

Diners sit at a communal table at Tiger Fork, which will host a night market event Thursday. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Tuesday, Sept. 4

Miguel at the Anthem: An unearthed video clip from an old 2005 BET singing-contest show recently went viral when a viewer noticed the R&B star Miguel auditioning for — and getting rejected from — the now-defunct group Fatty Koo. Twitter latched onto the story of persistence, because the singer and guitarist is now a platinum-selling maven. Miguel’s genre-bending style sharpens R&B’s smooth edges into a combination of experimental funk and electronic neo soul. His latest album, “War & Leisure,” promised a sense of political urgency, but the music’s enchanting grooves ultimately felt more like the night after a protest rather than the protest itself. 8 p.m. $45-$295.

‘Revolutions & Movements’ at Dupont Underground: This celebration of visual art and music showcases works that meditate on revolutions and resistance in the name of human rights. Some of the musicians and artists on the schedule have been banned or censored in their home countries for their subversive artwork. Opening the festivities on Tuesday will be Iranian singer and artist Marjan Farsad. Through Sunday. $10-$35.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

5 Seconds of Summer at Wolf Trap: The pop-punk group began covering Ed Sheeran, Blink-182 and Bruno Mars on YouTube, but a chance to open on a One Direction tour increased its celebrity tenfold. Filling a demand for palatable angst that hadn’t been met by many mainstream acts since Paramore or Fall Out Boy, the band’s star grows. The only question is how this baby-faced quartet can keep evading boy-group stigma as it sheds its adolescent pop-punk background and settles into glossy pop-rock. 8 p.m. $44.60-$84.60.

‘Astrid Riecken: Samantha Series’ at Goethe-Institut Washington: Award-winning photographer (and a regular contributor to The Washington Post) Astrid Riecken will have her documentary photography highlighted in this exhibition. Much of her personal works use muted colors and blend settings and attire to create a sense of timelessness. The “Samantha Series” features her partner and muse, Samantha. Through Oct. 31. Free.

Thursday, Sept. 6

D.C. Shorts Film Festival at various venues: Marking its 15th anniversary, the festival features 125 films selected from more than 1,300 entries. The event includes nine themed showcases centered on genres and topics such as animation and LGBTQ issues. The festival also will hold a live screenplay reading as part of its screenwriting competition. Through Sept. 16. $15-$25.

‘The Celestial and the Infinite’ at Phillips Collection: The Dupont art museum will wind down its summer program “Marking the Infinite” with a star-gazing activity in partnership with the National Air and Space Museum. Guests can participate in a weaving activity inspired by the works of contemporary female aboriginal artists from Australia. They also can hear a performance from one of D.C.’s smoothest voices, Dreamcast. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Free for members, $10-$12 for visitors.

[Dreamcast has one of D.C.’s smoothest voices. Can he hang out on your couch?]

‘Like Water for Chocolate’ at GALA Hispanic Theatre: Based on the best-selling novel by Laura Esquivel, this romance is set during the Mexican revolution. Tita turns to cooking for others when she is forbidden to marry Pedro. Performed in Spanish with English subtitles. Through Oct. 7. $30-$48.

Night Market at Tiger Fork: Blagden Alley's Tiger Fork was designed to look like a Hong Kong night market, so it's only appropriate that the three-star restaurant is going one step further and becoming an actual night market. Stop by after dinner service wraps up and you'll find food and drink vendors set up throughout the space, including chef Dorjee Tsering of Dorjee Momo, Adam Greenberg of the forthcoming Coconut Club, and Taiwan's Kavalan Whisky. A DJ and cocktail specials keep the party vibe going. 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Free; food and drink priced individually.

[A Tibetan refugee hopes to build community around his D.C. hot pot spot]

Friday, Sept. 7

Culture Abuse at Rock & Roll Hotel: Summer might be coming to a close soon, but let the good times roll with lush, fuzzed-out tunes from San Francisco-based rock band Culture Abuse. Its latest, “Bay Dream,” is a soaring album of catchy hooks meant to be blasted out of a car window as you cruise along to your next adventure. 8 p.m. $16-$18.

'Queer(ing) Pleasure' at D.C. Arts Center: The aim of this new exhibition is to shine a light on queer and non-binary artists who depict the radical potential of “pleasure, erotics and queerness.” There will be an opening reception at the Adams Morgan gallery on Friday. Through Oct. 14. Opening reception: 7 to 9 p.m.; Gallery hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 2 to 7 p.m. Free.

Kurt Braunohler at Bier Baron Tavern: You might recognize the comedian, actor and writer from his recurring voice-acting role on “Bob’s Burgers” or his supporting role in 2017’s breakout comedy “The Big Sick.” Alt-comedy fans have been delighted by the charismatic Braunohler for his stand-up as well as absurd performance pieces such as a crowdfunded project to hire a skywriter to streak the Los Angeles skyline with the words “How Do I Land". Through Saturday. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. $15 plus two-item minimum.

Hatchie at DC9: The Australian dream-pop artist — real name: Harriette Pilbeam — brought her music to the stage stateside for the first time this year. Baring her soul for all to hear, Pilbeam creates music that is lush and bright. Catch her now in the intimate upstairs venue of DC9 before she goes on a Northeast tour alongside some of indie music’s biggest names: Alvvays and Snail Mail. 7 p.m. $13-$15.

— Hau Chu, Jennifer Abella, Fritz Hahn, Winyan Soo Hoo and Briana Younger