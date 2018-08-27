

There's one more chance to take a late-night dip in the ball pit pool at the National Building Museum's “Fun House” exhibit, which closes Labor Day. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Monday, Aug. 27

2 Birds 1 Stone closing party: For the past five years, 2 Birds 1 Stone has been one of the most dependable cocktail destinations in the District. The inventive and flavorful cocktails changed weekly, and choices were highlighted on beverage director Adam Bernbach's funky hand-drawn menus. But the bar is closing after its five-year anniversary party, which will include a “greatest hits” cocktail menu, $6 punches and some of the staff's favorite selections. “There will definitely be piña coladas,” Bernbach says. 6 p.m. Free; drinks priced individually.

[Award-winning cocktail bar 2 Birds 1 Stone will close at the end of August]

Tuesday, Aug. 28

A D.C. Theater Season Preview at S. Dillon Ripley Center: Thinking about buying tickets for “The Band's Visit” at the Kennedy Center, “JQA” at Arena Stage or “The Panties, the Partner, and the Profit” at the Shakespeare Theatre? Lorraine Treanor, the editor of D.C. Theatre Scene, joins the Smithsonian Associates for a preview of the 2018-19 theater season, discussing rave-worthy shows and up-and-coming actors. 6:45 p.m. $30-$45.

New Order at the Anthem: Apart from a few brief hiatuses, New Order has been a going concern since rising from the ashes of Joy Division almost 40 years ago. With its mix of post-punk, synth-pop and dance music, the English act has gone from pioneer to elder statesman — with no signs of slowing down. In 2015, the band returned to form with “Music Complete,” its first album of new music in 10 years. And if last year’s live album “NOMC15” is any indication, New Order still delivers in concert, locking into the groove on old favorites and dazzling with a Joy Division “cover” or two. 8 p.m. Sold out.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Stevie Wonder at the Theater at MGM National Harbor: Few artists have left a more indelible mark on music than Stevie Wonder, and on his latest tour, the Motown legend wants audiences to revisit the moments that his endless parade of hits has soundtracked. Wonder has asked attendees to bring the old records and family photos that remind them of the weddings, graduations, children born and loves sparked that they associate with his music. “They can describe them to me as I do the song,” Wonder said after a recent show. “It will be very interactive: BYLP, bring your LP.” Through Thursday at 8 p.m. $168-$295.

‘Fun House’ Late Night at National Building Museum: If you stopped by the National Building Museum’s interactive, Snarkitecture-designed “Fun House” exhibit on a Saturday afternoon this summer, it was probably crowded, especially with kids (which makes sense, as it’s basically an artsy ball pit). The grown-ups will have more of a shot at jumping in the “pool” and walking through the New York-based collaborative practice’s life-size house at this after-hours event complete with music, food and drinks. It’s a chance to see “Fun House” before it closes Sept. 3, and you can explore the museum by taking a “Cocktails with the Curator” tour, too. 6 to 9 p.m. $5-$25.

Thursday, Aug. 30

Summer Sips: Rosé, You Say? at City Winery: Summer may be winding down, but your friends will probably keep popping bottles of rosé long after Labor Day. City Winery's sommelier-led Summer Sips tasting class teaches the history and process behind making fruity pink wines while offering a guided tasting of four rosés from different regions. 6:30 p.m. $30.

Tarot and Cocktails at Slash Run: Wondering what fall has in store? Thinking about making big changes? Drop into Slash Run's monthly Tarot and Cocktails night to have your cards read. Sign-up begins at 8 p.m., so arrive early and have a drink at the funky Petworth bar while you wait. 8 to 10 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

YBN Nahmir at Jiffy Lube Live: YBN Nahmir’s origin story feels very Generation Z: Nahmir (born Nick Simmons) started his career not by rapping in his bedroom or in a makeshift studio, but by freestyling while playing “Grand Theft Auto” online with friends. The Internet knows no borders, and the 18-year-old — despite being from Birmingham, Ala. — sounds like a product of the Bay Area, borrowing from such legends as E-40 and such contemporaries as Mozzy. Nahmir’s songs, especially breakthrough hit “Rubbin Off the Paint,” are all speaker-rupturing bass loops and, true to his backstory preteen days, street savagery fantasias straight outta “GTA.” 6:30 p.m. $29.50-$164.

Friday, Aug. 31

Blisspop Disco Fest at 9:30 Club and U Street Music Hall: D.C.-based website Blisspop, which aims to highlight all things dance music, is hosting its first Disco Fest to celebrate the evolution of the genre. The two-day event features shows at the 9:30 Club and U Street Music Hall with headliners such as legendary producer Giorgio Moroder, whose collaborations with singer Donna Summer pioneered the disco movement. The lineup also includes German DJ/producer Claptone and Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem. Through Saturday. 8 and 10 p.m. $15-$50.

‘South Pacific’ at Olney Theatre: The Pulitzer Prize-winning 1949 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, featuring classics such as “Some Enchanted Evening” and “Bali Ha’i,” gets a reboot starring Jessica Lauren Ball (“Guys and Dolls”). Set during World War II, the story examines racism and prejudice as romance heats up between an American nurse and French expat stationed in a remote South Pacific island. Through Oct. 7. $42-$84.

Appaloosa Festival at Skyline Ranch Resort: This three-day festival in Front Royal is a rollicking celebration of roots and folk music. Performers include fiddle-driven Irish-funk band Scythian, Celtic veterans Gaelic Storm, Americana duo Mandolin Orange and rising bluegrass band-to-watch Town Mountain. Beyond the stages, there are musical workshops, jam sessions and after-hours parties. Through Sept. 2. $45-$250.

— Adele Chapin, Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn and Chris Kelly

