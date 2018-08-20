

An injera-lined platter at the beloved Ethiopian eatery Zenebech, which reopens on Friday in Adams Morgan. (Photo by Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Monday, Aug. 20

Daniel Bachman at Rhizome: It used to be easy to pin down the music of the Virginia-born guitar virtuoso. Bachman’s style, deemed American primitive, drew a direct line from Maryland guitar legend John Fahey and fellow Fredericksburg native Jack Rose. His 2015 breakout album “River” was a combination of his influences in a captivating love letter to the Rappahannock River, which ran nearby his childhood home. His 2016 self-titled followup and this year’s “The Morning Star” still retain beautiful guitar compositions, but they're interwoven with haunting drone sounds and naturalistic home recordings. The sounds of dogs barking and sirens wailing in the distance capture the movement of life. 9 p.m. $10.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Free for All: ‘Romeo and Juliet’ at Sidney Harman Hall: There are two ways to snag a free ticket for one of Shakespeare Theatre Company’s late-summer performances of the ultimate star-crossed love story, “Romeo & Juliet.” Try your luck in the online lottery, which will open Monday, or join the fans who line up at Sidney Harman Hall before the beloved annual Free for All performances — 200 tickets will be available to the public in the ticket line, the limit is two per person and folks often begin lining up four hours before showtime, so plan accordingly. Through Sept. 2. 7:30 p.m. Free.

'The Art of Beer' at Heurich House: Branding on beer cans and bottles can be just as important to consumers as what's inside. The graphic artists who create logos and labels for Stillwater, Aslin, D.C. Brau, 3 Stars and Ocelot will discuss their craft during a panel discussion with Phil Runco of Brightest Young Things. Beer will, of course, be available. 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be held in the Carriage House Gallery behind Heurich House; enter at 1921 Sunderland Pl. NW. $15.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Stronger Sex at Woodridge Library: There was a book — Italo Calvino’s fantastical, metaphorical “Invisible Cities” — and Johnny Fantastic had a plan: to construct a “sound creation” of the images of the first chapter. If you want to know what the work of an Italian fabulist reconstructed as experimental electronic pop sounds like, then Stronger Sex — the D.C. duo of Fantastic and Leah Gage — is for you. The pair also were inspired by crooners and cabaret singers of the 1960s and ’70s, but instead of strings and horns, they “achieve that transportation to another, beautiful world by using bizarre electronic devices,” Fantastic says. 6:30 p.m. Free.

Liquid Integrity and Right Proper Home Brew Contest at Right Proper Brewing: To celebrate D.C. Beer Week, a group of local home-brewers was asked to make a German-style Pilsener, similar to the Solidarity Brew. Their beers will be tapped for a panel of judges and the general public at Right Proper's Brookland brewery. Prizes will be awarded to the judges' favorite as well as the people's choice. 6 to 9 p.m. All home-brew samples are free; other beers and food will be available for purchase.

New Maryland Breweries and Brewpubs at Meridian Pint: With all the breweries that have opened in the Free State in recent years, it can be hard to keep them straight. This takeover features beers from Black Flag (Columbia), Crooked Crab (Odenton), Cushwa (Williamsport), Mully's (Prince Frederick) and True Respite (Rockville), none of which have been tapped in D.C. before. 5 p.m. Free.

Ben’s Chili Bowl 60th anniversary block party at Ben’s Chili Bowl: The D.C. institution is celebrating 60 years on Wednesday. There will be a brief news conference followed by a free block party, and all proceeds from Ben’s locations that day will go toward the shop’s charitable foundation. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1213 U St. NW. No admission charge but food and drink at cost.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Kyle Kinane at 9:30 Club: A veteran of the alt-comedy scene, Kyle Kinane spins a yarn as few can. Whether he’s spouting a conspiracy theory about cozy Trader Joe’s parking lots or recalling the play-by-play from a drunken cab ride to Wendy’s, the bearded, gravelly voiced comic takes audiences through extended bits that, by all rights, should be mundane — but somehow play as delightfully absurd. There’s also no shortage of self-deprecating jabs from the 41-year-old Kinane, who appeared this year on Netflix’s comedy collection “The Standups” and provides a voice on the streaming giant’s upcoming animated series, “Paradise PD.” 7 p.m. $25.

Red Death at Comet Ping Pong: The most consistent heavies of D.C.’s hardcore scene have spent much of 2018 touring their ferocious album “Formidable Darkness” around the United States and Europe. This de facto homecoming show advertises a new lineup for the punishing band. Also on the lineup is newly formed Asesinato, which feature members of the now-defunct D.C. punks Kombat. 9 p.m. $8.

Friday, Aug. 24

Reopening at Zenebech Restaurant: In recent years, the owners of the standout Ethiopian eatery Zenebech have faced a lot. They sold their building in Shaw, then found a new home in Adams Morgan, where a nearby fire forced the restaurant to shut down. Good news for them (and for the restaurant's fans): The former injera bakery will reopen on Friday, serving their classic dishes such as tibs and kitfo. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

Craft Beer Trivia at Glen's Garden Market: Think you know your D.C. Brau from your Denizens? Show off your big beer brain during a trivia contest at Glen's, and you could win a year-long membership to the Dupont market's growler club. (Up to four people are allowed on a team, so choose your friends wisely.) Between rounds, a Beer-Lympics taste test features medal-winning beers from around the D.C. area, and all local draft beers are $4 all night. 6 p.m. Free.

