

Quavo, left, and Takeoff, of Migos, perform during the “Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour” in Toronto on Aug. 21. The trio take the Capital One Arena stage for two nights starting Wednesday. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press/AP)

Monday, Sept. 10

‘Straight Crankin’ premiere at the Lincoln Theatre: D.C.’s legendary music genre is getting its own state-approved chronicling. The District’s production arm is debuting “Straight Crankin’: A Go-Go Documentary,” which will take a look at the artists who define the sound of go-go. It also features artists who will guide the music’s evolution. Accompanying the film will be a red-carpet event with live music and attendance from some of the top bands and people in the scene. 6 p.m. Free.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

MC50 at 9:30 Club: The American punk landscape is littered with bands who burned bright and fast but left indelible marks on the young punks who would follow in their footsteps. The Detroit group MC50 might be one of the best examples. The band’s music oozed with radical leftist, anti-establishment messages that were most fully formed in their influential debut album “Kick Out the Jams,” which were recordings of two nights of live concerts in 1968. To mark the 50th anniversary of those shows, guitarist and vocalist Wayne Kramer (one of two surviving members of the quintet) is touring with members from bands who cite MC50 as an influence: Fugazi’s Brendan Canty and Soundgarden's Kim Thayil, among others. 7 p.m. $40.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Migos at Capital One Arena: It can be hard to stand out in the rap landscape as new artists seemingly pop up every week. Atlanta trio Migos made a name for itself with its hypnotic triplet rhyme scheme — dubbed the “Migos flow” — that has been imitated ad nauseam. The group’s rise earned it an opening spot on Drake’s tour. Although its latest release, “Culture II,” was overcooked and too long, the group can still get a crowd going with such hits as “Stir Fry” and “Walk It Talk It,” featuring Drake. 7 p.m. Through Thursday. $59.50-$199.50.

‘If I Forget’ at Studio Theatre: In this play by Bethesda native Steven Levenson, a Jewish family is torn over whether to sell its property on 14th Street in Washington as two siblings argue about what to do with their father, who is in need of full-time care after his wife's death. Set in 2000, as the Palestinian-Israeli Oslo peace accords founder, the play also looks at American Jews questioning their identities. Through Oct. 14. $20-$87.

Thursday, Sept. 13

‘Sean Scully: Landline’ at the Hirshhorn Museum: Irish-born abstract artist Sean Scully explores many mediums — oil paintings, pastels, watercolors, aluminum sculpture and photographs — but almost all his works in the Hirshhorn exhibition, “Landline,” are inspired by the horizon line where the sky meets the sea or land. Scully’s vertical and horizontal stripes in rich colors will occupy the Hirshhorn’s second-level galleries. Scully’s first midcareer retrospective appeared at the museum in 1995, and visitors to “Landline” can see his career progression as well as two dozen works never before seen by the public. Through Feb. 3, 2019. Free.

Let’s Eat Grandma at U Street Music Hall: When British duo Let’s Eat Grandma sings, “I’m only seventeen/ I don’t know what you mean,” they must mean in relationships, or in life — but certainly not in the studio. The teenage team of childhood friends Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth is preternaturally self-assured in crafting songs, making pop that sounds like upside down lullabies. On this year’s “I’m All Ears,” the pair’s spaced-out, secret-garden creations became even more baroque, due in part to production by pop provocateur Sophie, but mostly thanks to the duo's ability to turn the ambiguities of teen life and love into stream-of-consciousness poetry. 7 p.m. $15.

AFI Latin American Film Festival at AFI Silver: The 29th edition of this popular film festival returns to Silver Spring. This year’s festival, which runs for nearly a month, will be the showcase for 43 films from 22 countries in Latin America, Spain and Portugal. “Birds of Passage,” a Colombian film about the country’s drug trade in the 1970s, will ring in the festival. The movie earned a directorial award at the Cannes Film Festival and was selected as Colombia’s entry for best foreign language film at the next Academy Awards. Through Oct. 3. Single film tickets: $13-$15; Festival passes: $150-$200.

Friday, Sept. 14

Des Demonas at Black Cat: Des Demonas is a quintet of D.C. punk heavies, three of whom approach their responsibilities like drummers. First, there’s the band’s actual drummer, Ryan Hicks, who digs into the pocket as if lint were a renewable energy source. Then there’s Des Demonas frontman Jacky Cougar Abok, who also drums for Foul Swoops, and guitarist Mark Cisneros, who moonlights as a drummer for the Make-Up. That leaves organist Paul Vivari, whose spectral melodies echo ’90s D.C. post-punk acts, and bassist Joe Halladay, who explains how Des Demonas became so casually formidable over the past few years: “It started out like poker night, and then there was a point when we were like, ‘We’re pretty good at poker, huh?’” For real. 8 p.m. $25.

An Acoustic Evening with Nils Lofgren and Friends at Birchmere: Nils Lofgren is a musician better known as a band member than as a bandleader. But when you play a key role on such legendary albums as Neil Young’s “Tonight’s the Night,” Bruce Springsteen’s “The Tunnel of Love” and Lou Reed’s “The Bells,” that’s your fate. Lofgren’s strongest support from the general public is right here in Washington. He grew up in Bethesda and lived with his first band, Grin, in Georgetown and Warrenton, Va. Though he has lived in Scottsdale, Ariz., for the past 22 years, he regularly returns home to visit family, friends and those longtime loyalists. This weekend he presents a showcase for three successive nights at the Birchmere. Through Sunday; Saturday night sold out. $55.

‘The Punk Rock Type’ at the Howard Theatre: The American Institute of Graphic Arts presents this conversation and concert centered around how the D.C. punk community changed the visual language and spaces of protest music. The conversation will be between Roman Mars, host of the popular “99% Invisible” podcast, and Bill Barbot, a member of the now-defunct influential rockers Jawbox. After their conversation, Beauty Pill, one of the most vital acts in Washington's thriving music scene, will perform. 6 p.m. $45 for non-AIGA members.

Go West Beer Fest at Eastern Market: “Drink Local” is one of the biggest trends in the craft beer world, but no matter how good the breweries are in your backyard, sometimes you want a taste of home. The annual Go West Beer Fest is like a family reunion for beer lovers from the West that is thrown by state societies from Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. These state societies brings in ales and lagers from breweries that don’t usually ship their products to the District — Washington’s Fremont, Colorado’s Ska, Oregon’s Goodlife — and host a beer festival that raises money for charity. (This year’s tickets benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.) You don’t have to be a westerner to attend: You just have to enjoy exploring beers. 6 to 10 p.m. $35. Tickets available from each state society through brownpapertickets.com.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Geoffrey Himes, Chris Kelly, Chris Richards and Winyan Soo Hoo