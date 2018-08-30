

Best-selling novelists, eminent historians, the U.S. Poet Laureate and a Supreme Court justice are among the authors speaking at the National Book Festival on Saturday. (Photo by Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post)

Friday, Aug. 31

Anacostia Park Birthday Bash: A century ago, Congress designated land on the shores of the Anacostia River as Anacostia Park, providing an open space for recreation for the citizens of Washington. The National Park Service marks the anniversary with a two-day celebration. Friday night’s outdoor party features live music from the Chuck Brown Band, Trouble Funk and the Reminisce All-Stars. The fun continues Saturday with riverside yoga, boat and bike tours, fishing contests and family activities, and it ends with a disco skate party at the park’s roller rink. Friday from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free.

Blisspop Disco Fest at 9:30 Club and U Street Music Hall: D.C. disco fans finally have a festival to call their own, a two-day celebration of upbeat dance grooves at the 9:30 Club and U Street Music Hall. Blisspop, over Labor Day weekend, is inspired by disco’s past and future: EDM pioneer Giorgio Moroder, whose production of seminal tracks like Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” earned him the nickname “Father of Disco,” and German house DJ and producer Claptone take turns headlining the 9:30 Club. Afterward, the party shifts to the dance floor at U Street Music Hall, where featured DJs include London-based duo Horse Meat Disco, Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem and the New York synth-pop duo Holy Ghost. Through Saturday. 8 and 10 p.m. $15-$50.

‘South Pacific’ at Olney Theatre: The Pulitzer Prize-winning 1949 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, featuring such classics as “Some Enchanted Evening” and “Bali Ha’i,” gets a reboot starring Jessica Lauren Ball (“Guys and Dolls”). Set during World War II, the story examines racism and prejudice as romance heats up between an American nurse and French expat stationed in a remote South Pacific island. Through Oct. 7. $42-$84.

Greenbelt Labor Day Festival: The 64-year-old Greenbelt Labor Day Festival retains the feeling of an traditional community fair, with carnival rides and games; live oldies and soul bands; a used book sale; and activities including roller skating and table tennis, capped with a Monday parade through the community. Through Monday. Free.

Maren Morris at Jiffy Lube Live: When life on the Nashville songwriting circuit wasn’t going as smoothly as Maren Morris expected, she decided to take matters into her own hands and go solo. Her 2015 debut single, “My Church,” was a nostalgic ode to cruising the highway with the windows rolled down and the music cranked up. It racked up a million streams within that week and, less than two years later, a Grammy. The song was born in the country music tradition with its bluesy drawl and down home themes, but Morris has many weapons to pull. Her 2016 debut album, “Hero,” dabbled in catchy Top-40 styles, soul and even a bit of reggae. But her biggest hit? That would be “The Middle,” a glossy electro-pop track made with producer Zedd that’s amassed nearly half a billion streams on Spotify. Morris, as she charts her own country crossover trajectory, is proof that, sometimes, it pays to bet on yourself. 7 p.m. $20-$130.65.

Appaloosa Festival at Skyline Ranch Resort: This three-day festival in Front Royal, Va., is a rollicking celebration of roots and folk music. Performers include fiddle-driven Irish-funk band Scythian, Celtic veterans Gaelic Storm, Americana duo Mandolin Orange and rising bluegrass band-to-watch Town Mountain. Beyond the stages, there are musical workshops, jam sessions and after-hours parties. Through Sept. 2. $45-$250.

Saturday, Sept. 1

National Book Festival at Walter E. Washington Convention Center: Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, novelist Dave Eggers, historian Ron Chernow, U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith and former secretary of state Madeleine Albright are among the dozens of authors, poets and speakers appearing at the Library of Congress’s 18th annual festival. Readers of all ages can hear interviews with favorite authors, get books signed, participate in a poetry slam or meet characters like Clifford the Big Red Dog. 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free.

Page-to-Stage New Play Festival at the Kennedy Center. Spend the day bouncing from play to play at this Kennedy Center festival, in its 17th year, bringing together more than 60 Washington-area theater companies to stage free readings and open rehearsals. Be a fly on the wall at performances that run the gamut from family-friendly options, like a hip-hop twist on Mark Twain’s “The Prince and the Pauper,” to a feminist epilogue to Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” or an Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery whodunit. Saturday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Free.

KanKouran West African Dance Company Concert at Lisner Auditorium: African dancers and drummers from across the country will descend on Washington for the 35th annual KanKouran Drum and Dance Conference, during which they’ll spend three days studying with master artists from the Congo, Guinea, Liberia, Mali and Senegal. The highlight is the Saturday night concert, dubbed “The Spirit Lives On,” at George Washington University, with performances by West African dance companies. 8 p.m. $20-$25.

D.C. Labor Day Weekend Music Festival at the Lincoln Theatre: This annual festival celebrates the sounds of the city with two free concerts. Saturday is Latin night, featuring singer Jason Cerda, whose singles “Un Poco Mas” and “Al Lado Mio” have landed on Billboard's Tropical charts, while Sunday's performers include the jazz/go-go fusion of the JoGo Project and the brass-driven Experience Band and Show. Admission is free, with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Sept. 2

National Symphony Orchestra Labor Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol: The National Symphony's annual concert on the Capitol's West Lawn features a mix of patriotic songs, popular tunes and works by American composers, such as Aaron Copeland and Libby Larsen. Picnics are welcome, and an open rehearsal will be held at 3:30 p.m. 8 p.m. Free.

The Great American Pig Out at American Ice Company: Mark the end of summer with an all-you-can-eat feast, including a whole pig, mac and cheese, corn bread and sides, accompanied by the sounds of bluegrass band 15 Strings. Food alone is $25; add another $25 for unlimited beers. Noon to 4 p.m. $25-$50.

Daylight at Dew Drop Inn: A dance party for those who love and appreciate soulful house, classic R&B and golden era R&B, Daylight has moved to Dew Drop Inn after years at Liv and other venues. DJ Divine, Big Tone and the rest of the gang will be on the Edgewood bar's patio and inside on the dance floor all night. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. $5 before 9 p.m., more after.

Monday, Sept. 3

D.C. Blues Festival at Wunder Garten: With the Carter Barron Amphitheatre still closed, the D.C. Blues Festival has moved across town to NoMa's Wunder Garten beer garden. This year's lineup features Memphis Gold with veteran harmonica player Charlie Sayles, Fast Eddie and the Slowpokes, Rogue Johnsen Band and the Patty Reese Band. 2 to 7 p.m. Free.

'Represent: Hip-Hop Photography' at the National Museum of African American History and Culture: The National Museum of African American History & Culture explores identity, creativity, activism and community with images from its Eyejammie Hip Hop Photography Collection. This exhibit, featuring photos of graffiti, iconic DJs and artists, and break dancers from the early days of the music genre, also features images from other time periods that highlight hiphop’s roots and influences. Note: For the month of September, the National Museum of African American History & Culture will not require timed passes for weekday visitors. Through May 3. Free.

Seafood Shack Finale at Momofuku: As the last long weekend summer comes to an end, so does Momofuku's special weekend seafood and crab feasts. The City Center restaurant is hosting one last hurrah on its patio. A half-dozen Maryland steamed crabs are $31, while a pound of mussels in Old Bay and lemon or Sichuan chili butter costs $13. With a group, the move is the $79 Combo #2: a half-dozen crabs, a pound of peel-and-eat shrimp, a pound of mussels, Old Bay cheddar crackers, kimchi and a 100-ounce draft tower of Natty Boh beer. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Prices vary.

— Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Savannah Stephens, Brianna Younger