most well known for his trombone work, but he also blows the trumpet, beats on the drums and picks the guitar. And it doesn’t end there. He updates the Big Easy’s brass-band sound with colorful flourishes of R&B, funk, hip-hop and rock, transforming the traditional style into a modern mosaic that bridges generations and reflects the changing directions of those genres. 7:30 p.m. $30-$60.

Mura Masa at 9:30 Club: Mura Masa is the quintessential Internet-bred producer. When the British electronic artist stumbled upon Hudson Mohawke and James Blake as a teenager, he did a deep dive into their catalogues and those of artists in their orbit. And like any true millennial with entire discographies and access to music communities at their fingertips, Mura Masa pirated the programs to make his early beats — jazzy electro productions and ethereal R&B remixes of 112 and Aaliyah — and took lessons from YouTube. These days, the 22-year-old DJ has traded his humble bedroom for plush studios where he reimagines the pop landscape as a stunning electronic collage. 8 p.m. Sold out.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Chuck Brown Day at Chuck Brown Memorial Park: The fourth-annual community celebration of the Godfather of Go-Go returns to Chuck Brown Park in Langdon. The Chuck Brown Band headlines the show, and musical guests include the legendary Trouble Funk, the Crank Crusaders, singers Big G of the Backyard Band and Michelle Blackwell, and DJ Kool. Beyond the beats, the day includes a family activity area and food trucks. 3 to 7 p.m. Free.

Around the World Cultural Food Festival at Freedom Plaza: The Washington area’s mix of international cultures is one of the city’s strongest selling points, as this annual festival shows. Where else can you snack on Nigerian and Guamanian food, watch Honduran and Egyptian dance troupes and browse African fashions and South American jewelry? Cooking demonstrations, a dozen performers and booths sponsored by embassies sweeten the experience at the festival, which is moving to Freedom Plaza after two years on the Washington Monument grounds. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free; food and drinks priced individually.

Ra Ra Riot at U Street Music Hall: The popular phrase goes “third time’s a charm,” but some bands get it right on the first try. Ra Ra Riot released its debut album, “The Rhumb Line,” in 2008, and it still stands as a beacon of triumphant indie pop — the kind the band can still tour around a decade later. But as much as that LP trampolined Ra Ra Riot to another level, it also exists as an homage of sorts to its co-founder, co-writer and drummer John Ryan Pike, who died nearly a year before its release. That emotional context can make the album feel more mournful than it actually is, but it also elevates it. Propelled by gorgeous strings and charming melodies, it is Ra Ra Riot’s seminal release and worthy of celebration as regal as the album itself. 7 p.m. $25.

Sunday, Aug. 19

D.C. Beer Week at various locations: The 10th annual celebration of Washington’s beer scene is a mix of new events and old favorites: It starts Sunday with the inaugural Lager Fest at City Winery, an afternoon of lagers, pilsners and other easy-drinking styles from 30 different breweries. The week wraps up with the fifth Brewers on the Block, a more traditional beer festival outside Union Market on Aug. 25. In between, there are crab feasts, tap takeovers and more specialized events, including a panel discussion at the Heurich House with the graphic designers behind some of the coolest beer labels in the area. No matter which parties you attend, keep an eye out for Solidarity Pilsner, a collaboration between 10 area breweries, which will be available in cans throughout the city. Through Aug. 26. Prices vary.

D.C. World Reggae Festival at RFK Stadium: The reggae performances start midday and run late at the D.C. World Reggae Festival, which will bring the sounds of roots reggae, dub, ska, soca, calypso, kompa and more to RFK Stadium. Toots and the Maytals, Chronixx and Shabba Ranks are among the performers on the bill, and the inaugural event is going to be a scene: Besides the music, you can snack on jerk chicken and other Caribbean food, or head to the “Chill Zone” where concertgoers can hang out. Noon to 11 p.m. $69.99-$99.99.

‘The Giz’ at The Theater at MGM National Harbor: It’s safe to say “The Wiz” has moved beyond cult classic status following its live stage adaptation on NBC in 2015. A few local fans of the show and film have decided to put a D.C. spin on the story with “The Giz,” a go-go adaptation of the Broadway production which will have its setting reimagined to some DMV locales. 6 p.m. $63.64-$81.82.

— Hau Chu, Jennifer Abella, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn and Brianna Younger

