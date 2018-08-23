

A booth selling garlands at the 2015 Maryland Renaissance Festival, which returns to the area this weekend. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Friday, Aug. 24

Comcast Outdoor Film Festival at the Mansion at Strathmore: The Comcast Outdoor Film Festival, an annual event raising money for NIH Children’s Charities, is literally one of the area’s biggest outdoor movie series: The screen is nine stories high and 52 feet wide, making every seat on Strathmore’s lawn feel like a good one. This year’s schedule includes “Black Panther” (Friday), “The Lion King” (Saturday) and “Wonder Woman” (Sunday), with films beginning at dusk. Picnics, blankets and low chairs are welcome; food and alcohol will be sold to benefit the charities. Through Sunday. 8:30 p.m. Free.

Reopening of Zenebech Restaurant: There has been more drama in recent years than the owners and fans of the standout Ethiopian eatery Zenebech would have liked. Getting priced out of Shaw, searching and finding a new home in Adams Morgan but then a nearby fire forcing the restaurant to shut down. The former injera bakery will reopen on Friday and serve their classic dishes such as tibs and kitfo to its loyal customers. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

Craft Beer Trivia at Glen's Garden Market: Think you know your DC Brau from your Denizens? Show off your big beer brain during a trivia contest at Glen's, and you could win a year-long membership to the Dupont market's growler club. (Up to four people are allowed on a team, so choose your friends wisely.) Between rounds, a Beer-Lympics taste test features medal-winning beers from around the D.C. area, and all local draft beers are $4 all night. 6 p.m. Free.

DCBX at Renaissance Hotel: This four-day dance bonanza, touted as the “world’s largest bachata festival,” is packed with workshops, panel discussions, concerts and performances by some of the best Latin dancers in the world. Although the focus is on bachata dance, which originated in the Dominican Republic, the event also will showcase salsa, zouk and samba. Most of the daytime events are targeted toward professional dancers, but the nights will be filled with fashion, mixers and performances by Dominican singer Kewin Cosmos and Eddie Torres and His Mambo Kings Orchestra, among others, for anyone eager to get up and move. Through Sunday. $30-$299.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Maryland Renaissance Festival at Crownsville Road: King Henry VIII, Anne Boleyn and the legions of musicians, armed knights, Shakespearean players, puppeteers and magicians return to the idyllic 16th-century village of Revel Grove for their annual festival. Modern-day visitors can wander between different areas to watch theatrical performances, learn the ins and outs of swordfighting and swill jugs of mead while gnawing on a giant turkey leg. (If you really want to get in the spirit, costumes are available to rent for the day.) Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 21, plus Labor Day, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. $19 adults, $17 seniors, $8 children ages 7 to 15. Children younger than 7 free. Ticket prices rise after Sept. 9.

17th Street Festival at 17th street between P and R streets NW: While the nine-year-old 17th Street Festival is more low-key than the upcoming Adams Morgan Day or H Street Festival, it’s still a solid block party. The heart of the strip is closed to make room for vendors, food stands, community groups, mariachi and Dixieland bands, drag performers and Chinese lion dancers, while a kids zone offers games and a moon bounce. Arrive early to stake out a place on one of the restaurant and bar patios for the best people-watching. Noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Community Day at Arena Stage: Arena Stage’s Community Day is a public festival that’s more about being a good neighbor than pushing tickets for its upcoming season. The six-hour-long party at the Southwest theater includes music from jazz, Americana and children’s performers; aerialists and acrobats; dance ensembles; storytellers; a “Taste of Southwest” with local restaurants; and pony-rides and face-painting for kids. Noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Brewers on the Block at Union Market: This long-running festival, held outside of Union Market, features dozens of breweries from the Mid-Atlantic region; expect to find far-flung breweries, such as RAR, Pale Fire, Champion and Victory, pouring a pair of beers alongside all the usual inside-the-Beltway favorites. Unlimited pours and live music are included with admission. 5 to 9 p.m. $55-$75.

Beach House at the Anthem: For more than a decade, Beach House’s Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally have been pop’s preeminent dreamweavers. The Baltimore-born duo has reliably released album after album, experimenting at the margins but mostly staying true to their well-established sound. That changed with “7,” the band’s most recent album, as they ditched their old processes and “decided to follow whatever came naturally,” as they said in a statement. The album finds them revitalized and adventurous — the same old Beach House, sure, but with a new coat of paint. 8 p.m. $38-$55.

MJ + Prince Dance Party at 9:30 Club: DJ Dredd has been a fixture on D.C.’s nightlife scene for two decades, but he’s best known for launching the “Prince vs.” parties — musical battle royales that feature His Royal Badness’ biggest hits and coolest remixes spun back-to-back against another artist’s catalogue. The most memorable of DJ Dredd’s sets have featured Prince vs. Michael Jackson, with every new song eliciting shouts of delight and pulling even more people onto the dance floor. The legendary faceoff returns for another extended party at the 9:30 Club, with projected visuals by artist Robin Bell. 8 p.m. $15.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Taco Mile at Kenilworth Recreation Center Track: This community event put on by D.C. Parks and Recreation alongside local businesses Pacers Running and District Taco — and the less local Shake Shack — pushes people of all ages and running abilities to cover one mile and eat four tacos. 5:30 p.m. Free but registration required.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn, Chris Kelly and Julyssa Lopez

