

The Rosslyn Jazz Festival in September 2017. This year's festival is on Saturday in Gateway Park. (Rosslyn Business Improvement District)

Friday, Sept. 7

Mixtape at U Street Music Hall: For the last decade, the nomadic Mixtape Dance Party has been one of D.C.'s best and irrepressibly fun DJ nights. You didn't always know what Matt Bailer and Shea Van Horn were going to play — Robyn remixes, Whitney Houston hits, Rokysopp disco bangers, Missy Elliott jams, an extended house version of "Jolene" — but it was always going to pull everyone out onto the dance floor. After throwing down at least 10 venues over 10 years, the Mixtape DJs are calling it quits after one last sweaty night at U Street Music Hall. The city's party scene will be poorer without them, but at least they're giving you one more chance to beg for "Dancing On My Own." 10 p.m. Free before 11 p.m., $10 after.

Culture Abuse at Rock & Roll Hotel: Summer might be coming to a close soon, but let the good times roll with lush, fuzzed-out tunes from San Francisco-based rock band Culture Abuse. Its latest, “Bay Dream,” is a soaring album of catchy hooks meant to be blasted out of a car window as you cruise along to your next adventure. 8 p.m. $16-$18.

'Queer(ing) Pleasure' at D.C. Arts Center: The aim of this new exhibition is to shine a light on queer and nonbinary artists who depict the radical potential of “pleasure, erotics and queerness.” There will be an opening reception at the Adams Morgan gallery on Friday. Through Oct. 14. Opening reception: 7 to 9 p.m.; Gallery hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 2 to 7 p.m. Free.

Kurt Braunohler at Bier Baron Tavern: You might recognize the comedian, actor and writer from his recurring voice-acting role on “Bob’s Burgers” or his supporting role in 2017’s breakout comedy “The Big Sick.” Alt-comedy fans have been delighted by the charismatic Braunohler for his stand-up as well as absurd performance pieces such as a crowdfunded project to hire a skywriter to streak the Los Angeles skyline with the words “How Do I Land.” Through Saturday. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. $15 plus two-item minimum.

Hatchie at DC9: The Australian dream-pop artist — real name: Harriette Pilbeam — brought her music to the stage stateside for the first time this year. Baring her soul for all to hear, Pilbeam creates music that is lush and bright. Catch her now in the intimate upstairs venue of DC9 before she goes on a Northeast tour alongside some of indie music’s biggest names: Alvvays and Snail Mail. 7 p.m. $13-$15.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Rosslyn Jazz Festival at Gateway Park: What began as a cool community music festival has morphed into a chance to hear some of the country’s top jazz and funk bands with more than 10,000 of your neighbors. The Rosslyn Jazz Festival, which takes over Gateway Park, features the Grammy-winning soul-jazz grooves of Hammond B-3 organ master Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles; the swinging Cuban rhythms of Orquesta Akokán, local funk favorites Aztec Sun and the East Coast debut of Seattle soul octet True Loves. Beer and wine gardens are open throughout the day, and nearby restaurants offer discounts for festival attendees. 1 to 7 p.m. Free.

Fifth Anniversary Party at Atlas Brew Works: Remember being little and wanting to run away and join the carnival? Atlas Brew Works is taking the concept a step further and throwing itself a carnival-themed fifth birthday party. Look for a dunk tank, fortune tellers and games, a midway of funnel cakes and corn dogs to pair with a variety of craft brews and live performers, including flame-twirling artists and local bands. There will also be a Big Wheel race in the brewery. To celebrate five years in Ivy City, all beers are $5 all day. Noon to 5 p.m. $15, includes one beer; additional beers $5.

Escape-ism at Comet Ping Pong: Spend enough time on the D.C. punk scene, and you will eventually amass your own private library of quotables from Ian Svenonius, a rock-and-roll visionary whose everyday chit-chat blends winking comedy with heavy prophecy. Svenonius’s new release, “The Lost Record,” his second disc of solo-sneers under the name Escape-ism, radiates an aura of futurity. “I mean, the whole concept is that a lost record was misplaced, and nobody appreciated it until a connoisseur in another era came along,” Svenonius says. “A lost record was not made for the sensibilities of its milieu, but for a future sensibility. So there’s a prophetic idea to it, and every rock-and-roll group deals with that.” 10 p.m. $15.

[In Escape-ism, Ian Svenonius knows the future of rock-and-roll]

Lil Baby at The Fillmore: It’s almost to the point of parody, but it’s a good time to be “Lil” in hip-hop, with Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty and Lil Pump ushering in rap’s new wave (with the king of the Lils, Wayne, set to reclaim his throne if “Tha Carter V” ever drops). One similarly monikered rapper is 23-year-old Atlanta native Lil Baby. Baby raps with the straightforward, no-nonsense approach of his name, name-dropping designer labels and gun slang while counting impossibly high stacks of cash. But if this Baby’s Auto-Tuned, singsong style has a father, it is not any of his fellow Lils — it is Young Thug. 8 p.m. Sold out.

Sunday, Sept. 9

Adams Morgan Day at 18th Street NW between Columbia Road and Wyoming Avenue: The city’s oldest neighborhood festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary and seems to be back to its old self after a few bumpy years. Eighteenth Street NW will be closed to traffic between Columbia Road and Wyoming Avenue to allow a curated selection of vendors and makers to sell their wares in the street, while stages at both ends host bands and performers. The fields at Marie Reed Elementary School are being turned into a family zone, with games and activities, and the D.C. Public Library is sponsoring an exhibition on the history of Adams Morgan Day and the neighborhood itself. Grab a seat with a view — such as the rooftops at Roofers Union or Pitchers — have a drink and take in the scene. Noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Festival Salvadoreñisimo at Montgomery County Fairgrounds: Salvadorans make up the largest Latino population in the Washington area, and this annual cultural celebration usually coincides with the country’s independence day. This year, an impressive musical roster includes mostly Salvadoran talent, with performances by singer Marito Rivera, comedian La Tenchis and the band Los Hermanos Flores. Other Latin American artists scheduled to perform include Puerto Rican reggaeton pioneers Plan B and Dominican crooner Hector Acosta. Between sets, you can fill up on Salvadoran treats served by local restaurants and home cooks. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. $30-$100.

[A dance bonanza, a street festival and other celebrations of Latino culture around D.C.]

‘Corot: Women’ at National Gallery of Art, West Building: French artist Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot (1796-1875) is known for his landscapes, which foreshadowed the impressionist movement of the late 19th century. But his deft touch at portraiture was perhaps just as influential, especially to modernist painters such as Pablo Picasso and Paul Cézanne. This exhibit explores Corot’s portraits of women from the 1840s to the early 1870s. Through Dec. 31. Free.

Ava Luna at Comet Ping Pong: For nearly a decade, Ava Luna has mined R&B, funk, post-punk, Krautrock and more as inspiration for angular riffs, off-kilter rhythms and — most notably — the vocals of Carlos Hernandez, Becca Kauffman and Felicia Douglass. But after so long as a band, the Brooklyn five-piece mixed things up while recording a forthcoming fourth album, “Moon 2.” Hernandez stepped back as bandleader, and band members tried new instruments and roles. The results include synth-laced new wave on “Centerline” and the deceptive dance-punk of “Deli Run,” which turns a pun into a koan: “If I go for a deli run, will you roll with me?” 9 p.m. $13.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Chris Kelly, Julyssa Lopez, Chris Richards and Savannah Stephens